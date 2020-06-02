The first part of the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass is fast approaching and will release on June 17, 2020. As part of the hype for the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass, The Pokémon Company has made it so players can acquire each of the Gen 8 starters with Hidden Abilities. That means you can get a Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble, each with a Hidden Ability. Here's how to do it.
How to get Gen 8 starters with Hidden Abilities
- Open Pokémon HOME on your Nintendo Switch.
Select Pokémon.
- Select Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield.
Select Yes.
- Select a Pokémon from your Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield boxes on the right.
Drop it in a Pokémon HOME box on the left.
- Press + to exit.
Select Save changes and exit.
A notice will tell you that the boxes have been saved. Press any button. Now it's time to move to your smart phone.
- Open the Pokémon HOME app on your smartphone.
Tap the screen when the opening menu loads.
- Select the hamburger button in the bottom middle of the screen.
Select Mystery Gifts.
- Select Gift Box.
Three unopened boxes will be in the Gift Box. Tap on one.
- You'll see Scorbunny, Sobble, or Grookey. Select Claim.
You now have the option to nickname the Pokémon. Press No if you don't want to give a nickname or Press Yes if you do.
- Repeat the process for the other two boxes.
To view your new Hidden Ability starters, press the X button until you return to the main menu.
- Now select the Pokémon tab in the top right of the screen.
Scroll through your Pokémon until you see the new starters.
Click on any of the starters to see their stats, including their Hidden Ability, and Nature.
And there you have it. Now you can get the Gen 8 starters each with a Hidden Ability. When I did this, I received a Modest Sobble with the Hidden Ability Sniper, a Jolly Scorbunny with the Hidden Ability Libero, and an Adamant Grookey with the Hidden Ability Grassy Surge. Now you're good to transfer these three into your Pokémon Sword or Shield game.
Additional Equipment
I use these Switch accessories. What makes them so great is that they work on both the original Switch and the Switch Lite. They are a great way to round out your gaming experience.
SanDisk 128GB micoSD Card ($26 at Amazon)
Give your Switch or Switch Lite additional storage space with this nifty, Mario-themed, 128GB microSD card. That's plenty of space for your downloads, screenshots, and game data.
Hori Compact Playstand ($13 at Amazon)
This stand is perfect for when you're playing in tabletop mode or when you want to watch Hulu or YouTube on your Switch. It offers three different positions and is sturdier than the Switch's kickstand.
Pro Controller ($59 at Amazon)
This traditional controller feels better in your hands than Joy-Cons and includes HD rumble, amiibo functionality, and motion controls.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Third-party Nintendo Switch docks that won't brick your console
Third-party docks have been known to break Nintendo Switch consoles in the past. We've done the research and identified three docks that are safe to use. See which one fits your needs.
Looking for a new controller for your Switch? Look no further!
If you want a more conventional gaming controller for your Switch and don't want to spend more on the Pro Controller, you do have other options. Here are my favorite third-party controllers for Nintendo Switch.
Cuddle close with your favorite Animal Crossing: New Horizon pal
Animal Crossing has become a global phenomenon, and as a result, dedicated creators have designed special Animal Crossing stuffed animals for all to enjoy. Here's a list of our favorites!