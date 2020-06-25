Inexpensive headphones are a dime a dozen, but it can be hard to find a pair that are actually reliable and sound great. That's why I always end up going back to the Apple EarPods. Yes, EarPods — the wired ones with a 3.5mm headphone plug. Today, Woot has them on sale at nearly 70% off their full cost, meaning you can grab a pair for only $8.99 instead of their regular $29 price. This is the best deal we've ever seen on them, too, though the Lightning Connector model isn't on sale today.

You'll save even more by purchasing these headphones in a pack of two or more. For instance, you can snag two for just $14.99 or three for $19.99. There are 5-packs and 10-packs on sale as well which can bring the cost as low as $5 each.

$20 off... or more Apple EarPods with 3.5mm Connector Apple's wired earbuds feature a 3.5mm headphone plug and an in-line remote for track and volume control. Today's sale at Woot brings them down to just $9 for a single pair, though buying more brings their cost even lower. $8.99 $29.00 $20 off See at Woot

I love my AirPods, but for someone like me who listens to music 24/7, the battery life can't compete with my playlist. When it comes time to charge them up (again), there's no better substitute than the Apple EarPods. They offer virtually the same sound and earbud shape, so there's little difference other than the attached wire... and the ability to listen for as long as you want. That makes them a good way to see whether you like the sound and feel of the AirPods before shelling out around $150 for them, too.

Woot usually charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping there by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to snag free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to all of Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.