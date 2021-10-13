Best answer: Yes, all of the Pokémon you catch in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl can follow behind you if they are in your team.

Players travel around the Sinnoh region, defeating gym leaders and earning badges while capturing Pokémon. There's a sinister plot afoot lead by Team Galactic, and it is up to you to defeat them.

These are remakes of the classic Gen IV DS games that were released in 2006. Unlike some other remakes that attempt to rethink gameplay completely, these attempt to stay true to the originals. There are a few tweaks, like how HM moves are completed by wild Pokémon rather than your team members, and of course, the visuals have been given a makeover while trying to maintain that retro feel.

Pokémon have been able to follow players around in several Pokémon games, including Yellow, Let's Go, Pikachu! Let's Go, Eevee! and a few others. You can even have your favorite Pokémon follow you around in Sword and Shield's Isle of Armor or Frozen Tundra, but only if you purchase the Expansion Pass. For one reason or another, this mechanic hasn't been available in every Pokémon game.

This may be due to the amount of Pokémon there are in the complete Pokédex. After all, we're currently at 898 Pokémon. Taking the time to work on the animations for every single one of them would take a lot of time. That's probably partially why Gen VIII only had a limited number of Pokémon in the National Pokédex.

At any rate, I'm happy that the Pokémon in your party will be able to follow you around in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You can watch your favorites grow up as they evolve from one stage to another during your journey.

Come along little monster

It might be a small thing, but being able to have your Pokémon follow behind you while playing Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is so satisfying. Watch your favorite monsters grow up and see what their animations look like as you travel around the Sinnoh region.