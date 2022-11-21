Live
LIVE: Black Friday Airpods deals and sales - Pro 2, Max, and more!
The best Black Friday AirPods prices as they happen
At iMore, we love a good Black Friday AirPods deal. There are always great deals on Apple's headphone lineup throughout the year, with the best deals coming around this time in November - and this year looks to be an absolute corker.
There have already been some great AirPods deals to be had this year - the last-generation AirPods Pro consistently had an excellent reduction, the newest AirPods Pro 2 have had some money off, and even the AirPods Max have been reduced to all-time lows. We think you can expect the same from the Black Friday AirPods deals - the best prices possible so that you can save on a new pair of headphones.
This blog will be kept updated all the way through the Black Friday period, letting you know whenever there is a reduction on the AirPods that you're looking for. Make sure you keep coming back - if there's not a Black Friday AirPods deal for you on first visit, there's sure to be one that comes later! So let's get started; these are the best Black Friday AirPods deals.
Black Friday AirPods deals highlights
- AirPods Max:
$549$479 at Amazon
- AirPods Pro 2:
$249$199 at Amazon
- AirPods 3:
$169$159 at Best Buy
- AirPods 2:
$159$89 at Amazon
Where to find Black Friday AirPods deals
- Amazon: up to $100 off AirPods
- Best Buy: up to $50 off and 3 months Apple TV+ free
- B&H Photo: up to $70 off AirPods
AirPods Pro 2 |
$259 $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This is now the new lowest price for the latest AirPods - this beats out the previous lowest by $30. Thats a big saving on Apple's newest AirPods, and a but surprising considering how new they are. An excellent deal.
How long will the Black Friday AirPods deals last?
Well, it's very easy to say that they'll end on Black Friday - after that, they become Cyber Monday deals. After that, however, things get a little murky - some of the better ones finish and go back to full price, but some stick around ready for the later Christmas rush. Better to be safe than sorry, though - if you spot a deal, grab it while it's hot.
When do the Black Friday AirPods deals begin?
While Black Friday's official date is November 25 this year, most Black Friday sales will be well underway by then. For the past few years, we've seen sales kicking off earlier and earlier with some even launching in October in 2021. That means you can shop early, and beat the rush later on. With production and shipping delays likely, that's not a bad idea this year especially if you can find a retailer offering some kind of Black Friday price guarantee.
Well, this is a big surprise - the AirPods Pro 2 for more than $50 off. This beats out their previous lowest price (last seen last week) by $30, and brings the newest AirPods down under $200 - that's a pretty big saving.
The new AirPods 2 bring a range of different extras to the table over the previous model, including improved noise-canceling, as well as a leveled transparency mode, that will pick up the bits of the outside world that you want to hear, while blocking out the really obnoxious loud stuff - think pneumatic drills and construction sites. This Black Friday AirPods deal is one that may sell out soon - so worth getting in there quick.
