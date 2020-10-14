It has 14 different connections, with multiple USB-A, USB-C, and yes Thunderbolt ports standing by for you to use, along with many more. And this Prime Day, it's on sale for 31% off .

My Mac mini might have more ports than a MacBook Pro, but that doesn't mean it has everything I need. I plug a lot of stuff into my Mac. If you're anything like me, you might be looking for a dock to help expand your Mac's horizons. Well, my absolute favorite is the Thunderbolt 3 Dock from OWC.

The plethora of ports on OWC's Thunderbolt dock will ensure that you can plug in whatever you need, from external hard drives to displays.

Ports: I need 'em; the OWC Thunderbolt 3 dock has got 'em. The Mac mini certainly has more ports than many of Apple's computers, with four Thunderbolt 3 ports (which, of course, double as USB-C ports), two USB-A ports, and HDMI, Ethernet, and even a headphone jack. But I have several peripherals, and I'm already using up all four Thunderbolt ports on my Mac. Plus, I have a lot more than two USB-A-based accessories, like external drives, so I need more than what the Mac mini can offer on its own.

Enter the OWC 14-port Thunderbolt dock. It has five USB-A ports, four on the back, and one USB 3.1 port on the front for easy access to connect and charge a mobile device. Also on the front is a high-speed USB-C port, a headphone jack, and SD and microSD card readers.

On the back, you've got four USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports, optical audio out, Ethernet if your computer doesn't already have it, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, DisplayPort Mini, and the power jack. Safe to say, there should be plenty of ports for most people.

And it's never let me down. The OWC Thunderbolt dock has been more reliable for me than some of the drives I've connected to it, and while I don't use every single port on the thing (DisplayPort mini, for instance), I use most of them constantly. For the most part, things stay plugged in, and it greatly expands what I can use with my Mac.

It's even better for laptop owners who like to work at their desks. Mac laptops come with such a limited selection of ports that an accessory like the dock is almost essential for any working at their desks. The Ethernet port allows for wired network access, while the USB-A ports and SD card readers restore functionality lost by removing those ports from Apple's laptop line.

The Thunderbolt 3 Dock has proven to be an essential accessory for using my Mac to its fullest potential, and now that Prime Day has rolled around, it's the perfect time to grab it at more than 30% off.