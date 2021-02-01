From February 8th to February 22nd, those who purchase a Super Mario Meal through the BK mobile app or at BK.com will be entered for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch Prize Pack, which includes a Nintendo Switch gaming console and a copy of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. The Super Mario Meal includes a Whopper® sandwich, small fries and a fountain drink. Those who did not win a Nintendo Switch Prize Pack need not worry, though, as participants purchase a Super Mario Meal from February 8th to February 22nd can still win a prize of 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points, while supplies last.

From February 1st to March 15th, those who purchase King Jr. Meals across the United States, Canada and parts of Mexico will receive a toy themed after one of six Nintendo Switch games: Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Mario Maker 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2, Luigi's Mansion 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury will release on Nintendo Switch on February 12th, 2021. Its original Wii U appearance was very popular, and it is predicted to become one of the hottest titles on the Nintendo Switch this year.