Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are coming to Nintendo Switch on November 19, 2021. If you only plan on getting one of these games and you're not sure which version to choose, comparing the Pokémon exclusives might help. Even if you don't get all of the Pokémon you like in one version, you can always trade using Pokémon HOME to complete that Pokédex. We update this page whenever we find more information, so check back often.
It's possible that some exclusives have changed from the original games, so we've made a list of all confirmed exclusives for the remakes along with a list of all Pokémon from the original Gen 4 Pokédex. Regardless of which version you pick, we're sure both games will be fun to play and will go on to become some of the best Pokémon games on Nintendo Switch.
Gen 4 reimagined
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Be the very best
Travel around the Sinnoh region in this updated version of the classic Gen 4 DS games. There are gyms to beat, Pokémon to catch, and an evil team to defeat. Plus, several new mechanics and elements have made their way into these remakes.
Confirmed Pokémon Brilliant Diamond exclusives (so far)
We aren't sure yet if all of the same exclusives from the original DS game will be the same ones in this game. But here's what's been confirmed for Brilliant Diamond so far.
- Cranidos
- Rampardos
- Stunky
- Skuntank
- Dialga (Legendary)
To get an idea for what other Pokémon might be Brilliant Diamond exclusives, check out the list of original Diamond exclusives further in this article.
Confirmed Pokémon Shining Pearl exclusives (so far)
We aren't sure yet if all of the same exclusives from the original DS game will be the same ones in this game. But we have confirmed that you'll be able to catch these Pokémon if you play Shining Pearl.
- Glameow
- Purugly
- Shieldon
- Blastiodon
- Palkia (Legendary)
To get an idea for what other Pokémon might be Shining Pearl exclusives, check out the list of original Pearl exclusives further down in this article.
How many Pokémon are in the Gen 4 remakes?
We don't really know just yet. The original Diamond and Pearl Sinnoh Pokédex featured 151 Pokémon, while the games' National Pokédex featured over 490 Pokémon for players to catch. It's possible that these same 490 creatures will be the only monsters we encounter in the remakes. However, it's also possible that additional Pokémon could be included in the postgame.
After all, Diamond and Pearl were originally released on the DS in 2006, and Platinum followed three years later, bringing with it a handful of new Pokémon. Not to mention, four generations and hundreds of Pokémon have been added to the Pokémon universe since these DS games' release.
Which Pokémon can I trade into Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?
We don't know yet if all 900 Pokémon currently in existence will be able to transfer into Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. However, considering that not all Pokémon made their way into the Sword and Shield Pokédex, my guess is that only select monsters can be traded in. We'll keep our ears to the ground and will update you when we learn more.
National Pokédex vs Sinnoh Pokédex Understanding OG exclusives
I've listed original Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum exclusives in the following sections, followed by the Sinnoh Pokédex. In order to understand the original DS games' exclusives, you have to understand that Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum had a Sinnoh Pokédex and also a National Pokédex that unlocked in the postgame.
The Sinnoh Pokédex was made up of 151 Pokémon including the Gen 4 starters. Once players beat the elite four, saw all of the 151 Pokémon in the Sinnoh dex, and talked to Professor Rowan, Professor Oak would come into the lab and unlock the National Pokédex made up of 493 Pokémon. This is basically every Pokémon from Gen I through Gen IV. Some Pokémon within the National Pokédex are version exclusives. Meaning that some version exclusive Pokémon aren't listed in the Sinnoh Pokédex.
Original Pokémon Diamond exclusives
These Pokémon were only available in the original Diamond game.
- Cranidos
- Rampardos
- Honchkrow
- Stunky
- Skuntank
- Dialga (Legendary)
- Seel
- Dewgong
- Scyther
- Murkrow
- Scizor
- Larvitar
- Pupitar
- Tyranitar
- Poochyena
- Mightyena
- Aron
- Lairon
- Aggron
- Kecleon
Original Pokémon Pearl exclusives
This list is comprised of Pokémon that were only available in Pearl.
