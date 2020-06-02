Pokemon Sword and ShieldSource: Game Freak

The first part of the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass is fast approaching and will release on June 17, 2020. As part of the hype for the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass, The Pokémon Company has made it so players can acquire each of the Gen 8 starters with Hidden Abilities. That means you can get a Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble, each with a Hidden Ability. Here's how to do it.

How to get Gen 8 starters with Hidden Abilities

  1. Open Pokémon HOME on your Nintendo Switch.

  2. Select Pokémon.

    Pokemon Home SwitchPokemons Sword Shield Hidden Abilty StartersSource: iMore

  3. Select Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield.

  4. Select Yes.

    Pokemons Sword Shield Hidden Abilty StartersPokemons Sword Shield Hidden Abilty StartersSource: iMore

  5. Select a Pokémon from your Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield boxes on the right.

  6. Drop it in a Pokémon HOME box on the left.

    Pokemons Sword Shield Hidden Abilty StartersPokemons Sword Shield Hidden Abilty StartersSource: iMore

  7. Press + to exit.

  8. Select Save changes and exit.

    Pokemon Sword Shield How To Get Bulbasaur SquirtlePokemons Sword Shield Hidden Abilty StartersSource: iMore

  9. A notice will tell you that the boxes have been saved. Press any button. Now it's time to move to your smart phone.

    Pokemons Sword Shield Hidden Abilty StartersSource: iMore

  10. Open the Pokémon HOME app on your smartphone.

  11. Tap the screen when the opening menu loads.

    Pokemon Home How Add Friends 001Pokemon Home How To Trade Home ScreenSource: iMore

  12. Select the hamburger button in the bottom middle of the screen.

  13. Select Mystery Gifts.

    Pokemons Sword Shield Hidden Abilty StartersPokemons Sword Shield Hidden Abilty StartersSource: iMore

  14. Select Gift Box.

  15. Three unopened boxes will be in the Gift Box. Tap on one.

    Pokemons Sword Shield Hidden Abilty StartersPokemons Sword Shield Hidden Abilty StartersSource: iMore

  16. You'll see Scorbunny, Sobble, or Grookey. Select Claim.

  17. You now have the option to nickname the Pokémon. Press No if you don't want to give a nickname or Press Yes if you do.

    Pokemons Sword Shield Hidden Abilty StartersPokemons Sword Shield Hidden Abilty StartersSource: iMore

  18. Repeat the process for the other two boxes.

  19. To view your new Hidden Ability starters, press the X button until you return to the main menu.

    Pokemons Sword Shield Hidden Abilty StartersPokemons Sword Shield Hidden Abilty StartersSource: iMore

  20. Now select the Pokémon tab in the top right of the screen.

  21. Scroll through your Pokémon until you see the new starters.

    Pokemons Sword Shield Hidden Abilty StartersPokemons Sword Shield Hidden Abilty StartersSource: iMore

  22. Click on any of the starters to see their stats, including their Hidden Ability, and Nature.

    Pokemons Sword Shield Hidden Abilty StartersSource: iMore

And there you have it. Now you can get the Gen 8 starters each with a Hidden Ability. When I did this, I received a Modest Sobble with the Hidden Ability Sniper, a Jolly Scorbunny with the Hidden Ability Libero, and an Adamant Grookey with the Hidden Ability Grassy Surge. Now you're good to transfer these three into your Pokémon Sword or Shield game.

