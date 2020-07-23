One of the main points of gameplay in Paper Mario: The Origami King is rescuing all the hidden Toads in each level. Some of these guys are hiding in plain sight, while others require a little more effort for you to find. You can beat the game without collecting them all, however, if you want more perks in battle or want to unlock the secret ending you'll need to find all these fun-guys. Here's where you'll find every Toad in Paper Mario: The Origami King. All Toad locations in Paper Mario: The Origami King Toads need to be rescued in each of the colored Streamer locations. This is a work in progress. As such, not all of the Toads have been listed yet, but we're working on adding them all in. Red Streamer Toads

Blue Streamer Toads

Yellow Streamer Toads

Purple Streamer Toads

Green Streamer Toads

Red Streamer Toads (135 Toads total) We know that there are 135 Toads total in the areas where the Red Streamer winds. Here's where you can find them all. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Whispering Woods (12 Toads)

Toad 1 - A Toad is stuck in a bush just after leaving the area where Grandsappy resides.

Toad 2 - Another Toad is found inside the first white tent on the left side of the road.

Toad 3 - Hit the swing to make this origami bug fall. Hit the Toad to revert it to normal.

Toad 4 - This Toad is stuck facedown in a stump near the campfire.

Toad 5 - There's a tree to the left of the campfire, whack it to make the origami bug fall.

Toad 6 - This Toad is stuck under a tree stump at the picnic table. Pull him out to save him.

Toad 7 - There's a plate on the far right picnic table. Whack it to save another Toad.

Toad 8 - There's a path behind the picnic tables and just to the left of the cabin. Smack the Toad to save it.

Toad 9 - A bush in front of the cabin hides another Toad.

Toad 10 - There's a log cabin with four flower pots hanging from the front balcony. The third one is actually a Toad.

Toad 11 - A Toad is lodged in the woodpile. Pull him out to save him.

- A Toad is lodged in the woodpile. Pull him out to save him. Toad 12 - The Toad who lives at the cabin can't be rescued until the yellow streamer is gone. While on The Great Sea head to the area denoted by C3 and D3 on the map. You'll find a Shy Guy standing at this location. Talk with the Shy Guy and then dive underwater. There's a shiny shell down there for you to collect. Interact with it once it is brought to your boat. Now head back to the Whispering Woods. You'll notice that the campfire now has a grill over it. Place the shell on the grill and then use the nearby Magic Circle to pop the Toad out of the shell. Toad Town (1 Toad)

Toad 1 - You'll notice that there's a Folded Soldier Goomba on top of the tower as you're leaving the grounds of Princess Peach's castle. Hit the tower with a hammer several times until this Goomba falls. Defeat it in battle and then use the 1,000-Fold Arms to rescue a Toad hidden "between dimensions." Graffiti Underground (2 Toads)

Toad 1 - After walking into the Graffiti Underground, you'll interact with the museum curator. He counts as a hidden Toad.

Toad 2 - Upon entering the next section of the tunnel, head as far right as possible until you see a crate in the water. Hit it to rescue a Toad.

Toad 1 - Whack the first bush you see on the left to rescue a Toad.

Toad 2 - You'll notice a gate on the left side of the screen with a hole in front of it. Whack the hole and then pull the Toad out.

Toad 3 - A butterfly is flying around just past the question mark block on the left. Smack it to reveal a Toad.

Toad 4 - You'll notice a small hole next to the wall on the left side just past the first butterfly Toad. Hit it with a hammer.

Toad 5 - On the left, you'll see a ring of flowers. Hit the yellow flower in the middle; it's actually a Toad.

- On the left, you'll see a ring of flowers. Hit the yellow flower in the middle; it's actually a Toad. Toads 6 - 9 - Break down the white fence with a hammer hit. Now you'll see a Folded Soldier Shy Guy . . . attacking a Toad. Defeat the Shy Guy and then rescue the four Toads in this area.

Toad 10 - There's a sign in front of the little pond. Go behind it and whack it, a Toad is hiding there.

Toad 11 - Go to the right of the pond and smack the ground, a hidden block will appear. Continue to do this until four hidden blocks become visible. Now walk out and hit the paper swan swimming back and forth.

Toad 12 - A crumpled Toad is on the ground just south of the Yellow Toad House.

Toads 13-15 - There's a mailbox in front of the Yellow Toad House. Hit it to free three trapped Toads.

Toad 16 - Just to the right of the Yellow Toad House, you'll find another butterfly flitting around.

Toad 17 - There's a tree just to the right of the Yellow Toad House. Hit it with a hammer to dislodge a Toad.

Toad 18 - There's a Not-Bottomless Hole jutting out near the river. Fill it in with confetti to lure a floating butterfly down. Now whack the butterfly with Mario's hammer.

Toad 19 - Near the flagpole, there's a sandpit on the ground with a Toad stuck in it. Pull him out.

