Apple Arcade will gain two new games on April 15 — and they couldn't be more difficult. Say hello to Construction Simulator 2+ and Pro Snooker & Pool 2022+.

Both of these games are what Apple Arcade calls "App Store Greats and Timeless Classics" which explains the "+" at the end of their name. They're games that were once in the App Store — and may still be — but offered via Apple Arcade with any and all ads and in-app purchases stripped out. That means that we can play without paying a penny beyond the $4.99 per month subscription. Check out the Apple One subscription bundle if you're also using other Apple services, too.

Starting with Construction Simulator 2+, gamers can expect to play on their iPhone and Ipad with Game Center support thrown into the mix. There's no game controller support, however, so keep that in mind. What will you do after installing Construction Simulator 2+, you ask? You'll construct things, of course!

In Construction Simulator 2, you build your own construction company and take the wheel of 40+ original, licensed construction vehicles from Caterpillar, Liebherr, Palfinger, Bell, STILL, ATLAS, Mack Trucks, Meiller Kipper, and Kenworth. Dig to your heart's content in the popular sequel to Construction Simulator 2014, operate massive cranes, load construction materials, pour concrete, and cover the streets in Westside Plains city with asphalt. Construction Simulator 2 takes you to the USA and offers up road construction and tons of jobs with construction vehicles to match. Expand into new regions, enlarge your fleet, and master more than 60 engaging and challenging construction jobs.

You can pre-register your interest in Construction Simulator 2+ via the App Store now.

If the only thing you're interested in building is big breaks, how about Pro Snooker & Pool 2022+ instead? The original version of this title is still available for $7.99, so the Apple Arcade iteration is a bit of a bargain. Whether you're playing snooker or pool, this could be the game for you. You'll play on iPhone, iPad, and Mac if you like and Game Center support is again offered. Still no controller support, however.