Apple announces Missed Fortune, a new original podcast about a real-life treasure hunt
By Joe Wituschek published
The podcast will premiere on Monday, August 15.
Apple has another original podcast series to add to its lineup.
Today, Apple TV+ announced (opens in new tab) Missed Fortune, an Apple original podcast series. The podcast will make its debut on, you guessed it, Apple Podcasts on Monday, August 15. The company says that the first three episodes of the nine-part series will debut on its release date. Each additional episode will be released weekly on Mondays until the season finale in September.
Hosted by journalist Peter Frick-Wright, the series "is based on the true story of one man’s years-long quest to find a million dollar treasure hidden in 2010 by eccentric art dealer Forrest Fenn."
What is Missed Fortune about?
"Missed Fortune" follows the story of one person who attempted to search for Forrest Fenn's treasure for over eight years.
Since the hunt began, thousands of searchers have gone out in pursuit of the treasure, with at least five of them losing their lives in the process. “Missed Fortune” follows one searcher over the course of eight years, on a hunt that triggers a series of unintended consequences. As Fenn’s treasure gains international attention, people are forced to reexamine exactly what Fenn set in motion.
You can listen to the trailer for Missed Fortune on Apple Podcasts now:
In 2010, retired art dealer Forrest Fenn hid a bronze chest worth roughly $1 million somewhere in the Rocky Mountains. The only way to find it? Deciphering clues in a poem he published in his autobiography. Hundreds of thousands of searchers went looking. But few risked more on their hunt than a former cop from Seattle named Darrell Seyler.
Missed Fortune will premiere on Apple Podcasts on Monday, August 15. If you want to really get immersed series with the best audio quality possible, check out our list of the Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones in 2022 or our review of AirPods Max.
