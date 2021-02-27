Pokémon Go's Team GO Rocket is back with more Special Research and another chance to challenge Giovanni. Beginning on February 28, 2021, Trainers can begin The Higher They Fly, a six step Special Research which rewards players with a Super Rocket Radar to track down and beat the head of Team GO Rocket. Be sure to check out our guide for beating the leaders of Team GO Rocket, as well as our best Pokémon Go accessories so you're fully equipped for the battles ahead!

What is Team GO Rocket anyway?

Based on the original antagonists of Pokémon, Team Rocket is an infamous criminal organization led by Giovanni. The group seeks to steal valuable Pokémon and force those Pokémon to further Giovanni's endeavors. In Pokémon Go, the group is much of the same, known as Team GO Rocket. Basically, they're the bad guys who've been missing from the game since day one.

Roughly once a month, you can complete a Special Research to take on their leader, Giovanni and potentially rescue a Legendary Shadow Pokémon from him. While these Special Research lines don't expire, you can only complete one a month, even if you haven't completed past months, so make sure to complete one every month so you don't miss out on a chance at another Shadow Legendary Pokémon.

Can I start right away?

Probably but, unlike some other Special Research, players must complete specific Special Research lines to begin The Shadowy Threat Grows. If you haven't completed A Troubling Situation and a previously started Team GO Rocket Special Research line, you'll have to finish that first. Fortunately, A Troubling Situation is pretty quick, and we have a guide that will walk you through it fast. Looming in the Shadows, A Challenging Development, The Take-Over Continues, and A Professor's Work is Never Done take longer - one month each, to be exact.

You must also be at least Level eight to begin this Special Research.

The Higher They Fly

Once you've completed the previous Team GO Rocket Special Research lines, you will find The Higher They Fly in your list of Special Research quests. This Special Research is split up into six steps of three tasks each.

Step One

Win a Raid for 15 PokéBalls. Defeat three Team GO Rocket Grunts for three Hyper Potions. Catch one Shadow Pokémon for three Revives.

Completion Rewards: ten Razz Berries, ten Nanab Berries, ten Pinap Berries.

Step Two

Catch five Shadow Pokémon for a Sun Stone. Make three Nice Curveball Throws in a row for 15 Great Balls. Catch ten Flying type Pokémon for a Doduo* encounter.

Completion rewards: 10 Mega Pidgeot Energy, 1,500 XP, 500 Stardust.

Step Three