What you need to know
- Apple's more recent TV+ titles are proving more popular than its earlier launch titles.
- That's according to new research from Parrot Analytics.
- A new report says shows like Defending Jacob and Ted Lasso are outshining the platform's day one shows.
A new report says Apple's more recent TV+ titles are proving to be more popular than the shows that launched when the service debuted last year.
According to Business Insider:
The streaming service struggled out of the gate with few launch titles, most of which were initially received poorly by critics, such as the big-budget fantasy series "See" and the star-studded "Morning Show." But while Apple TV Plus doesn't have a blockbuster like Disney Plus' "The Mandalorian," data shows that the service's "second wave" of original series was more popular with audiences than its launch titles, suggesting that it is rebounding from a lackluster start.
The report cites research from Parrot Analytics, which shows that since debuting in April, Defending Jacob, starring Chris Evans holds the highest audience demand score of any title on the platform. The show was followed by Truth Be Told and Servant, none of which were day one launch titles. All of these shows scored better, according to Parrot, than launch titles like See, For all Mankind, and The Morning Show.
Stats last month confirmed that smash-hit comedy Ted Lasso was the most-watched show on Apple TV+ in Q3, despite only launching midway through the period.
The report notes that Apple TV+ saw its biggest spike in sign-ups earlier this year after landing Tom Hanks WWII film Greyhound. It is expected Apple will look to move for more flagship film titles, especially now that global cinema is suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic. In October, it was reported that Apple was a frontrunner to land streaming rights to Bond 25, No Time to Die, and that studio MGM is under pressure to make money from the film following delayed releases.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Plugable's new TBT3-UDZ Thunderbolt 3 dock is now available for $299
Plugable has a new Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docking station that should be ideal for anyone with multiple devices across platforms, and it's now available to buy.
Pegatron violations result of 'severe labor shortages', says DigiTimes
A new report says that alleged violations of labor regulations by Apple supplier Pegatron were in-part driven by a need to fulfill iPhone 12 orders and 'severe labor shortages' in China.
Apple Music launches 'Viral Hits' and nine other playlists for Gen Z
In addition to "Viral Hits," which focuses on music that has become popular on social media, Apple has launched nine other playlists for Gen Z listeners.
Ditch the spotty Wi-Fi and go with the best Ethernet cables for Apple TV
If you want more stability and speed going to your Apple TV, then an Ethernet cable is the way to go. However, not all Ethernet cables are created equally—so we've put together some solid recommendations.