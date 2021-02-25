What you need to know
- Octopath Traveler released on Nintendo Switch in July of 2018.
- The official Octopath Twitter account has announced that 2.5 million units have been sold.
- The announcement comes the day before the release of Bravely Default II.
On the eve of Bravely Default II's release, the official Octopath Traveler Twitter account has announced that the popular JRPG title has now officially surpassed 2.5 million units sold worldwide.
The JRPG by Square Enix was released in 2018 after a free Prologue demo allowed interested players to try out the game, and it took quite a while to get up to the 2.5 million mark when one considers other Nintendo titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons selling over 19 million copies in less than a year. However, it was praised by critics and considered one of the best titles to play on the Nintendo Switch for fans of traditional JRPGs.
Octopath Traveler was inspired by Square Enix's "Bravely" system where players could choose to withhold attacks to be dished out later. The third game in the Bravely series, Bravely Default II arrives on February 26, 2021. Another "spiritual successor" of sorts by Square Enix, Project Triangle Strategy will be coming to the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2022. The game features a similar art style to Octopath but features a more tactical JRPG gameplay feel. Those who are interested can also download a free demo from the Nintendo eShop today.
Travel the world
Octopath Traveler
What paths will you choose?
Reviving the long-forgotten framework of the traditional JRPG, Octopath Traveler lets you choose one of eight paths to start an epic adventure across a beautiful world. With charming pixel art and a complex yet rewarding combat system, this game is perfect for any Final Fantasy fan.
