An upcoming, untitled Apple TV+ show has reportedly signed Noah Jupe and seven others to star opposite Michael Douglas. The show will reportedly star Douglas as Benjamin Franklin, although little else is known about it.

Variety reports that Jupe will be joined by seven others including Ludivine Sagnier, Thibault de Montalembert, Daniel Mays, Assaad Bouab, Eddie Marsan, Jeanne Balibar, and Theodore Pellerin. As for Jupe, he'll star as Temple Franklin, Benjamin's son.

The untitled series was picked up to series at Apple in February, with Douglas' casting being announced at that time. The show is based on the book "A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America" by Stacy Schiff. The eight-episode drama explores the true story of one of the greatest gambles of Benjamin Franklin's career. At age 70, without any diplomatic training, Franklin convinced France – an absolute monarchy – to underwrite America's experiment in democracy. Production on the series is now underway.

Kirk Ellis will reportedly be writing and executive producing, while Emmy-winner Tim Can Patten will direct and executive produce.

While production is now underway, we don't yet know when the Apple TV+ show will be available to stream on our televisions, MacBooks, and iPads. We do know that an Apple TV+ subscription will be needed to watch it, however.

