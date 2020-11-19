The iRobot Roomba i3 3150 Wi-Fi connected robot vacuum cleaner has dropped to $299 on Amazon. That's $100 off its regular price and $50 better than its previous low. This is a deal straight from the manufacturer, too, so you can find the same price at the iRobot website. You can also find the price matched at other retailers like Best Buy.

The new vacuum has a premium 3-stage cleaning system and 10x the power-lifting suction. Works with the iRobot app and your voice assistant. Maps your home and uses state-of-the-art tracking sensors. Dirt Detect sensors focus the cleaning, too.

The Roomba i3 is a powerful and efficient robot vacuum for its cost. It uses smart navigation to map your home and navigate efficiently with neat rows. The robot also has state-of-the-art floor tracking sensors so it can adapt to its situation and vacuum on both hardwood and carpet.

You won't have to worry even about stubborn dirt. The i3 has powerful suction and can work deep on any mess. It has a Premium 3-stage cleaning system. The reactive sensor technology lets the robot know where it can and can't go so it won't get stuck. Plus the Dirt Detect sensors can find dirt maybe even you didn't spot and focus on that area to make sure it's clean.

This is a smart robot, too. It can learn from your habits and provide personalized schedules based on your needs. Plus it works with the iRobot Home app for easy control. Then you can connect the robot to your Wi-Fi and your smart home ecosystem so you can control it with your voice using Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

If you have pets, the Roomba is still a good option. It has unique dual multi-surface rubber brushes that are designed to not get tangled by pet hair. The brushes can also flex and adjust to stay in contact with carpets and hard floors. You also don't have to worry so much about allergens, either, because it can capture up to 99% of cat and dog allergens.