It works for both Mac and PC. If you're interested in seeing additional computer discounts, check out our list of the best Prime Day Mac deals .

Drawing tablets offer far more pressure sensitivity than regular iPads or tablets allowing users to have more control over their strokes and lines. Wacom is the biggest name in the industry and right now one of Wacom's best drawing tablets is $80 off for Prime Day. Whether you're already an artist looking for a replacement or a novice hoping to get into the digital drawing scene, this is a great tablet to go with.

Make digital drawing more convenient with the Wacom PTH660 Intuos Pro. It features programmable buttons, offers 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity for the perfect pen strokes, and works with both Mac and PC. It does come with a pen so you don't need to purchase one separately.

These days with the advances in technology, the question has become should I get an iPad or a drawing tablet?. The short answer is that the iPad can serve many artists' needs as long as they also have an Apple Pencil but if you need something that can handle more complex software and finer details then a quality graphics tablet is the way to go.

This Wacom PTH660 Intuos Pro features buttons on one side that you can customize to specific functions for more convenient drawing sessions. The tablet itself is a little over 13 inches long giving you plenty of room to move your hand without feeling confined. This is not a backlit screen, so it must be connected to a Mac or PC in order to function.

I actually own an older version of this tablet and I've absolutely loved it. It works beautifully with Adobe Photoshop and other drawing programs and the response to the pen is so accurate that you can really put all of the details you want into your pieces. Snatch one of these tablets for yourself before this Prime Day deal ends.