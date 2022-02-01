As the big finale to the main Pokémon Legends: Arceus storyline, you'll be given the chance to fight and capture both Dialga and Palkia. This is a long process that will require you to defeat and battle several opponents before being able to catch both Legendaries, but it's worth it. You can even get special items that allow Dialga and Palkia to transform into their Origin Forms once they've joined your team.

Requirements for unlocking Dialga & Palkia Help all five frenzied noble Pokémon and turn them back to normal. Return to Jublife Village. Talk to Commander Kamado in his office at the Galaxy Guildhall. You'll awake the next morning with The Mission: Disaster Looming already in your queue. Things quickly go south after that. The sky turns an ominous purple and you're banished from the village. You cannot access any shops on your way out. Travel to the northeast part of Obsidian Fieldlands in order to meet up with Warden Lian. This is the same area where you helped the noble Pokémon Kleavor. Lian will tell you that he can't help. Now travel southwest to the marker where you'll meet up with Mai. Unfortunately, she will also tell you she can't help. However, Volo steps in and takes you to a woman named Cogita. You'll get set up with a temporary living space complete with item storage, access to your Pokémon Pastures, and a resting spot. To capture Dialga and Palkia, you'll need to complete the trials of the three lakes. Trials of the three lakes Mesprit, Uxie, and Azelf

To continue the story in Pokémon Legends; Arceus, you'll be tasked with traveling to the three lakes and interacting with Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf. At this point, you'll be asked whether you'd like Adaman of the Diamond Clan or Irida of the Pearl Clan to join you. If you choose Adaman, you'll encounter Dialga first. If you choose Irida, you'll meet Palkia first. Travel to the lakes and complete the tasks that each of the Mythical Pokémon sets before you. Mission 14: The Trial of Lake Verity

Head to Lake Verity located in the Obsidian Fieldlands, where your Arc Phone creates a opening into the cave. You must battle Hisuian Goodra, which is a Dragon/Steel-type. Whittle down its health and then try to catch it. Now Mesprit wants to know your emotions. Answer any questions it asks to get the Mesprit Plume. Mission 15: The Trial of Lake Valor

Head to Lake Valor in the Crimson Mirelands. Once more, your Arc Phone will make an opening into the cave, and you'll be confronted with Hisuian Overquil, a Dark/Poison-type. Defeat or capture it to make Azelf appear. It wants you to hit it with a balm. To do that, you will need to get behind it and throw a balm when it can't see you. Then, you'll be given Azelf's Fang. Mission 16: The Trial of Lake Acuity

Now, go to Lake Acuity located in the Alabaster Icelands. Your Arc Phone once more makes an entrance into the cave, this time revealing Hisuian Zoroark, which is Normal/Ghost-type. Defeat or capture it to make Uxie appear. It asks you a question about how many eyes each Pokémon has. Answer with 60131 to get Uxie's Claw. You'll be taken to the Shrouded Ruins and the three Lake Spirits will bestow upon you the Red Chain.

You'll then head back to Jubilife Village, and Mission 17: Atop Mount Coronet will cue up for you. Mission 17: Atop Mount Coronet How to catch Dialga & Palkia

Commander Kamado has traveled up to the mountain in order to deal with the issue, but you need to hurry up there and stop him. Travel to Mt. Coronet and make your way up to where the sky is freaking out in order to battle Dialga and Palkia. Remember how you had to choose Adaman or Irida before? Well, whoever you chose will determine which Legendary emerges from the portal first. An old-fashioned battle will commence. Whittle down Dialga or Palkia's health and then catch it in a Poké Ball. Make use of their weaknesses to defeat them faster. Dialga weaknesses: Fighting, Ground

Palkia weaknesses: Fairy, Dragon Mission 18: The Counterpart How to catch Dialga & Palkia cont'd Once that's done, another portal will appear and the other Legendary will come through. You'll run down the mountain a ways instead of being able to battle it right away. Before you can return, you must gather materials necessary to craft an extraordinary Poké Ball: the Origin Ball. Follow the Mission marker down the mountain until you enter a cave with red glowing sections inside. Unfortunately, the Miss Fortune sisters are lying in wait for you. You'll need to defeat Charm to get the ore you're after. She'll throw out a level 61 Rhydon followed by a level 62 Gengar. Use their weaknesses to dispatch them quickly.

Rhydon weaknesses: Ground, Fighting, Steel, Ice, Water, Grass

Gengar weaknesses: Ghost, Dark, Psychic Once you've defeated Charm, Lian and his Hisuian Sliggoo will extract "Origin Ore" from the rock and give it to you. Talk to Professor Laventon and head back to Jubilife Village to make that special Origin Ball. Fighting the second Legendary

Once the Origin Ball is in your possession, add the first Legendary you caught (Dialga or Palkia) to your party and then return to Mt. Coronet to fight the second Legendary. This time, the Legendary you fight will be in its Origin Form and must be quelled like the noble Pokémon you helped earlier in the game. Dodge around it, avoiding its attacks and throwing balms at it. Whenever you stun it, quickly throw out a Pokémon that has a type advantage over the Legendary you're facing. Once its health is more than half way down, it will start radiating a blue ring that you must dodge over to avoid taking damage. Keep going until its health is completely depleted. A cutscene ensues showing you catching Dialga or Palkia with the Origin Ball and the sky returning to normal. Upon capturing or defeating both Dialga and Palkia, the main storyline draws to a close and you'll see the credits play. But don't worry; as with most Pokémon games, there is still plenty of post-game content to keep you entertained for hours. For instance, you might want to start working towards capturing Giratina and then later Arceus. Or maybe you'll want to get the special items that allow Dialga and Palkia to turn into their Origin Forms. Diamond Clan's Treasure Unlock Dialga Origin Form