Toads 20 - 26 - There are square outlines on the ground to the left of the flagpole. Hit them to make a tower of blocks appear. Now run up these blocks and touch the flag. 7 Toads will burst out of some fireworks.

Toad 27 - You'll notice the green flag is still attached to the pole. Whack it to reveal that it is, in fact, a green Toad.

Toad 28 - There's a ring of flowers just below the flagpole. Hit the center flower to reveal a Toad.

Toad 29 - There's a large Not-Bottomless Hole south of the flagpole. Fill it in with confetti to make flowers appear on it. Now whack the hole at the center of these flowers.

Toad 30 - You'll see a barking red origami dog in the distance, smack it to bring the Toad to his senses.

Toad 31 - Move up to the right side on the sloping bit of land to find a hole in the ground. Smash it with a hammer to reveal a Toad.

Toads 32 - 35 - There's a hole high up in the wall on the right side. Hit the wall several times to release four Toads.

Toad 36 - See the tree on the cliff just right of the flagpole? Hit it with a hammer.

Toad 37 - Drop down from the cliff to the right, and you'll find a few gophers along with an origami gopher popping out of holes. Hit the origami gopher to turn it into a Toad.

Toad 38 - Now head down to the Earth Vellumental Temple. At the bottom of the stairs, there's a closed yellow umbrella. Whack it to open it up. Now jump on top of it and enter the alcove above to rescue a crumpled Toad.

Toad 39 - Rescue the Toad on the table to the right of the Save block.

Toad 40 - Enter the doorway behind the table and smack the ground behind the window. There's a Toad hiding here.

Toad 41 - There's a breakable wall to the south of the Earth Vellumental Temple. Whack it with the hammer and then go as far right as you can. Defeat the Rat and then save the Toad.

Toads 42 - 51 - Get on top of the tents on the right side of the temple. Hit the breakable stone on the right. Now use the magic circle to use Mario's 1,000-Fold Arms to hit the stone above and rescue 10 Toads.

Toad 52 - You can't get this one until you defeat the Earth Vellumental. There will be a new item shop on the left in front of the temple. Hit the origami mushroom on the table to rescue a Toad.

Toads 53 - 56 - You'll notice a vendor is running a popcorn machine to the right of the temple. Pay 100 coins for some popcorn that turns out to be four Toads.

Toad 57 - Once you've defeated Colored Pencils, head to that mysterious Yellow Toad House. Hit behind the sign just in front of the house to save a Toad.

- Once you've defeated Colored Pencils, head to that mysterious Yellow Toad House. Hit behind the sign just in front of the house to save a Toad. Toad 58 - Inside the Yellow Mushroom, you'll discover a yellow Toad that needs saving. Whack him to come to the rescue. Overlook Mountain (36 Toads)

Toad 1 - There's a weird looking sign at the base of the mountain, whack it to reveal a red Toad.

Toad 2 - Go left and drop down a bit near a chest. There's a crumpled up Toad in the grass that needs hammering.

Toad 3 - Go to the right and up the cliff. Now jump on top of the blue pavilion to walk across to another cliff to find a crumpled Toad.

- Go to the right and up the cliff. Now jump on top of the blue pavilion to walk across to another cliff to find a crumpled Toad. Toads 4 - 6 - On top of the cliff, you'll see some craft paper hedges. Walk around them to scare out three origami grasshoppers. Don't try to run straight at the grasshoppers as this will scare them away. Instead, hit the ground near them to stun them and then give them a proper whack to unfold the Toads.

Toad 7 - Walk behind the hedges to the left to scare out another bug. Whack it to save another Toad.

Toad 8 - See the rocks near the red pipe? Smash them to free the Toad trapped inside.

Toad 9 - Mario can wind his way through the craft paper hedge between the two trees just left of the red pipe. He'll find a crumpled Toad back here.

Toad 10 - Cross the bridge and then drop down to the left to find a Not-Bottomless Hole. Fill it with confetti and then smack the cliff with the hammer to make the Toad slide down.

Toads 11 - 15 - Now head right from the bridge and down a few steps to discover five Toads stuck in the ground. Pull them all up.

Toad 16 - Wind your way around to the pier and go fishing for the origami fish. You guessed it; it's a Toad.

Toad 17 - After passing through the area where the Thwomps attacked, turn left, and come back down to find a crumpled Toad.

Toads 18 - 27 - You'll find ten Toads if you walk to the left of the tramway station and walk behind the steps. They'll be stuck together, so Mario must pull them apart.

Toad 28 - See the sign to the left of the Overlook Tower? Smash it, so rescue a Toad.

Toad 29 - Come down the ramp to the left of the tower and then take a left down further until you see a bush. Go near it to make an origami grasshopper jump out. Smash it to save a green Toad.

