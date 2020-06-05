It's time we stopped wasting money on shoddy, slow-charging cables and pick one up that's worth the cost instead. Save yourself (and your wallet) the hassle with this discounted Xcentz USB-C to Lightning cable at Amazon. Today you can pick one up on sale for just $9.99 when you enter promo code 7FXWSX7Z during checkout. The code is valid on just the blue version of this cable.

Xcentz USB-C to Lightning Cable (6-foot)

This MFi-certified USB-C to Lightning charging cable is built for durability and designed with bulletproof braided nylon. It even comes with a lifetime warranty. This deal is valid on the blue version of the cable with the below promo code.

$9.99 $13.99 $4 off

With coupon: 7FXWSX7Z

Each cable measures six feet long, meaning you'll easily be able to use your device, even if the outlet is far away. The cables are MFi-certified, too, so they're guaranteed to work with your iPhone. Your new chargers are extra durable thanks to the durable, bulletproof nylon braid, which reduces fray and ensures that your cable lasts for a long time. Should anything go awry, rest easy as these cables are backed by a lifetime warranty.

These Xcentz cables even support Power Delivery, making them a great match to use with fast chargers, including Apple's own USB-C wall charger. It'd be a good travel companion as well, though you'll want to make sure you have a decent power bank to go along with it. This guide to best power banks under $30 will help you make the right choice.

Shipping at Amazon is free on orders totaling $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum, along with exclusive members-only discounts, access to the Prime Video streaming service, and more.

