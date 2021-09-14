What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a new video teasing all of the great content that is still to come this fall.
- The Morning Show, Foundation, and more are coming soon.
Apple might have turned all of our attention to new products like the new iPhone 13, but its streaming service still got some stage time during the big California Streaming event. Following that event, the company has also made available a new video highlighting all of the great content that is still to come to Apple TV+ this fall.
Available to watch below, the video shows us that we really should be excited about what's just around the corner, including Foundation and the hotly anticipated second season of The Morning Show.
Check it out and prepare to be excited!
Content still to come includes:
- The Morning Show Season 2, September 17
- Foundation, September 24
- The Problem with Jon Stewart, September 30
- Invasion, October 22
- Swagger, October 29
- Finch, November 5
- The Shrink Next Door, November 12
Priced at $4.99 per month and also available as part of the Apple One subscription, Apple TV+ is best becoming some of the best value in the world of streaming video — and this collection of incoming content just increases its value.
If you want to enjoy Foundation and more in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