Toad 30 - There's a gap in the white fence, drop down from this opening to discover a ? Block with a Toad in it.

Toad 31 - Walk back up the path, and you'll see two Folded Soldier Shy Guys playing soccer with a crumpled Toad. Hit the Toad to save it.

Toads 32 - 34 - There are three humongous Paper Macho Shy Guys to the left. Defeat them to rescue three Toads.

Toad 35 - This next part can only be done if you've defeated the Earth Vellumental. There's an origami Goomba scaring a Toad next to the red warp pipe.

- This next part can only be done if you've defeated the Earth Vellumental. There's an origami Goomba scaring a Toad next to the red warp pipe. Toad 36 - Once Colored Pencils have been defeated, head back to the tramway station. Some potted flowers are hanging from the building. Jump under the right flowers to save a Toad. Earth Vellumental Temple (7 Toads)

Toad 1 - Hit the rock next to the second red tour box to reveal an origami bug Toad.

Toad 2 - Pay money to listen to the third red tour box. There's a Toad stuck inside. Now strike the box to save the Toad.

Toad 3 - As you keep going down the path, you'll notice that one of the lights is out. Jump into it to dislodge a crumpled Toad.

Toads 4 - 6 - You'll see a cracked rock at the end of the tour. If you break it open, three origami bug Toads will jump out. Chase them down with your hammer to restore them to normal.

- You'll see a cracked rock at the end of the tour. If you break it open, three origami bug Toads will jump out. Chase them down with your hammer to restore them to normal. Toad 7 - Once you get into the Temple, you'll note a pillar that has a hole in it. Fill it in and then move to the left to enter a cave. Defeat the Swoopers to save the Temple curator. Overlook Tower (19 Toads)

Toad 1 - Upon entering the tower, press the elevator button to save a blue Toad.

Toad 2 - Jump up on the counter to the left of the elevator and hit the red and white flag on the wall.

Toads 3 - 5 - Knock over the wastebasket to release three Toads.

Toads 6 - 8 - Three pointed blue and white triangles are on the desk near the yellow box. Hit them to turn them back into Toads.

Toad 9 - Go to the right of the entrance and hit the postcard rack to rescue a Toad.

Toad 10 - Go up one floor and go into the room on the left. There's a box with markings on the ground next to it. Hit the area next to the box to reveal a hidden ? Block. Step on it and climb to the sticker on the left. Pull it off to free a Toad.

Toad 11 - Upon entering the restaurant, you'll notice that one of the cabinets is shaking. Open it to reveal a Toad.

Toad 12 - Enter the kitchen and strike the trash can with your hammer.

Toad 13 - Hit the frying pan filled with eggs on the stove.

Toad 14 - The drawers on the far left of the kitchen contain a Toad.

Toad 15 - Hit the Toad that's sitting on the scale above the freezer.

Toad 16 - Cross the kitchen shelves to get to the other side of the room. Smack the pots on the right of the screen.

Toad 17 - After you've smashed all of the mini Boombas in the kitchen, return to the hiding chef in the other room and talk to him.

Toad 18 - When you've gotten to the fourth floor, hit the blue pencil lodged in the elevator. It's actually a Toad.

- When you've gotten to the fourth floor, hit the blue pencil lodged in the elevator. It's actually a Toad. Toad 19 - This one can only be found after defeating Colored Pencils. Hit the telescope on the right of where the streamer used to be, and a Toad will come out. Blue Streamer Toads (131 Toads total) We know that there are 131 Toads in the areas that the Blue Streamer winds through. Here's where you'll find them. Autumn Mountain (22 Toads)

Toad 1 - There's a crumpled up Toad on the tramway's wooden planks.

Toad 2 - A blue origami fish is flopping around just below the tramway. Smash it with a hammer.

Toad 3 - Make your way behind the tramway station and hit the red maple leaf near the white column.

Toad 4 - Smack the yellow leaves next to the ring of Coins to reveal a Toad.

Toad 5 - In front of the boat tour booth, you'll find a Toad is trapped in a tuna can.

- In front of the boat tour booth, you'll find a Toad is trapped in a tuna can. Toad 6 - You should have Toad Radar at this point in the game. You're going to want to turn it on to help you hit the following four Toads hiding in the tall grass. The first one is to the left of the fence where you came in.

Toad 7 - Go as far left as you can along the bottom fence while in the tall grass. There's a hole that will make you drop down to a hidden Toad.

Toad 8 - Strike your hammer to the left of where you came up after falling in the cave.

Toad 9 - Make your way to the exit that leads to the Water Shrine. Before actually leaving, strike the ground to the left of the wooden fence.

Toad 10 - Cross the large bridge and then strike the tree on the left.

Toad 11 - Spray confetti onto the mushroom-shaped hole to reveal a Sensor Lab. Now go inside and yank the red Toad free.

