What you need to know
- Developers attending this year's WWDC opening day in Cupertino can now book three new tours to join.
- Tours will include the Apple Park Hills and fitness center.
- While an online affair this year, WWDC will allow some developers to watch the opening keynote in person, although it will still be pre-recorded.
Developers who are attending this year's WWDC event in person can now book themselves onto three different tours, while Apple has also shared more information about the day's schedule.
Some developers have been given the go-ahead to visit Apple Park on June 6 for a screening of the WWDC opening keynote. Those people can now book themselves into tours of things like Apple Park Hills, Caffè Macs, and the Fitness Center.
Apple has now also confirmed that developers will be treated to breakfast and lunch, while the day will end with the Apple Design Awards taking place.
While the main WWDC event is online this year, Apple did hold a lottery to give some developers a chance to visit Apple Park and a new developer area this year. It's those people who are now able to book tours, although it isn't clear exactly how many people will be in attendance. Apple also recently clarified COVID-19 protocols for the event.
We're expecting big things from this year's WWDC with iOS 16 just one of the software updates likely to be announced. The first developer betas are also set to be released on the same day, too. All of Apple's new software is expected to ship later in the year, likely alongside the new iPhone 14 lineup.
