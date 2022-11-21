LIVE: Black Friday Airpods deals and sales - Pro 2, Max, and more!

At iMore, we love a good Black Friday AirPods deal. There are always great deals on Apple's headphone lineup throughout the year, with the best deals coming around this time in November - and this year looks to be an absolute corker.

There have already been some great AirPods deals to be had this year - the last-generation AirPods Pro consistently had an excellent reduction, the newest AirPods Pro 2 have had some money off, and even the AirPods Max have been reduced to all-time lows. We think you can expect the same from the Black Friday AirPods deals - the best prices possible so that you can save on a new pair of headphones.

This blog will be kept updated all the way through the Black Friday period, letting you know whenever there is a reduction on the AirPods that you're looking for. Make sure you keep coming back - if there's not a Black Friday AirPods deal for you on first visit, there's sure to be one that comes later! So let's get started; these are the best Black Friday AirPods deals.

Black Friday AirPods deals highlights

Where to find Black Friday AirPods deals