Toad 12 - When the Water Shrine is in view, walk to the far left. You'll see a rock on a cliff. Walk into the cave on the far left and then hit the rock to bring it down. Now drop

- When the Water Shrine is in view, walk to the far left. You'll see a rock on a cliff. Walk into the cave on the far left and then hit the rock to bring it down. Now drop down onto the rock and remove the sticker. Toad 13 - As you make your way over the bridges to the Water Shrine, you'll see a flopping origami fish. Strike it.

- As you make your way over the bridges to the Water Shrine, you'll see a flopping origami fish. Strike it. Toad 14 - There's a green pipe on a cliff to the left. Hit the tree next to it.

- There's a green pipe on a cliff to the left. Hit the tree next to it. Toad 15 - Take the green pipe to just above the Boat Tour booth. Hit the dragonfly that's buzzing around.

- Take the green pipe to just above the Boat Tour booth. Hit the dragonfly that's buzzing around. Toad 16 - While on this cliff, fall onto the tour booth. Smash the bush and then use the magic circle to pull out your 1,000-Fold Arms and smash the origami bug on the cliff.

- While on this cliff, fall onto the tour booth. Smash the bush and then use the magic circle to pull out your 1,000-Fold Arms and smash the origami bug on the cliff. Toad 17 - Once you've filled the lake with water, jump across the floating boats and locate an origami bug crawling around a pile of boats.

- Once you've filled the lake with water, jump across the floating boats and locate an origami bug crawling around a pile of boats. Toad 18 - There's a yellow maple leaf on top of some crates. Use the upside-down boats to reach it.

- There's a yellow maple leaf on top of some crates. Use the upside-down boats to reach it. Toads 19 - 21 - Now that the lake is filled with water, jump across the floating boats to the tree across the way and strike it to reveal three Toads.

- Now that the lake is filled with water, jump across the floating boats to the tree across the way and strike it to reveal three Toads. Toad 22 - The origami monkey will show up at the shrine near the tall grass. Give it a can of tuna. It will be upset and want you to open the can. Talk to the musical Shy Guy to the South-East of the tall grass. He'll ask you to find his buddies, who are also stuck in the tall grass. Run around striking areas in the tall grass where you see movement. After finding each of the Shy Guys buddies, they will help you open the tuna can. Return to the monkey's shrine and give him the tuna. Now whack him with the hammer. Chestnut Valley (8 Toads)

Toads 1 - 3 - Along the path, you'll notice a tree is dropping spiked nuts. Whack the tree to make it drop another nut. Three Toads will pop out.

- Along the path, you'll notice a tree is dropping spiked nuts. Whack the tree to make it drop another nut. Three Toads will pop out. Toad 4 - 6 - There's an origami Goomba in a tree. Whack the tree to initiate a battle. After you've defeated your enemies, hit the tree again to reveal three Toads.

- There's an origami Goomba in a tree. Whack the tree to initiate a battle. After you've defeated your enemies, hit the tree again to reveal three Toads. Toad 7 - In the area where you're trying to avoid spike chestnuts, you'll see a hole on the cliff. Smack the cliff to make a Toad pop out.

- In the area where you're trying to avoid spike chestnuts, you'll see a hole on the cliff. Smack the cliff to make a Toad pop out. Toad 8 - An origami butterfly will be floating around near some pink flowers at the end of the Chestnut Valley trail right before the entrance to Autumn Mountain. Smack the butterfly to turn it back into a Toad. Water Vellumental Shrine (3 Toads) Toad 1 - When you enter the shrine, you'll see a bug on the left. Hit it.

- When you enter the shrine, you'll see a bug on the left. Hit it. Toad 2 - Upon entering the shrine, move down the right hallway, and you'll see a Toad in the window.

- Upon entering the shrine, move down the right hallway, and you'll see a Toad in the window. Toad 3 - In the room with the dragon head and the two water wheels, you'll see a Toad on the right. Shogun Studios (45 Toads)

Toad 1 - Hit the origami heart next to the blue warp pipe on the left of Shogun Studios.

- Hit the origami heart next to the blue warp pipe on the left of Shogun Studios. Toad 2 - After entering Shogun Studios, enter the last building on the left just before the intersection. Now smack the origami fan on the shelf.

- After entering Shogun Studios, enter the last building on the left just before the intersection. Now smack the origami fan on the shelf. Toad 3 - You'll see a Toad trapped behind a wooden structure on the main intersection. Pull him out.

- You'll see a Toad trapped behind a wooden structure on the main intersection. Pull him out. Toad 4 - When you're on the East side of Shogun studios, hit the right lantern before the path the leads North.

- When you're on the East side of Shogun studios, hit the right lantern before the path the leads North. Toad 5 - When you're in front of the tea shop, strike the red umbrella.

- When you're in front of the tea shop, strike the red umbrella. Toad 6 - Enter the tea shop and hit the cushion on the left.

