- Pokémon Masters is an upcoming mobile Pokémon game for iOS and Android devices.
- The game focuses on 3v3 battles, with a special tournament taking place on the island of Pasio.
- There's a new series of videos breaking down the gameplay mechanics.
- You can pre-register to play right now.
Pokémon Masters is a new mobile Pokémon that will take players to the island of Pasio. There, a special tournament called the Pokémon Masters League is being held. In this game, aspiring Trainers will need to fight in 3v3 battles using something called the Sync system, making friends, building a team and defeating rival trainers along the way.
If that sounds exciting, then there's great news: Pre-registration for Pokémon Masters is open right now on iOS and Android devices! There's now an official YouTube channel for the game and they've released several different videos. Each new video breaks down particular aspects of the combat or the new mechanics that players will find in Pokémon Masters.
You can check out the new overview video for Pokémon Masters below:
If you're on iOS, they recommend using a device that has been updated to iOS 11 or later, with at least 2GB of RAM. For more information on the game, you can check out our article here, which has everything we previously knew about the game.
