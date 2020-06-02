The first part of the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass is fast approaching and will release on June 17, 2020. As part of the hype for the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass, The Pokémon Company has made it so players can acquire each of the Gen 8 starters with Hidden Abilities. That means you can get a Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble, each with a Hidden Ability. Here's how to do it.

How to get Gen 8 starters with Hidden Abilities

Open Pokémon HOME on your Nintendo Switch. Select Pokémon. Select Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield. Select Yes. Select a Pokémon from your Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield boxes on the right. Drop it in a Pokémon HOME box on the left. Press + to exit. Select Save changes and exit. A notice will tell you that the boxes have been saved. Press any button. Now it's time to move to your smart phone. Open the Pokémon HOME app on your smartphone. Tap the screen when the opening menu loads. Select the hamburger button in the bottom middle of the screen. Select Mystery Gifts. Select Gift Box. Three unopened boxes will be in the Gift Box. Tap on one. You'll see Scorbunny, Sobble, or Grookey. Select Claim. You now have the option to nickname the Pokémon. Press No if you don't want to give a nickname or Press Yes if you do. Repeat the process for the other two boxes. To view your new Hidden Ability starters, press the X button until you return to the main menu. Now select the Pokémon tab in the top right of the screen. Scroll through your Pokémon until you see the new starters. Click on any of the starters to see their stats, including their Hidden Ability, and Nature.

And there you have it. Now you can get the Gen 8 starters each with a Hidden Ability. When I did this, I received a Modest Sobble with the Hidden Ability Sniper, a Jolly Scorbunny with the Hidden Ability Libero, and an Adamant Grookey with the Hidden Ability Grassy Surge. Now you're good to transfer these three into your Pokémon Sword or Shield game.

Additional Equipment

I use these Switch accessories. What makes them so great is that they work on both the original Switch and the Switch Lite. They are a great way to round out your gaming experience.