- Shieldon
- Bastiodon
- Mismagius
- Glameow
- Purugly
- Palkia (Legendary)
- Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Pinsir
- Slowking
- Misdreavus
- Houndour
- Houndoom
- Stantler
- Spheal
- Sealeo
- Walrein
- Bagon
- Shelgon
- Salamence
All Pokémon Platinum exclusives
Pokémon Platinum was the third Gen 4 game, releasing three years after Diamond and Pearl. It allowed players to experience the same region and story, but with added elements. These are all of the Pokémon exclusive to this version of the game.
- Rotom (all 5 forms)
- Tangela
- Articuno
- Zapdos
- Moltres
- Tropius
- Regirock
- Regice
- Registeel
- Tangrowth
- Giratina (Origin Forme)
- Shaymin (Sky Forme)
All Pokémon from the original Diamond and Pearl Sinnoh Pokédex
Wanna know which 151 Pokémon made up the original Gen 4 Sinnoh Pokédex on DS? I've got you covered.
- Turtwig
- Grotle
- Torterra
- Chimchar
- Monferno
- Infernape
- Piplup
- Prinplup
- Empoleon
- Starly
- Staravia
- Staraptor
- Bidoof
- Bibarel
- Kricketot
- Kricketune
- Shinx
- Luxio
- Luxray
- Abra
- Kadabra
- Alakazam
- Magikarp
- Gyarados
- Budew
- Roselia
- Roserade
- Zubat
- Golbat
- Crobat
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Golem
- Onix
- Steelix
- Cranidos
- Rampardos
- Shieldon
- Bastiodon
- Machop
- Machoke
- Machamp
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Burmy
- Wormadam
- Mothim
- Wurmple
- Silcoon
- Beautifly
- Cascoon
- Dustox
- Combee
- Vespiquen
- Pachirisu
- Buizel
- Floatzel
- Cherubi
- Cherrim
- Shellos
- Gastrodon
- Heracross
- Aipom
- Ambipom
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Buneary
- Lopunny
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Gengar
- Misdreavus
- Mismagius
- Murkrow
- Honchkrow
- Glameow
- Purugly
- Goldeen
- Seaking
- Barboach
- Whiscash
- Chingling
- Chimecho
- Stunky
- Skuntank
- Meditite
- Medicham
- Bronzor
- Bronzong
- Ponyta
- Rapidash
- Bonsly
- Sudowoodo
- Mime Jr.
- Mr. Mime
- Happiny
- Chansey
- Blissey
- Cleffa
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Chatot
- Pichu
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Hoothoot
- Noctowl
- Spiritomb
- Gible
- Gabite
- Gachomp
- Munchlax
- Snorlax
- Unown
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Wooper
- Quagsire
- Wingull
- Pelipper
- Girafarig
- Hippopotas
- Hippowdon
- Azurill
- Marill
- Azumarill
- Skorupi
- Drapion
- Croagunk
- Toxicroak
- Carnivine
- Remoraid
- Octillery
- Finneon
- Lumineon
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Feebas
- Milotic
- Mantyke
- Mantine
- Snover
- Abomasnow
- Sneasel
- Weavile
- Uxie
- Mesprit
- Azelf
- Dialga
- Palkia
- Manaphy*
Catch me if you can
Having version-exclusive Pokémon has been part of these creature collecting games since the first generation. If you're really looking forward to a specific version of exclusive Pokémon, then you'll want to make sure you grab that copy of the game.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
A leaked band again points to a new 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 coming soon
Amid rumors that Apple will increase the screen size of its upcoming Apple Watch Series 7, a newly leaked collection of images appear to show a 41mm band in all its glory.
To shake up AC: New Horizons, developers can learn from New Leaf
Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been out for over a year, but sadly, not much has changed since it was first released. Sometimes the best way to innovate and keep players engaged is to look for inspiration elsewhere.
iPhone 13 moniker shows up in grainy packaging photo online
Images shared online depict what appears to be official-looking iPhone 13 packaging, possibly indicating the name of the next iPhone.
We're patiently waiting for these retro games to come to Nintendo Switch
Retro games offer a warm sense of nostalgia, but the Nintendo Switch lacks in that department. Here are the retro games we'd love to see make their way onto the Nintendo Switch.