Today, March 26, 2020, Nintendo dropped a Nintendo Direct Mini with thirty minutes of new information for Switch players, and, of course, that included news about the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Shield DLC. Coming in June, the first Pokémon Sword and Shield expansion pass, The Isle of Armor will be available and with it, players will be able to partner up with the Legendary Pokémon, Kubfu.

Kubfu is a Fighting type Pokémon who will train one-on-one with you in one of two towers to evolve into Urshifu. If you choose to train in the Tower of Darkness, your Kubfu can evolve into a Fighting and Dark type known as Single Strike Style Urshifu. This forme of Urshifu never holds back, throwing its full rage into every fight. The Tower of Water, however, will result in a Fighting and Water type Rapid Strike Style Urshifu. Rapid Strike Urshifu is a calm and collected master who carefully observes its opponents while dodging attacks to formulate a winning strategy. Both can Gigantimax but players can only choose one!

The Direct Mini also included more footage of the Gigantamax forms of Pokémon Sword and Shield's starters: Rillaboom, Cinderace, and Inteleon. As a reward for adventuring on the Isle of Armor, your partner Pokémon will be able to Gigantamax. For Rillaboom, this means the new move: G-Max Drum Solo. For Cinderace, this means the new move: G-Max Fireball. And for Inteleon, this means the new move: G-Max Hydrosnipe. The best part about these amazing new moves? They ignore their opponenent's ability!

As if that wasn't enough, the Nintendo Direct Mini also included a sneak peak at new player outfit items, and hairstyles, as well as league card backgrounds, effects, and frames. Players who purchase the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion pass by August 31 will also receive player outfit items based on the previous Galar Champion, Leon! Also, beginning today, Max Raid Battles for Pokémon Sword will have an increased chance of Gigantamax Copperajah and Gigantamax Duraludon. Max Raid Battles for Pokémon Shield will have an increased chance of encountering Gigantamax Garbodor and Gigantamx Charizard.

Are you as excited as we are for the Isle of Armor DLC? Have you decided which version of Urshifu you'll be training for?