Purchasing products made from recycled materials can help reduce your carbon footprint. The OtterBox Core Series for MagSafe iPhone Case is made from 50% recycled materials. The regrind material has a fun, confetti look. It actually looks like OtterBox ground up a bunch of old junk and mixed it together to create this colorful case (in the best way.) The slim case also has a soft and comfortable but not slippery texture. MagSafe compatibility ensures that you can use your MagSafe charger and other accessories.

OtterBox Core Series for MagSafe iPhone Case Bottom line: The funfetti cake of iPhone cases is slim, MagSafe-compatible, and made from recycled materials. The Good Made of 50% recycled materials

Fun, confetti look and feel

Slim form factor

Soft texture

MagSafe compatible The Bad Only for iPhone 13 lineup

Lip is shaped differently

Pricey $60 at OtterBox

$50 at Apple

OtterBox Core Series for MagSafe iPhone Case: Price and availability

The OtterBox Core Series for MagSafe iPhone Case is available only for the iPhone 13 lineup. You can find it at the Apple Store for $50 or OtterBox for $60. Choose from two color options, Funfetti (White) or Carnival Night (Black). Both colors are filled with multi-color specks. OtterBox Core Series for MagSafe iPhone Case: What's good

The OtterBox Core Series for MagSafe iPhone Case is slim and lightweight. It's made from re-grind silicone and synthetic rubber and looks like it, in a fun way. You can even feel the specks of colorful confetti, which are presumably ground-up bits of plastic waste. They give a slightly textured overall feel to the case and add a bit of grippiness. The case is smooth and soft to the touch, yet it's not slippery in the hand. The case is extremely easy to put on and take off, yet it fits nicely and stays in place. The Sleep/Wake and volume buttons are protected with clicky button covers that work well. Precision cutouts for the camera module, mute switch, Lightning port, and speakers ensure full functionality of the iPhone within this case. There is a generous lip around the camera module, so if you set the phone camera down, your lenses won't get scratched. The front of the case has a lip too, but it doesn't stick up much beyond the level of the iPhone screen.

This confetti case really does remind me of funfetti cake, and who doesn't love that?

The MagSafe ring is clearly visible, especially in the Funfetti (White) colorway. It works as expected with my MagSafe charger and MagSafe accessories. The OtterBox logo is embossed along one edge of the case, but it's barely visible. OtterBox Core Series for MagSafe iPhone Case: What's not good

I love the speckled rainbow appeal of this case, though of course, it won't be for everyone. The price may also be off-putting for some. Also, if you have an iPhone older than the iPhone 13, you're out of luck. The lip around the front edge of this case is slightly unusual. It doesn't stick up as far as many other cases do. It's still higher than the level of the screen, and even my tempered glass screen protector, but barely. And it goes in slightly farther than most. When I first put the case on, it caused my screen protector (installed bubble-free months ago) to bubble up in one corner. I've never had that happen before. But after a few minutes, that worked itself out and it's fine now. I only mention it because if you use a screen protector that is truly edge-to-edge, you might have a problem with this case. Mine is pretty darn close to edge-to-edge with just the slightest bit of leeway. Frankly, I don't think most people would notice either of these lip "issues." I have tested hundreds of cases so I'm more sensitive to these minor inconveniences. OtterBox Core Series for MagSafe iPhone Case: Competition

The Survivor Endurance for MagSafe iPhone Case is also made from recycled plastic and is MagSafe-compatible. This case offers 14-foot drop protection as well as anti-microbial properties. It only comes in a few solid colors, though.

The CASETiFY MagSafe Compatible Impact Case offers a huge selection of gorgeous patterns and other options for your iPhone, including an Ultra Compostible Case option. If you head over to CASETiFY, you'll be spoiled for choice. OtterBox Core Series for MagSafe iPhone Case: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You want a slim case made from 50% recycled material

You want MagSafe compatibility

You like the confetti-in-silicone aesthetic You shouldn't buy this if... You have an iPhone older than the iPhone 13

You prefer a slimmer, higher lip around the screen

It's out of your price range If you have an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Max, and you want MagSafe compatibility, then this is a case to consider. If you're looking for a case that's made from 50% recycled materials and looks it, definitely check it out. However, if you are sensitive to minor lip issues, you don't like the look, you have an older phone, or it's out of your price range, then this isn't for you. 4.5 out of 5 This confetti case really does remind me of funfetti cake, and who doesn't love that? The OtterBox Core Series for MagSafe iPhone Case is slim, soft, and easy to put on and take off. The re-grind recycled material gives the case aesthetic interest as well as texture and grip. I hate to even mention the ever-so-slightly unusual dimension of the lip (not as narrow or as high as many iPhone cases), as it's so minor that I doubt most people would notice or care. As someone who changes cases regularly to match my outfits, this case will certainly go into my regular rotation — its speckled rainbow color scheme makes it basically neutral.