Best Black Friday AirPods deals - LIVE
The best deals on AirPods as they go live
It's impossible not to be a bit excited by the idea of a Black Friday AirPods deal - especially if it's any better than the ones we've already seen so far this year. We've already seen loads, with some mega savings on the AirPods line - and now, it looks like Black Friday has come early with some monster deals live all across the internet. Looking for a pair of AirPods? Looks like this could be the best time to grab a pair.
While we won't see any discounts from Apple itself directly, there are going to be lots of other retailers that want to get some early sales in before the big day in a couple of weeks. Black Friday is the perfect time to get some of the best prices of the year - and this time the sale has started early.
This live blog will be updated regularly, so if there's nothing that takes your fancy on the first visit, make sure you check back as much as you can - there's always going to be something new.
Early Black Friday AirPods deals highlights
- AirPods Max $449 at Amazon
- AirPods deals at Amazon
- AirPods 2 $119 at Best Buy
- AirPods deals at Best Buy
- AirPods deals at B&H Photo
- AirPods Pro 2 $15 off at Amazon
- AirPods 3 $10 off at B&H Photo
When do the Black Friday Airpods deals go live?
They've already started! While Black Friday itself is a little while away, the Airpods deals have already started rolling in with some great deals to be had on Apple's headphone lineup.
How long will the Black Friday AirPods deals last?
Technically, they'll finish on Black Friday itself - after that, they become the Cyber Monday AirPods deals. They can go on for a few days after that, if stocks last, however, so you might still be able to catch a deal even when Black Friday is over.
Best early Black Friday AirPods deals
The AirPods 3 have seen a nice discount over at Amazon, with a not insignificant $10 discount. This doesn't bring them to their lowest price ever, but it certainly makes a dent in the price.
For that price, you'll get some lovely little in ears with some great features including Spatial Audio and MagSafe charging. Not a bad little pair of headphones at all - and they're now a little cheaper too.
The AirPods Pro 2 are some of the newest AirPods on the block - and while $15 might not seem like much, it's still a nice discount on some very nice earbuds. They've got impressive noise-canceling, and great fit thanks to their little silicon earbuds. There is even an extra small version of those buds now for small ears - so if you've always found this style of buds a problem, then these could work a lot better for you.
You can grab a pair at Amazon for $229.
The AirPods Max are the big special headphones in Apple's lineup - they're massive, noise canceling, and milled out of aluminum. They're not perfect, and the full price of $549 smarts every time you think about it, but this $100 saving at Amazon is pretty good. This is not the lowest price of the AirPods Max, but it is only around $20 away - and stock may not last long.
Just make sure you go ahead and pick up one of the best AirPods Max cases to go with your new purchase - the one that comes in the box is diabolical.
