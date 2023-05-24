Ted Lasso's penultimate episode had a huge cameo from a football megastar

The penultimate episode of Ted Lasso season 3, episode 11, aired last night, and there was a cameo from one of football's biggest superstars.

**WARNING - CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR TED LASSO SEASON 3 EPISODE 11**

The newest Ted Lasso episode had AFC Richmond take on the (newly crowned in real life) champions of the Premier League, Manchester City.

Not only did AFC Richmond go on to beat the perennial winners, but world-famous football manager Pep Guardiola made a cameo on the sidelines.

After the game, Pep is seen shaking Ted's hand before congratulating the AFC Richmond manager. Pep then gives Ted a few words of encouragement: "Don't worry about wins or losses. Just help these guys be the best version of themselves on and off the pitch. This, at the end, is the most important thing."

We then get a heartwarming moment as Coach Beard and Ted freak out at meeting, who some consider, the best football manager of all time.

Is that really Pep Guardiola in Ted Lasso season 3, episode 11?

We've seen other major footballing figures appear in Ted Lasso throughout the show's three seasons. From Thierry Henry and Gary Lineker to now, Pep Guardiola.

The difference is the Manchester City manager is a current professional in the world of football and one of the most beloved characters within the game. With Ted Lasso coming to a close as the finale airs next week on June 30th, viewers want to know what happens to their favorite characters as the final credits roll.

If Apple can get Pep to appear in Ted Lasso, then there is a chance of future Manchester City documentaries, like the critically acclaimed All or Nothing: Manchester City on Prime Video, appearing on Apple TV Plus. After all, Apple has already shown it can produce good football documentaries; look at Real Madrid: Until The End.