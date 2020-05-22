The latest update to the Pokémon HOME mobile app has arrived. As of May 22, 2020, players can update to 1.1.0. This update is fixing a few bugs, including a bug that prevented information concerning Gigantamax Alcremie from being registered. This update also implements the Battle Data feature. This feature, which was announced prior to the launch of Pokémon HOME, provides information on current Ranked Battles and various Online Competitions in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, as well as the rankings of the Pokémon being used in those battles and competitions. Players can see the battle records of other Trainers, as well as information about what moves are popular among the Pokémon in the competitions.

To celebrate this update, for a limited time only, some restrictions on trading are being lifted. The following changes have gone into effect with the update to 1.1.0:

Trainers can now use Friend Trade to trade Pokémon with their Friends regardless of the distance.

The time needed to complete trades through the Wonder Box has been shortened.

The number of free Room Trades Trainers can join has been increased from three rooms to ten.

The times when Trainers can join Rooms and select Pokémon have been shortened.

These bonuses are available for a limited time only, so be sure to take advantage of trading in Pokémon HOME while you can! There will be a notification in the app when this promotion ends.

Are you excited to access Battle Data in the Pokémon HOME app? What trades are you hoping to complete during this promotion? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Sword and Shield guides so you can be the very best like no one ever was!