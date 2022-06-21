What you need to know
- Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem have joined the cast for the musical fantasy Spellbound.
- John Lithgow, Nathan Lane, Jenifer Lewis, André De Shields, and Jordan Fisher are also on board.
- Alan Menken is handling the songs.
Apple TV+ has reportedly added some new voice actors to its upcoming animated fantasy musical movie Spellbound, with Nicole Kidman leading the way.
The Apple TV+ movie comes from Apple Studios and Skydance Animation and already has a line of toys ready to go. Now it's added Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem to the cast, Variety reports.
Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem will lend their voices to "Spellbound," an animated fantasy musical from Apple Studios and Skydance Animation. The project reunites the pair, who just scored Oscar nominations for playing Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin's 2021 biographical drama "Being the Ricardos."
The movie has also reportedly added John Lithgow, Nathan Lane, Jenifer Lewis, André De Shields, and Jordan Fisher to the lineup, while West Side Story star Rachel Zegler will lead as Princess Ellian.
The musical will have Alan Menken on board. Menken was the one responsible for Under The Sea, a song that many of us probably grew up singing after watching The Little Mermaid.
There is currently no release window for when we can expect to be able to watch Spellbound, but you'll likely need an Apple TV+ subscription to take it in. At $4.99 per month, that's some of the best value in streaming right now with more content arriving almost weekly.
If you want to enjoy Spellbound in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
