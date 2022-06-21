Apple TV+ has reportedly added some new voice actors to its upcoming animated fantasy musical movie Spellbound, with Nicole Kidman leading the way.

The Apple TV+ movie comes from Apple Studios and Skydance Animation and already has a line of toys ready to go. Now it's added Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem to the cast, Variety reports.

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem will lend their voices to "Spellbound," an animated fantasy musical from Apple Studios and Skydance Animation. The project reunites the pair, who just scored Oscar nominations for playing Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin's 2021 biographical drama "Being the Ricardos."

The movie has also reportedly added John Lithgow, Nathan Lane, Jenifer Lewis, André De Shields, and Jordan Fisher to the lineup, while West Side Story star Rachel Zegler will lead as Princess Ellian.