Dialga And Palkia Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Peal GradiantSource: iMore

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are coming to Nintendo Switch on November 19, 2021. If you only plan on getting one of these games and you're not sure which version to choose, comparing the Pokémon exclusives might help. Even if you don't get all of the Pokémon you like in one version, you can always trade using Pokémon HOME to complete that Pokédex. We update this page whenever we find more information, so check back often.

It's possible that some exclusives have changed from the original games, so we've made a list of all confirmed exclusives for the remakes along with a list of all Pokémon from the original Gen 4 Pokédex. Regardless of which version you pick, we're sure both games will be fun to play and will go on to become some of the best Pokémon games on Nintendo Switch.

Travel around the Sinnoh region in this updated version of the classic Gen 4 DS games. There are gyms to beat, Pokémon to catch, and an evil team to defeat. Plus, several new mechanics and elements have made their way into these remakes.

Confirmed Pokémon Brilliant Diamond exclusives (so far)

Cranidos Brilliant Diamond PokemonSource: The Pokemon Company

We aren't sure yet if all of the same exclusives from the original DS game will be the same ones in this game. But here's what's been confirmed for Brilliant Diamond so far.

  • Cranidos
  • Rampardos
  • Stunky
  • Skuntank
  • Dialga (Legendary)

To get an idea for what other Pokémon might be Brilliant Diamond exclusives, check out the list of original Diamond exclusives further in this article.

Confirmed Pokémon Shining Pearl exclusives (so far)

Shieldon Shining Pearl PokemonSource: The Pokemon Company

We aren't sure yet if all of the same exclusives from the original DS game will be the same ones in this game. But we have confirmed that you'll be able to catch these Pokémon if you play Shining Pearl.

  • Glameow
  • Purugly
  • Shieldon
  • Blastiodon
  • Palkia (Legendary)

To get an idea for what other Pokémon might be Shining Pearl exclusives, check out the list of original Pearl exclusives further down in this article.

How many Pokémon are in the Gen 4 remakes?

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl PiplupSource: The Pokémon Company

We don't really know just yet. The original Diamond and Pearl Sinnoh Pokédex featured 151 Pokémon, while the games' National Pokédex featured over 490 Pokémon for players to catch. It's possible that these same 490 creatures will be the only monsters we encounter in the remakes. However, it's also possible that additional Pokémon could be included in the postgame.

After all, Diamond and Pearl were originally released on the DS in 2006, and Platinum followed three years later, bringing with it a handful of new Pokémon. Not to mention, four generations and hundreds of Pokémon have been added to the Pokémon universe since these DS games' release.

Which Pokémon can I trade into Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

We don't know yet if all 900 Pokémon currently in existence will be able to transfer into Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. However, considering that not all Pokémon made their way into the Sword and Shield Pokédex, my guess is that only select monsters can be traded in. We'll keep our ears to the ground and will update you when we learn more.

National Pokédex vs Sinnoh Pokédex Understanding OG exclusives

Sinnoh Region Pokedex Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining PearlSource: iMore

I've listed original Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum exclusives in the following sections, followed by the Sinnoh Pokédex. In order to understand the original DS games' exclusives, you have to understand that Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum had a Sinnoh Pokédex and also a National Pokédex that unlocked in the postgame.

The Sinnoh Pokédex was made up of 151 Pokémon including the Gen 4 starters. Once players beat the elite four, saw all of the 151 Pokémon in the Sinnoh dex, and talked to Professor Rowan, Professor Oak would come into the lab and unlock the National Pokédex made up of 493 Pokémon. This is basically every Pokémon from Gen I through Gen IV. Some Pokémon within the National Pokédex are version exclusives. Meaning that some version exclusive Pokémon aren't listed in the Sinnoh Pokédex.

Original Pokémon Diamond exclusives

Pokemon Diamond New 3ds XlSource: Rebecca Spear / iMore

These Pokémon were only available in the original Diamond game.

  • Cranidos
  • Rampardos
  • Honchkrow
  • Stunky
  • Skuntank
  • Dialga (Legendary)
  • Seel
  • Dewgong
  • Scyther
  • Murkrow
  • Scizor
  • Larvitar
  • Pupitar
  • Tyranitar
  • Poochyena
  • Mightyena
  • Aron
  • Lairon
  • Aggron
  • Kecleon

Original Pokémon Pearl exclusives

Pokemon Pearl New 3ds XlSource: Rebecca Spear / iMore

This list is comprised of Pokémon that were only available in Pearl.

