If you have an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, then you have access to one of the best iPhone features in a long time: MagSafe. With MagSafe, you have a ring of magnets on the back of the iPhone, which allows you to easily attach various magnetic accessories to the back of your device. These can range from phone grips to battery packs and chargers, and boy, they make your life way better.

A trusted name in the power accessory business is mophie, and it has a fantastic little MagSafe battery pack called the Snap+ Juice Pack Mini. You can grab it at $10 off for just $40 at Amazon, making it one of the best Apple Prime Day deals that we've seen so far, if you need a MagSafe-enabled battery pack.

Charge it up with mophie Prime Day deals

mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini Wireless Portable Magnetic Charger with 5000mAh | Was $50 now $40 at Amazon This 5000mAh battery pack is slim and compact. It will attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 through MagSafe, and it features a tactile fabric exterior that feels great. Since it uses magnets, it will automatically align in place, so no fidgeting necessary. It also works as a regular wireless power bank, has an adapter to attach to non-MagSafe phones, and has a USB-C port that works to charge the battery pack or another device. $40 at Amazon

Ever since Apple added MagSafe to the iPhone, it has been my favorite feature in a long time. One of the best use cases for MagSafe are battery packs, and mophie's Snap+ Juice Pack Mini is a great option, as we found in our detailed review. It's relatively small and compact, so you can easily carry it around all the time, ensuring that you have some extra juice on-hand. It also has 5000mAh capacity, which is more than Apple's own MagSafe Battery Pack, though it just lacks the smart iOS integration. And if you don't have a MagSafe device, you can even use this one as a normal wireless charging pad, and it has a USB-C port that allows you to charge the battery itself, or use it as a standard charging port for another device. It's a win-win!

It's hard to imagine how one goes without the best battery packs these days, but the mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini is multipurpose, which is nice. For this price, it's hard to resist, especially if you've been eyeing it for a while. If there are other deals you've been eyeing, like the best Prime Day iPhone Deals and best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals, what are you waiting for? Shop away!