- Enter the tea shop and hit the cushion on the left. Toad 7 - Hit the yellow dog barking at the chain chomp.

- Hit the yellow dog barking at the chain chomp. Toad 8 - At the main intersection, go left. Fill the holey door with confetti and then enter. Now strike the origami flower in the back right side of the room.

- At the main intersection, go left. Fill the holey door with confetti and then enter. Now strike the origami flower in the back right side of the room. Toads 9 - 11 - In the second building to the left of the intersection, you'll see an origami Shy Guy messing with a drawer. Defeat it and then hit the drawer to free a trio of Toads.

- In the second building to the left of the intersection, you'll see an origami Shy Guy messing with a drawer. Defeat it and then hit the drawer to free a trio of Toads. Toad 12 - The last building to the left of the intersection has a cushion that's upside down. Strike it, and an origami cat will appear. Now strike it again.

- The last building to the left of the intersection has a cushion that's upside down. Strike it, and an origami cat will appear. Now strike it again. Toad 13 - Now go back to the main intersection and head North. You'll find a Toad hiding behind the hanging clothes in the first building on the right.

- Now go back to the main intersection and head North. You'll find a Toad hiding behind the hanging clothes in the first building on the right. Toad 14 - Climb onto the boxes next to the Shuriken attraction and hit the ninja star.

- Climb onto the boxes next to the Shuriken attraction and hit the ninja star. Toad 15 - When you're almost at the theater, you'll see a sign with a Toads face on it. Strike the sign.

- When you're almost at the theater, you'll see a sign with a Toads face on it. Strike the sign. Toad 15 - 19 - From the theater's entrance, go into the first house on the left and hit each of the four lanterns to reveal four Toads.

- From the theater's entrance, go into the first house on the left and hit each of the four lanterns to reveal four Toads. Toad 20 - When you're inside the Photo Studio, hit the framed photo on the left to free a Toad.

- When you're inside the Photo Studio, hit the framed photo on the left to free a Toad. Toad 21 - When in front of the Photo Studio, jump on the wheelbarrow and then jump on the roof. Now strike the Toad on the sign.

- When in front of the Photo Studio, jump on the wheelbarrow and then jump on the roof. Now strike the Toad on the sign. Toad 22 - One of the buildings on the West side of the studio has a treasure chest on the back right side. When in this room, you'll find a Toad stuck to one of the hanging clothes on the right.

- One of the buildings on the West side of the studio has a treasure chest on the back right side. When in this room, you'll find a Toad stuck to one of the hanging clothes on the right. Toad 23 - After getting on the roof by using the wheelbarrow, head left around the corner and drop down to save the blue Toad.

- After getting on the roof by using the wheelbarrow, head left around the corner and drop down to save the blue Toad. Toad 24 - Head back up the ladder, and you'll see a metal bell. Hit is 30 times, and a Toad will fall out.

- Head back up the ladder, and you'll see a metal bell. Hit is 30 times, and a Toad will fall out. Toad 25 - From the theater entrance, head right and hit the dragonfly Toad flying near the planted bushes.

- From the theater entrance, head right and hit the dragonfly Toad flying near the planted bushes. Toad 26 - Continue further down this path to hit another dragonfly Toad.

- Continue further down this path to hit another dragonfly Toad. Toad 27 - When you get to the building with the gated sides and the locked down in the middle, walk up the boxes on the left and then hit the strange-looking lantern on the facade.

- When you get to the building with the gated sides and the locked down in the middle, walk up the boxes on the left and then hit the strange-looking lantern on the facade. Toad 28 - You'll notice that a lantern is glowing. Whack it with the hammer, and a magic circle will appear on the ground. Use the circle to hit the other fake lantern.

- You'll notice that a lantern is glowing. Whack it with the hammer, and a magic circle will appear on the ground. Use the circle to hit the other fake lantern. Toads 29- 31 - There's a building on the South-East end of the studio with a sandpit in it. Strike the pit, and three Toads will come out.

- There's a building on the South-East end of the studio with a sandpit in it. Strike the pit, and three Toads will come out. Toads 32 - 35 - When you finally make your way to the staff room, you'll find four Toads in the following locations: The locker, the Goomba paper mache head, the cabinets, and the trash.

- When you finally make your way to the staff room, you'll find four Toads in the following locations: The locker, the Goomba paper mache head, the cabinets, and the trash. Toads 36 - 39 -There's a building with three sections to it where two Dry Bones are tossing a bone back and forth. Enter the far right door, and you'll see barrels all around. Hit them to release four Toads.

-There's a building with three sections to it where two Dry Bones are tossing a bone back and forth. Enter the far right door, and you'll see barrels all around. Hit them to release four Toads. Toad 40 - Now from the right section of the building with three rooms, get up on the back drawers and hit the cracked wall. Now pass through to the middle room. Hit the origami fish.