  • Shieldon
  • Bastiodon
  • Mismagius
  • Glameow
  • Purugly
  • Palkia (Legendary)
  • Slowpoke
  • Slowbro
  • Pinsir
  • Slowking
  • Misdreavus
  • Houndour
  • Houndoom
  • Stantler
  • Spheal
  • Sealeo
  • Walrein
  • Bagon
  • Shelgon
  • Salamence

All Pokémon Platinum exclusives

Pokemon Platinum Ds CaseSource: iMore

Pokémon Platinum was the third Gen 4 game, releasing three years after Diamond and Pearl. It allowed players to experience the same region and story, but with added elements. These are all of the Pokémon exclusive to this version of the game.

  • Rotom (all 5 forms)
  • Tangela
  • Articuno
  • Zapdos
  • Moltres
  • Tropius
  • Regirock
  • Regice
  • Registeel
  • Tangrowth
  • Giratina (Origin Forme)
  • Shaymin (Sky Forme)

All Pokémon from the original Diamond and Pearl Sinnoh Pokédex

Pokemon Diamond And Peal Ds CasesSource: Rebecca Spear / iMore

Wanna know which 151 Pokémon made up the original Gen 4 Sinnoh Pokédex on DS? I've got you covered.

  1. Turtwig
  2. Grotle
  3. Torterra
  4. Chimchar
  5. Monferno
  6. Infernape
  7. Piplup
  8. Prinplup
  9. Empoleon
  10. Starly
  11. Staravia
  12. Staraptor
  13. Bidoof
  14. Bibarel
  15. Kricketot
  16. Kricketune
  17. Shinx
  18. Luxio
  19. Luxray
  20. Abra
  21. Kadabra
  22. Alakazam
  23. Magikarp
  24. Gyarados
  25. Budew
  26. Roselia
  27. Roserade
  28. Zubat
  29. Golbat
  30. Crobat
  31. Geodude
  32. Graveler
  33. Golem
  34. Onix
  35. Steelix
  36. Cranidos
  37. Rampardos
  38. Shieldon
  39. Bastiodon
  40. Machop
  41. Machoke
  42. Machamp
  43. Psyduck
  44. Golduck
  45. Burmy
  46. Wormadam
  47. Mothim
  48. Wurmple
  49. Silcoon
  50. Beautifly
  51. Cascoon
  52. Dustox
  53. Combee
  54. Vespiquen
  55. Pachirisu
  56. Buizel
  57. Floatzel
  58. Cherubi
  59. Cherrim
  60. Shellos
  61. Gastrodon
  62. Heracross
  63. Aipom
  64. Ambipom
  65. Drifloon
  66. Drifblim
  67. Buneary
  68. Lopunny
  69. Gastly
  70. Haunter
  71. Gengar
  72. Misdreavus
  73. Mismagius
  74. Murkrow
  75. Honchkrow
  76. Glameow
  77. Purugly
  78. Goldeen
  79. Seaking
  80. Barboach
  81. Whiscash
  82. Chingling
  83. Chimecho
  84. Stunky
  85. Skuntank
  86. Meditite
  87. Medicham
  88. Bronzor
  89. Bronzong
  90. Ponyta
  91. Rapidash
  92. Bonsly
  93. Sudowoodo
  94. Mime Jr.
  95. Mr. Mime
  96. Happiny
  97. Chansey
  98. Blissey
  99. Cleffa
  100. Clefairy
  101. Clefable
  102. Chatot
  103. Pichu
  104. Pikachu
  105. Raichu
  106. Hoothoot
  107. Noctowl
  108. Spiritomb
  109. Gible
  110. Gabite
  111. Gachomp
  112. Munchlax
  113. Snorlax
  114. Unown
  115. Riolu
  116. Lucario
  117. Wooper
  118. Quagsire
  119. Wingull
  120. Pelipper
  121. Girafarig
  122. Hippopotas
  123. Hippowdon
  124. Azurill
  125. Marill
  126. Azumarill
  127. Skorupi
  128. Drapion
  129. Croagunk
  130. Toxicroak
  131. Carnivine
  132. Remoraid
  133. Octillery
  134. Finneon
  135. Lumineon
  136. Tentacool
  137. Tentacruel
  138. Feebas
  139. Milotic
  140. Mantyke
  141. Mantine
  142. Snover
  143. Abomasnow
  144. Sneasel
  145. Weavile
  146. Uxie
  147. Mesprit
  148. Azelf
  149. Dialga
  150. Palkia
  151. Manaphy*

Catch me if you can

Having version-exclusive Pokémon has been part of these creature collecting games since the first generation. If you're really looking forward to a specific version of exclusive Pokémon, then you'll want to make sure you grab that copy of the game.

