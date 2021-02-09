Apple's AirPods Pro are a hot ticket item throughout the year meaning that a great deal on a pair is always worth jumping on when one pops up. Though you can save on a brand new set at Amazon right now, the biggest price drop is to be found on a refurbished set on sale at Woot today only.

Over there, you'll see the noise-cancelling earbuds down to just $149.99. That's a $99 discount on their regular retail price and the lowest we've seen AirPods Pro offered since their release. The earbuds have been tested to ensure they are in full working order and have been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before being put on sale. they are also backed by a 90-day warranty.

The AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation to block out the ambient and background sounds around you so you can focus on your music, calls, or whatever's playing in your ears at the time. There's also a transparency mode that allows you to filter back in all those sounds in case you do need to hear what's around you for a moment.

Another major upgrade that the AirPods Pro have over the standard AirPods is water-resistance. They're resistant to sweat too, making them a much better option to wear to the gym or out for a run — even in the rain. We even went running with AirPods Pro to see how they'd hold up (spoiler alert: really well).

These are in-ear earbuds as opposed to the standard AirPods. You'll receive three sizes of soft, silicone tips to help adjust the earbuds for a better fit. There's also a notable feature that uses adaptive EQ to tune your music to the shape of your ear automatically, providing customized sound for each user.

The AirPods Pro are easy to setup with all Apple devices, and they can be used with non-Apple devices using Bluetooth as well. Apple device owners will likely have the best experience with them though, and the new model even unlocks quick access to Siri by saying "Hey Siri". You'll also receive a wireless charging case with the purchase which can keep the earbuds powered up on-the-go for more than 24 hours.

Our guide to everything you need to know about the AirPods Pro has more in-depth information if you're looking to know more. If you don't want to go for refurbished AirPods Pro or want a different AirPods model, check out our list of the best AirPods deals for some other discounted options.

