Apple might have turned all of our attention to new products like the new iPhone 13, but its streaming service still got some stage time during the big California Streaming event. Following that event, the company has also made available a new video highlighting all of the great content that is still to come to Apple TV+ this fall.

Available to watch below, the video shows us that we really should be excited about what's just around the corner, including Foundation and the hotly anticipated second season of The Morning Show.

Check it out and prepare to be excited!