- Now from the right section of the building with three rooms, get up on the back drawers and hit the cracked wall. Now pass through to the middle room. Hit the origami fish. Toad 41 - Again, in the building with three sections, go to the left, and you'll see a flower high up in the right-back corner. Use your hammer to reveal a hidden ? Block just beneath it. Now jump and hit the flower.

- Again, in the building with three sections, go to the left, and you'll see a flower high up in the right-back corner. Use your hammer to reveal a hidden ? Block just beneath it. Now jump and hit the flower. Toad 42 - Make your way to the chain chomp's dog house. You'll find an origami bug skittering about.

- Make your way to the chain chomp's dog house. You'll find an origami bug skittering about. Toad 43 - When you find the pier at Shogun Studios, go fishing and try to catch the origami fish.

- When you find the pier at Shogun Studios, go fishing and try to catch the origami fish. Toad 44 - When you've acquired the Shogun Studios Master Key, use it to open the doors where the two fake lanterns were. You'll find a jammed fax machine Toad once you enter the Sensory Lab.

- When you've acquired the Shogun Studios Master Key, use it to open the doors where the two fake lanterns were. You'll find a jammed fax machine Toad once you enter the Sensory Lab. Toad 45 - When you have the master key, go back to the Shop near the entrance to Shogun Studios and open the back door. Ninja Attraction (4 Toads)

Toad 1 - When standing in front of the Ninja Attraction, hit the rock to the right of the entrance.

- When standing in front of the Ninja Attraction, hit the rock to the right of the entrance. Toad 2 - Jump up the white rocks on the left to get to the roof and peel the tape off of the Toad.

- Jump up the white rocks on the left to get to the roof and peel the tape off of the Toad. Toad 3 - When you reach the outdoor walkway that leads from the first half of the Ninja Attraction to the other, jump over the side to the North. Now strike the lantern next to the pond several times to open the door to the building on the left. Inside, you'll find a Toad is stuck under some boxes.

- When you reach the outdoor walkway that leads from the first half of the Ninja Attraction to the other, jump over the side to the North. Now strike the lantern next to the pond several times to open the door to the building on the left. Inside, you'll find a Toad is stuck under some boxes. Toad 4 - Open the middle locker in this employee room to discover a taped Toad. Big Sho' Theater (59 Toads)

Toad 1 - After the western show plays out, hit the origami cactus to the right of the stage.

- After the western show plays out, hit the origami cactus to the right of the stage. Toads 2 -59 - You'll free 58 Toads from their seats after defeating Rubber Band. Yellow Streamer Toads (Total unknown) We have not yet found all of the hidden Toads in the places where the Yellow Streamer winds through. We'll update as soon as we find them all. Princess Peach (Cruise ship) (17 Toads)

Princess Peach is technically in the Purple Stream areas, but since you make a detour here during the Yellow Streamer segment, we've included it in both locations. Toad 1 - When you enter the ship, hit the paper ball Toad on the left.

- When you enter the ship, hit the paper ball Toad on the left. Toad 2 - While in the bar, hit the purple vase.

- While in the bar, hit the purple vase. Toad 3 - When you enter the door at the front of the ship, head up the stairs. You'll step on an unconscious Toad.

- When you enter the door at the front of the ship, head up the stairs. You'll step on an unconscious Toad. Toad 4 - When in the engine room, hit all of the wooden boxes on the right side of the room.

- When in the engine room, hit all of the wooden boxes on the right side of the room. Toad 5 - When in the engine room, you'll see a broken rope next to the Save block. Walk through and fall to the Toad below.

- When in the engine room, you'll see a broken rope next to the Save block. Walk through and fall to the Toad below. Toad 6 - Once the elevator is active, use it to ride up to the top floor of the ship. You'll see a Toad stuck in the black ink on the bottom left side of the room.

- Once the elevator is active, use it to ride up to the top floor of the ship. You'll see a Toad stuck in the black ink on the bottom left side of the room. Toads 7 - 17 - Once you beat the Paper Macho Goober Blooper, you'll free the remaining 11 Toads from the ship. Breezy Tunnel (1 Toad) Toad 1 - Pull the Toad out from under the Boot Car when heading down the right tunnel. Scorching Sandpaper Desert (6 Toads)

Toad 1 - Check out the ruins on the East side of the Desert. You'll find a yellow Toad in the ruins that have mountains on the facade.

- Check out the ruins on the East side of the Desert. You'll find a yellow Toad in the ruins that have mountains on the facade. Toad 2 - In these same ruins, you'll note that one of the buildings is against the east desert wall. Make your way through it to find a secret back section. Strike the saguaro cactus at the back several times to free a Toad.

