Last year, Nintendo brightened our lives with its line of handheld-only Switch Lite gaming systems. These devices are smaller than the original Switch, feel great in your hands, and offer more pastel colors compared to the neon color of the original Switch's Joy-Cons. They're perfect for on-the-go play and are a great purchase for adults and children alike.

Nintendo recently announced that a new color would be added to the handheld-only family and unveiled the Coral Switch Lite, which will be available for purchase starting April 3, 2020. It seems fitting that this pastel-hued gaming system should join Nintendo's ranks near Easter. It will make for a fitting Spring gift, either for yourself or for a family member.

A new splash of color joins the #NintendoSwitchLite lineup! The vibrant and playful coral Nintendo Switch Lite system arrives on 4/3! pic.twitter.com/bZwdrPMm1R — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 18, 2020

As with the other Switch Lites, this one will sell for $200 and will work with a large library of Nintendo Switch games. However, since it doesn't have detachable Joy-Cons, certain games won't work as well on this small Switch. Whether you're a Nintendo collector looking to own all of the different colored models, or someone who's been considering getting a Switch Lite, this new happy-colored handheld will make for a great purchase.

You'll be able to take it with you as you travel and can play it basically anywhere. And when not in use, the bright colors can light up a room when displayed on your media center or end table. If you plan on purchasing this new Switch Lite, we recommend also getting a stand and a set of Joy-Cons, so you can play multiplayer games more easily with a buddy.