Pokémon Day has arrived and with it, Pokémon Sword and Shield has kicked off an exciting Max Raid Battle Event. From February 27, 2020, until the end of the day on March 1, some familiar faces from the Kanto Region will be showing up all across the Galar Region. The Legendary Psychic Pokémon, Mewtwo is showing up in Max Raid Battles throughout Pokémon Sword and Shield. Before you get too excited at the prospect of capturing dozens of Mewtwo, the Legendary Pokémon cannot be caught, but there are some pretty impressive rewards for defeating it. Trainers, if you manage to defeat Mewtwo, it may drop Ability Capsules and PP Max - not to mention valuable treasures to sell for lots of PokéCoins, and TR11: Psychic. But make sure to bring your strongest Bug, Ghost, and Dark type Pokémon because Mewtwo is very hard to beat!

In addition to Mewtwo, some more familiar faces from the Kanto Region are showing up in Max Raid Battles. The first and second stages of the Kanto Starter Pokémon are here as well. This includes:

The Starters can be caught and also drop some impressive items, such as EV reducing berries, Toxic Orbs, Flame Orbs, and Life Orbs. The are also dropping TR65, TR77, TR71 TR02, TR36, TR43, TR03 TR04, and TR84. Alongside these new Max Raid Battles, players can also encounter Gigantamax Toxtricity, Orbeetle, Hatterene, Grimmsnarl, and Kingler.

Are you excited for these new Max Raid Battles? Have any tips for your fellow Trainers on how to beat Mewtwo? Drop us a comment below and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Sword and Shield Guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!