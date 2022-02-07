During your travels through Pokémon Legends: Arceus' Hisui region, you'll have the chance to encounter 242 Pokémon. The regular Fire-type Vulpix shows up in Cobalt Islands, but if you want a special Ice-type Alolan Vulpix, you'll have to unlock a specific sidequest and complete the task it puts before you. It's pretty easy to do and soon you'll have your special snow-white friend in no time.

How to unlock Request 83: Snow-White Vulpix in the Snow

You'll only be able to get your hands on an Alolan Vulpix in Pokémon Legends: Arceus once you've unlocked the proper sidequest.

You'll be rewarded with an Alolan Vulpix if you can find the five Alolan Vulpix that are playing in the snowy landscape. They are all located in the Avalanche Slopes, so head there and start looking around.

How to get Alolan Vulpix

Once you have located all five Alolan Vulpix, return to the basecamp and talk to Keaka. One of his Alolan Vulpix takes a liking to you and you get to take it with you. Alolan Vulpix first showed up in the Sun and Moon Pokémon games and doesn't spawn in the Hisui region naturally, so you'll only be able to get one.

Alola!

Alolan Vulpix fits beautifully into the Alabaster Icelands so it's no wonder it was the only Alolan Pokémon to make it into Legends: Arceus. Get ready to show it off or you can also evolve it into Alolan Ninetales using an Ice Stone.