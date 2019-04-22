That's right, additional versions of the Nintendo Switch console are in the making - including a smaller, cheaper unit. Nintendo has yet to officially confirm any details regarding new devices, but there is plenty of information out there to get excited about. What is the Nintendo Switch Mini? In 2018, The Wall Street Journal released an article regarding future Nintendo Switch versions. The article stated that Nintendo was working on two new Switch devices, one of which has since been dubbed by the internet as the "Nintendo Switch Mini." From what we can gather, it will likely be a more basic device than the original Switch, meant for the younger or casual gamer. It's possible Nintendo intends for this new device to take the place of the handheld 3DS gaming system. Nintendo Switch Mini Specs According to a Nikkei report covered by Newsweek, the Nintendo Switch Mini will be smaller so as to make it more portable. Historically, handheld systems have been Nintendo's greatest sellers, so it's not surprising that the company is making an even more portable version of the Switch. To help reduce the overall price, the Nintendo Switch Mini won't have a dock or detachable Joy-Cons. The Nikkei report further goes on to say that the mini will still be able to connect to a TV. It's also more than likely that the device will connect to Wi-Fi, considering the 3DS and original Switch have done so. We're still waiting to hear about the Switch Mini's internal specs, but we'll update this section once we learn anything new.

The Leaked Image of the Nintendo Switch Mini On April 17th, a "leaked" image of a turquoise Nintendo Switch Mini case started popping up all over the internet. The post originated from a Chinese forum and has since been deleted. While we can't say for sure whether this actually was a leak, we're pretty confident in saying that it probably wasn't legitimate. We'll keep you posted if we learn anything more. Pricing and release date for the Nintendo Switch Mini All we know so far is that a new Switch version is planned to hit the market in 2019. No official dates have been announced by Nintendo, but a more recent Wall Street Journal article states that the release date will likely be revealed at E3 in June. If that's the case, it wouldn't be surprising for the Switch Mini to release in Fall 2019. While it's hard to say what the official price of the Switch Mini will be, we can assume it will be less than the $300 you pay for an original Switch console. In our educated guess, it will likely be between $200 to $250, brand new. As comparison, a brand new Nintendo 3DS handheld system sells for $200. Can it play the same Switch games and use the same accessories? Obviously, it seems likely that the Mini could work with current Switch games and use various other devices, like the Pro Controller, but we don't know if this will be the case just yet. We'll update this section as soon as we discover more information.

A more powerful Switch As for the other Switch version mentioned in The Wall Street Journal, it will likely be a more powerful, more energy efficient device compared to the original Switch. We expect that this console will be marketed towards serious gamers who want a more intense experience. It's also possible that this device could feature higher resolution than the original Switch. As with the Switch Mini, there is no official release for this device. We'll provide updates as we learn more. Improvements for Future Versions of the Nintendo Switch While the Nintendo Switch has definitely been a successful console, there are still quite a few things we think Nintendo could improve upon. With any luck, we'll get to see some of these improvements in future versions of the Nintendo Switch. Longer battery life. It's likely fans will never be happy with the battery life of an unplugged gaming system. Even though the Switch can last up to 3 hours after being at full charge, it's still frustrating to have the low battery symbol turn on at an inconvenient moment. Like, when you're on a plane or when the power goes out in your house. For now, the best way to combat a low battery is using a portable battery charger. Better resolution. Compared to Sony and Microsoft's newest consoles, which have the ability to support 4K HD resolution, the Switch's resolution capability is behind the curve. Granted, when docked, the Switch can support up to 1080p. But, when undocked, it's only 720p (which is lower than most modern smartphones). Nintendo's cartoony style doesn't really call for crisp resolution, but some more serious Switch games could benefit from greater details. With any luck, we'll see higher resolution capabilities in Nintendo's new Switch versions. A better stand. The measly little stand on the back of the Switch doesn't stabilize the console very well unless it's placed on a flat, unmoving, and even surface - not something you always come across when playing on-the-go. Additionally, it can be darn near impossible to dig the stand out of the backside of the Switch. Obviously, you don't want a stand that comes loose and flaps about easily, but there's got to be a better design option out there. Perhaps a stand that goes along the entire backside of the console. No more Joy-Con glitches. Over the past couple of years, many gamers have experienced problems with their Joy-Cons either refusing to connect or disconnecting mid-gameplay. Hopefully Nintendo has been able to work out these kinks and can provide newer versions of the consoles that have fewer Joy-Con problems. More Joy-Con colors. While the initial grey or Neon Red and Neon Blue colors are decent, we're surprised more options haven't made their way onto the market. Sur,e there's a few other color options, like the Neon Pink, Neon Green, or Neon Yellow Joy-Cons, but we'd like to see more colors. Including Joy-Con sets where both controllers are the same color. Maybe something . . . less neon.