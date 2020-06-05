It's time we stopped wasting money on shoddy, slow-charging cables and pick one up that's worth the cost instead. Save yourself (and your wallet) the hassle with this discounted Xcentz USB-C to Lightning cable at Amazon. Today you can pick one up on sale for just $9.99 when you enter promo code 7FXWSX7Z during checkout. The code is valid on just the blue version of this cable.

Each cable measures six feet long, meaning you'll easily be able to use your device, even if the outlet is far away. The cables are MFi-certified, too, so they're guaranteed to work with your iPhone. Your new chargers are extra durable thanks to the durable, bulletproof nylon braid, which reduces fray and ensures that your cable lasts for a long time. Should anything go awry, rest easy as these cables are backed by a lifetime warranty.

These Xcentz cables even support Power Delivery, making them a great match to use with fast chargers, including Apple's own USB-C wall charger. It'd be a good travel companion as well, though you'll want to make sure you have a decent power bank to go along with it. This guide to best power banks under $30 will help you make the right choice.

Shipping at Amazon is free on orders totaling $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum, along with exclusive members-only discounts, access to the Prime Video streaming service, and more.