A new report says Apple's more recent TV+ titles are proving to be more popular than the shows that launched when the service debuted last year.

According to Business Insider:

The streaming service struggled out of the gate with few launch titles, most of which were initially received poorly by critics, such as the big-budget fantasy series "See" and the star-studded "Morning Show." But while Apple TV Plus doesn't have a blockbuster like Disney Plus' "The Mandalorian," data shows that the service's "second wave" of original series was more popular with audiences than its launch titles, suggesting that it is rebounding from a lackluster start.

The report cites research from Parrot Analytics, which shows that since debuting in April, Defending Jacob, starring Chris Evans holds the highest audience demand score of any title on the platform. The show was followed by Truth Be Told and Servant, none of which were day one launch titles. All of these shows scored better, according to Parrot, than launch titles like See, For all Mankind, and The Morning Show.

Stats last month confirmed that smash-hit comedy Ted Lasso was the most-watched show on Apple TV+ in Q3, despite only launching midway through the period.

The report notes that Apple TV+ saw its biggest spike in sign-ups earlier this year after landing Tom Hanks WWII film Greyhound. It is expected Apple will look to move for more flagship film titles, especially now that global cinema is suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic. In October, it was reported that Apple was a frontrunner to land streaming rights to Bond 25, No Time to Die, and that studio MGM is under pressure to make money from the film following delayed releases.