- In these same ruins, you'll note that one of the buildings is against the east desert wall. Make your way through it to find a secret back section. Strike the saguaro cactus at the back several times to free a Toad. Toad 3 - A Toad is sunk in the sand to the southeast of the Sun alter.

- A Toad is sunk in the sand to the southeast of the Sun alter. Toad 4 - On the left side of the Shroom tower, hit an origami bug.

- On the left side of the Shroom tower, hit an origami bug. Toad 5 - At the south end of the desert near the origami Dry Bones, you'll see part of a Toad sticking out of the sand.

- At the south end of the desert near the origami Dry Bones, you'll see part of a Toad sticking out of the sand. Toad 6 - On the southwest side of the desert, you'll see an origami lizard climbing up and down the wall. Walk up to the cliff and drop down on the lizard. Sandpaper Minor (2 Toads) Toad 1 - Strike the saguaro cactus on the left side of the yellow streamer.

- Strike the saguaro cactus on the left side of the yellow streamer. Toad 2 - Hit the origami cactus on the right side of the desert. Sandpaper West (6 Toads)

Toad 1 - You'll find two saguaro cacti next to each other with an origami cactus to their left.

- You'll find two saguaro cacti next to each other with an origami cactus to their left. Toad 2 - You'll find a saguaro cactus with a skull on it. Whack the skull to reveal a Toad.

- You'll find a saguaro cactus with a skull on it. Whack the skull to reveal a Toad. Toads 3 - 5 - Pull the three Toads out of the sand surrounding the skull cactus.

- Pull the three Toads out of the sand surrounding the skull cactus. Toad 6 - There's an origami bug on the saguaro cactus immediately to the South of the tower. Sandpaper East (5 Toads) Toad 1 - Upon entering this area, look for a short barrel cactus and smash it with your hammer.

- Upon entering this area, look for a short barrel cactus and smash it with your hammer. Toad 2 -Head to the southeast section and hit the vase. Four origami snakes will slither out. The first one will stay in this area.

-Head to the southeast section and hit the vase. Four origami snakes will slither out. The first one will stay in this area. Toad 3 - The next origami snake is to the south near a hole.

- The next origami snake is to the south near a hole. Toad 4 - The third origami snake is hiding behind a wall near the right side of this area.

- The third origami snake is hiding behind a wall near the right side of this area. Toad 5 - The final origami snake is hiding in one of the center ruins. Shroom City (23 Toads)

Toad 1 - See the gap between the building and the Save Block? Walk past it to get on the roof. Now smack the origami bug off of the gold Shy Guy statue.

- See the gap between the building and the Save Block? Walk past it to get on the roof. Now smack the origami bug off of the gold Shy Guy statue. Toad 2 - While still on the roof of the building, head left and then jump down on the non-occupied end of the seesaw below to send the Shy Guy flying and reveal a Toad.

- While still on the roof of the building, head left and then jump down on the non-occupied end of the seesaw below to send the Shy Guy flying and reveal a Toad. Toad 3 - Walk to the left until you come upon some wooden boxes. Smash them to find a Toad.

- Walk to the left until you come upon some wooden boxes. Smash them to find a Toad. Toad 4 - You'll find a yellow flower on the path to the left of the lake.

- You'll find a yellow flower on the path to the left of the lake. Toad 5 - On the other side of the lake, you'll see a blue tent and two wooden boxes. Hit the ground to unveil a hidden block, then jump on top and use it to get the crumpled Toad out of the palm tree.

- On the other side of the lake, you'll see a blue tent and two wooden boxes. Hit the ground to unveil a hidden block, then jump on top and use it to get the crumpled Toad out of the palm tree. Toad 6 - See the hotel's neon sign? Smash the lower yellow light to find a Toad.

- See the hotel's neon sign? Smash the lower yellow light to find a Toad. Toad 7 - Find another Toad by hitting the neon sign for DJ Toad's Groovey Sound Discs.

- Find another Toad by hitting the neon sign for DJ Toad's Groovey Sound Discs. Toad 8 - There are three doors on the DJ Toad's Groovey Sound Disc building. Enter the middle one. Now climb on the counter and smash the Toad.

- There are three doors on the DJ Toad's Groovey Sound Disc building. Enter the middle one. Now climb on the counter and smash the Toad. Toad 9 - You're going to need to turn the hotel's pool's water off for this one. Jump onto the sound system and then jump over the fence on the left. You'll find a valve on the wall. Use the 1,000-Fold Arms to turn the water off. Now peel the tape off the door and talk to the Snifit on the surfboard.

- You're going to need to turn the hotel's pool's water off for this one. Jump onto the sound system and then jump over the fence on the left. You'll find a valve on the wall. Use the 1,000-Fold Arms to turn the water off. Now peel the tape off the door and talk to the Snifit on the surfboard. Toad 10 - Enter the left gate from the pool area. Now come down and break the boxes. You'll see a Toad stuck in the remaining boxes.

