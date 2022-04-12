What you need to know
- Noel Fielding will star in a new comedy for Apple TV+.
- The new show is yet to be given a name, the streamer confirmed.
- Fielding will play the role of Dick Turpin, the famous British highwayman.
Apple TV+ has announced that Noel Fielding will star in an as-yet-untitled comedy show for the streamer.
While Apple TV+ isn't yet saying what the name of the new show will be, we do know what it'll be about — Fielding will star as Dick Turpin, the British highwaymen some of you might have learned about in school. That probably explains the clothes and that hat in the image above!
Fielding will star as Dick Turpin, the legendary British highwayman. In this irreverent retelling, Dick is the most famous, but least likely of highway robbers, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair. Together with his gang of loveable rogues, Dick rides the highs and lows of celebrity — and does what he can to escape the clutches of the Thief Taker General.
As you can imagine for a show that doesn't yet have a name, Apple TV+ isn't saying when this new comedy will be available to watch. We'll no doubt hear in due course, but fans of Noel Fielding are sure to be counting down the days already — Fielding is best known across the United States for his appearances in The Mighty Boosh and The Great British Bake Off.
