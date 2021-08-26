Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are coming to Nintendo Switch on November 19, 2021. If you only plan on getting one of these games and you're not sure which version to choose, comparing the Pokémon exclusives might help. Even if you don't get all of the Pokémon you like in one version, you can always trade using Pokémon HOME to complete that Pokédex. We update this page whenever we find more information, so check back often. It's possible that some exclusives have changed from the original games, so we've made a list of all confirmed exclusives for the remakes along with a list of all Pokémon from the original Gen 4 Pokédex. Regardless of which version you pick, we're sure both games will be fun to play and will go on to become some of the best Pokémon games on Nintendo Switch.

Confirmed Pokémon Brilliant Diamond exclusives (so far)

We aren't sure yet if all of the same exclusives from the original DS game will be the same ones in this game. But here's what's been confirmed for Brilliant Diamond so far. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Cranidos

Rampardos

Stunky

Skuntank

Dialga (Legendary) To get an idea for what other Pokémon might be Brilliant Diamond exclusives, check out the list of original Diamond exclusives further in this article. Confirmed Pokémon Shining Pearl exclusives (so far)

We aren't sure yet if all of the same exclusives from the original DS game will be the same ones in this game. But we have confirmed that you'll be able to catch these Pokémon if you play Shining Pearl. Glameow

Purugly

Shieldon

Blastiodon

Palkia (Legendary) To get an idea for what other Pokémon might be Shining Pearl exclusives, check out the list of original Pearl exclusives further down in this article. How many Pokémon are in the Gen 4 remakes?

We don't really know just yet. The original Diamond and Pearl Sinnoh Pokédex featured 151 Pokémon, while the games' National Pokédex featured over 490 Pokémon for players to catch. It's possible that these same 490 creatures will be the only monsters we encounter in the remakes. However, it's also possible that additional Pokémon could be included in the postgame. After all, Diamond and Pearl were originally released on the DS in 2006, and Platinum followed three years later, bringing with it a handful of new Pokémon. Not to mention, four generations and hundreds of Pokémon have been added to the Pokémon universe since these DS games' release. Which Pokémon can I trade into Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl? We don't know yet if all 900 Pokémon currently in existence will be able to transfer into Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. However, considering that not all Pokémon made their way into the Sword and Shield Pokédex, my guess is that only select monsters can be traded in. We'll keep our ears to the ground and will update you when we learn more. National Pokédex vs Sinnoh Pokédex Understanding OG exclusives

I've listed original Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum exclusives in the following sections, followed by the Sinnoh Pokédex. In order to understand the original DS games' exclusives, you have to understand that Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum had a Sinnoh Pokédex and also a National Pokédex that unlocked in the postgame. The Sinnoh Pokédex was made up of 151 Pokémon including the Gen 4 starters. Once players beat the elite four, saw all of the 151 Pokémon in the Sinnoh dex, and talked to Professor Rowan, Professor Oak would come into the lab and unlock the National Pokédex made up of 493 Pokémon. This is basically every Pokémon from Gen I through Gen IV. Some Pokémon within the National Pokédex are version exclusives. Meaning that some version exclusive Pokémon aren't listed in the Sinnoh Pokédex. Original Pokémon Diamond exclusives

These Pokémon were only available in the original Diamond game. Cranidos

Rampardos

Honchkrow

Stunky

Skuntank

Dialga (Legendary)

Seel

Dewgong

Scyther

Murkrow

Scizor

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Poochyena

Mightyena

Aron

Lairon

Aggron

Kecleon Original Pokémon Pearl exclusives

This list is comprised of Pokémon that were only available in Pearl. Shieldon

Bastiodon

Mismagius

Glameow

Purugly

Palkia (Legendary)

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Pinsir

Slowking

Misdreavus

Houndour

Houndoom

Stantler

Spheal

Sealeo

Walrein

Bagon

Shelgon

Salamence All Pokémon Platinum exclusives