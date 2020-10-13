If you're a Nintendo Switch gamer without access to Nintendo Switch Online, Amazon's Prime Day is looking to change that. This exclusive two-day sale has deals not just on Amazon devices but also on tons of toys and tech, and right now you can even grab a discount on a year of Nintendo Switch Online for the whole family! Amazon is bundling the 12-month Family Membership to Nintendo Switch Online with a Nintendo-branded SanDisk 128GB microSD card, all for just $39.99 during Prime Day! Just the membership itself normally costs $35, while the microSD card regularly sells for $30.

As with all Prime Day deals, you'll need a Prime membership if you're hoping to snag this discount. You can start a free 30-day trial to score access to the sale as well as free two-day shipping on your Prime Day orders and more.

$30 off Nintendo Switch Online with SanDisk 128GB microSD Card Amazon is bundling a year of Nintendo Switch Online with a Nintendo-branded SanDisk 128GB microSD card that would be perfect for storing all your game data on. Best of all, it's available at a $30 discount! $39.99 $69.98 $30 off See at Amazon

The microSD card included with this bundle is designed for saving game data on your Nintendo Switch and even features a Mario mushroom on the front. Of course, you could choose to use it in other devices as well like the Nintendo Switch Lite or a tablet.

Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch Online membership gives you access to more features on your Nintendo Switch console, such as the ability to play any NES and Super NES games from a curated library of 70+ titles, the option to save your game data in the cloud, special members-only discounts, and access to the Nintendo Switch Online app. The Family Membership can work on up to eight different accounts and consoles simultaneously so everyone in the family can access these extra features. Even if you're playing by yourself, this deal is worth grabbing just to snag the discounted microSD card.

There's not much time before Prime Day ends and this deal disappears with it, so be sure to shop soon!