- Enter the left gate from the pool area. Now come down and break the boxes. You'll see a Toad stuck in the remaining boxes. Toad 11 - While in the hotel lobby, hit the luggage cart on the right.

- While in the hotel lobby, hit the luggage cart on the right. Toad 12 - Head right from the hotel's front desk and enter the first room. Now smack the vase.

- Head right from the hotel's front desk and enter the first room. Now smack the vase. Toad 13 - After you've gotten Luigi out of the lamp, walk into the booth from the left side and then jump smash the wooden boxes just left of the hotel.

- After you've gotten Luigi out of the lamp, walk into the booth from the left side and then jump smash the wooden boxes just left of the hotel. Toads 14 - 23 - After you've ridden the land of the yellow streamer, return to Shroom City. The boxes that were blocking your way just to the left of the city's entrance are now gone. Head back there and use your hammer to save 10 Toads. Sandpaper Far West (1 Toad) Toad 1 - Starting from the tower, head south, and smash the small barrel cactus with your hammer. You'll discover a Toad in the sand. Sandpaper Far East (5 Toads) Toad 1 - You'll find a dip in the sand filled with Pokeys and two origami scorpions. The scorpions need to be whacked to reveal Toads. Temple of Shrooms

There are 40 special Toads in the Temple of Shrooms. For help locating them, check out our guide for How to find the 40 faceless Toads Purple Streamer Toads (Total unknown)

Toad 1 - Enter the skull from the hole on the right and walk through to the hole on the left. Youll find a crumpled-up Toad lying in the grass. Mushroom Island (3 Toads) Toad 1 - An origami fish is flopping in the shade on the right side of the island.

- An origami fish is flopping in the shade on the right side of the island. Toad 2 - When you get the doorknob walk through the house and enter the backyard. You'll find an origami fish flopping on the left side.

- When you get the doorknob walk through the house and enter the backyard. You'll find an origami fish flopping on the left side. Toad 3 - Go down the stairs on the right side of the backyard and enter the room below. Use the 1,000-Fold Arms to pull open the back wall. Pull the sticker off the stuck Toad. Heart Island (2 Toads)

Toad 1 - You'll need to hit a bunch of bushes around the island to reveal that many of them have buttons on the backside. Hit all of the buttons necessary until you have turned everything on, and something appears at the center of the raised heart platform in the middle of the island. Now make your way up to the platform and save the Toad.

- You'll need to hit a bunch of bushes around the island to reveal that many of them have buttons on the backside. Hit all of the buttons necessary until you have turned everything on, and something appears at the center of the raised heart platform in the middle of the island. Now make your way up to the platform and save the Toad. Toad 2 - Head through the cave until you wind up at the treasure chest up on the cliff on the island's right side. Spade Island (5 Toads)

Toad 1 - You'll notice that there are different colors around the barrel. Head in the direction that the colors are pointing to find all four Toads. The first one is in a breakable barrel on the northeast side of the island.

- You'll notice that there are different colors around the barrel. Head in the direction that the colors are pointing to find all four Toads. The first one is in a breakable barrel on the northeast side of the island. Toad 2 - The second Toad is hiding in the right white chair.

- The second Toad is hiding in the right white chair. Toad 3 - To reach the third Toad, jump on the box on the left of the island and hop across to the barrel with a box in the center. Jump to hit the ? Block.

- To reach the third Toad, jump on the box on the left of the island and hop across to the barrel with a box in the center. Jump to hit the ? Block. Toad 4 -The final Toad is in the right palm tree on the north end.

-The final Toad is in the right palm tree on the north end. Toad 5 - Once all Toads have entered their color-coded slits, push them in further to save the trapped barrel Toad. Club Island (4 Toads)

Toad 1 - Hit the crumpled Toad at the Spade's stem.

- Hit the crumpled Toad at the Spade's stem. Toad 2 - Hidden in the grass near the top of the right circle.

- Hidden in the grass near the top of the right circle. Toad 3 - Hidden in the grass on the left side of the left circle.

- Hidden in the grass on the left side of the left circle. Toad 4 - Hidden in the tall grass on the bottom side of the left circle. Crescent Island (1 Toad) Toad 1 - Go fishing on the pier and snag the origami crab. Hammer Island (1 Toad) Toad 1 - Smash down the grass on the right side as you're headed towards the treasure chest. ? Island (2 Toads)

Toad 1 - Head to the Northwest corner of the island and read the statue's inscription.

- Head to the Northwest corner of the island and read the statue's inscription. Toad 2 - Fill in the mushroom-shaped hole in the cliff with confetti. Now open the door and pull the Sensor Lab Toad loose. Green Streamer Toads (Total unknown) We have not yet found all of the Toads in the areas where the Green Streamer winds through. We'll update as soon as we find them all. Shangri-Spa