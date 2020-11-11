In a press release, Apple has announced that Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, will be the next guest on Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV+ series "The Oprah Conversation." The new episode premiere on the streaming service on Tuesday, November 17 at 9:00 AM ET and be available to stream for free through Tuesday, December 1.

The conversation will focus on President Obama's new memoir, "A Promised Land."

In their candid conversation, Oprah and President Obama explore the transformative years leading up to his historic presidency, and reflect on the aspirations, perseverance and accomplishments that brought him to the White House, and the monumental expectations placed upon him during his pivotal time in office.

Winfrey says that the book was "worth the wait" and that she has looked forward to speaking with President Obama about it for a while.

"This book was worth the wait," said Oprah Winfrey. "Everybody who reads it is going to be on this journey from the grueling and monotonous grind of the campaign, to taking us inside the Oval Office and the Cabinet Room and the Situation Room and sometimes, even the bedroom. This book has both the intimacy and the grandeur coming through in this memoir, and I have so been looking forward to speaking with him about all of it."

If you would like to read President Obama's memoir "A Promised Land" before the interview airs, you can purchase the title on Apple Books.

Winfrey has hosted a number of interviews covering a range of topics with thought leaders such as Emmanuel Acho, Professor Ibram X. Kendi, Bryan Stevenson, Mariah Carey, Matthew McConaughey, Stevie Wonder, and Dolly Parton. All of those interviews are available to watch on Apple TV+ now.