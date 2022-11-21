Live
Black Friday Apple Watch deals LIVE: Ultra, Series 8, and more
All the best wearable deals as they happen
Who doesn't love an Apple Watch Black Friday deal? We certainly do, and we have already spotted loads of deals all over the place. Seems like retailers just can't wait to start the savings, as deals crop up in all the usual spots. If you're looking for an Apple Watch, then it looks like this Black Friday will be a great time to grab one - and you might not even have to wait for the day itself.
There aren't going to be many on Apple's website, but there will be loads elsewhere. Look out for deals at all your favorite retailers (or don't, because we'll be doing all that here, just for you). Whatever happens, you're going to be able to save a lot of money.
We'll be keeping this Black Friday blog updated with all the best prices and deals as they go live, so keep checking back to see what's new.
Apple Watch Black Friday higlights
- Apple Watch Series 8 GPS:
$399$349 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular:
$499$449 at Amazon
- Apple Watch SE GPS:
$249$229 at Amazon
- Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular:
$329$309 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Ultra:
$799$739 at Amazon
Finding Black Friday Apple Watch deals
- Amazon: save up to $60 on Apple Watches
- Best Buy: save up to $60 on Apple Watches
Apple Watch Black Friday deals
Should you wait until Black Friday to buy and Apple Watch?
There may well be some incredible prices over Black Friday itself, but we are seeing some excellent deals now too. If there's a price you spot, you should go for it - It's unlikely that some of these lowest prices are going to get lower - although if you chance it, there's a non-zero chance you'll be lucky.
Not sure about the difference between a Cellular and a GPS-only Apple Watch is? To put it simply, an Apple Watch Cellular can be used without an iPhone nearby, while a GPS Apple Watch needs to be near a phone to work properly.
Still not sure? We can tell you in more detail all the differences between the two in our Apple Watch Cellular vs GPS face-off. Either one you choose you're going to get a solid smartwatch experience.
- Apple Watch SE:
$249$229 at Amazon
It might not be the biggest discount, but the already reasonably priced Apple Watch SE has been reduced by a cool $20, bringing it down a little on Amazon. That's for the GPS version, so you can grab a new Apple Watch for as little as $229.
The SE may not have all the bells and whistles of the other Apple Watches, but it has everything you could ever need in an Apple Watch - giving you a great experience for a lot less money.
When do the Black Friday Apple Watch deals begin?
Technically, the deals start on the day, November 25. As always, however, loads of deals are already live now, with retailers reducing prices on a whole host of Apple Watches nice and early. Some of the best deals may come on the day, but you can never be too sure - and who knows, stock may not last that long on some of these products.
Will there be any Black Friday Apple Watch deals?
As with every year, almost certainly yes. We don't yet know what those discounts will look like, but there are already some great early discounts that you can grab now. We've seen some massive savings in previous years, and we reckon that 2022 isn't going to be much different.
- Apple Watch Ultra:
$799$739 at Amazon
Well, this is a surprise!
The Apple Watch Ultra is the biggest and shiniest Apple Watch that you can buy - and now, in this Black Friday Apple Watch deal, you'll pay less for one. This is one of the biggest discounts you'll find on any Apple Watch at the moment, let alone on just the most luxurious model, so if you've been after one of these for a while but that price has made you think again, this deal might push you over the edge.
The Apple Watch Ultra has a massive 49mm screen to go with its titanium shell and new Alpine Loop band. Our review called it the best Apple Watch for most people', and this price makes it a little easier to get a hold of one.
