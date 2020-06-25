Previous 1 of 15

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor Max Raid Battle VespiqueenSource: iMore

The highly anticipated Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass DLC: Isle of Armor is here and with it come many more Pokémon Dens to challenge Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon. Each Den has specific Pokémon which can be challenged in Max Raid Battles and we here at iMore have the locations of every single den, as well as all the Pokémon you can find in each!

Every Den and the Pokémon within

Much like in the original Wild Area all the Pokémon Dens found in and around the Isle of Armor have specific Pokémon that can be found within outside of special events. There is a list of Pokémon that can be found in common raids (the red beam) and a list for the rare raid (the purple beam), and a handful of version specific Pokémon that can only be found in Sword or Shield. Here you can find every Den, divided up by the different areas, along with every Pokémon that can potentially spawn there. Keep in mind though, not every Pokémon has an equal chance of spawning, so you might have to return to a Den over and over before you find the Pokémon you want. In cases of version specific Pokémon, Sword will be listed first, Shield second.

Area

Brawlers' Cave

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Klefki
  • Magnemite
  • Pawniard
  • Skarmory
  • Magneton
  • Bisharp
  • Magnezone

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Magnemite
  • Skarmory
  • Bronzor
  • Meowth
  • Magneton
  • Klinklang
  • Bronzong
  • Perrserker
  • Lucario
  • Bisharp
Area

Challenge Beach #1

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Fletchling
  • Salandit
  • Larvestra
  • Fletchinder
  • Torkoal
  • Talonflame
  • Salazzle
  • Volcarona

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Larvesta
  • Litwick
  • Salandit
  • Torkoal
  • Salazzle
  • Talonflame
  • Chandelure
  • Volcarona
  • Ninetails or Arcanine
  • Charizard

Challenge Beach #2

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Psyduck
  • Chewtle
  • Arrokuda
  • Barboach
  • Golduck
  • Cramorant
  • Barraskewda
  • Drednaw
  • Whiscash

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Arrokuda
  • Tympole
  • Psyduck
  • Palpitoad
  • Golduck
  • Whiscash
  • Barraskewda
  • Seismitoad
  • Gyarados
  • Basculin

Challenge Beach #3

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Dedenne
  • Magnemite
  • Shinx
  • Morpeko
  • Luxio
  • Magneton
  • Pincurchin
  • Luxray
  • Magnezone

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Shinx
  • Pichu
  • Pikachu
  • Pincurchin
  • Luxio
  • Raichu
  • Boltund
  • Dedenne
  • Manectric
  • Luxray
  • Magnezone

Challenge Beach #4

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Mienfoo
  • Clobbopus
  • Scraggy or Croagunk
  • Scrafty or Toxicroak
  • Mienshao
  • Grapploct

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Mienfoo
  • Scraggy or Croagunk
  • Throh or Sawk
  • Mienshao
  • Falinks
  • Scrafty or Toxicroak
  • Grapploct

Challenge Beach #5

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Exeggcute
  • Abra
  • Ralts
  • Kadabra
  • Kirlia
  • Exeggutor
  • Gardevoir
  • Alakazam
  • Starmie

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Elgyem
  • Abra
  • Slowpoke
  • Kadabra
  • Musharna
  • Indeedee (Male or Female)
  • Beheeyem
  • Alakazam
  • Meowstic (Male or Female)

Challenge Beach #6

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Tentacool
  • Krabby
  • Remoraid
  • Tentacruel
  • Wishiwashi
  • Octillery
  • Mantine
  • Kingler
  • Cloyster

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Shellder
  • Binacle
  • Mareanie
  • Remoraid
  • Tentacruel
  • Pyukumuku
  • Octillery
  • Mantine
  • Barbaracle
  • Cloyster
  • Toxapex

Challenge Beach #7

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Sandshrew
  • Sandile
  • Cubone
  • Krokorok
  • Sandslash
  • Sandaconda
  • Marowak
  • Krookodile
  • Kangaskhan

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Sandshrew
  • Cubone
  • Trapinch
  • Krokorok
  • Sandslash
  • Marowak
  • Krookodile
  • Kangaskhan
  • Flygon
  • Golurk

Challenge Beach #8

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Sandygast
  • Frillish
  • Cubone
  • Drifloon
  • Jellicent
  • Drifblim
  • Palossand
  • Marowak

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Sandygast
  • Frillish
  • Drifloon
  • Jellicent
  • Drifblim
  • Gourgeist
  • Palossand
Area

Challenge Road #1

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Mienfoo
  • Clobbopus
  • Scraggy or Croagunk
  • Scrafty or Toxicroak
  • Mienshao
  • Grapploct

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Mienfoo
  • Scraggy or Croagunk
  • Throh or Sawk
  • Mienshao
  • Falinks
  • Scrafty or Toxicroak
  • Grapploct

Challenge Road #2

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Rockruff
  • Lycanroc - Midday
  • Lycanroc - Midnight
  • Lycanroc - Dusk

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Rockruff
  • Lycanroc - Midday
  • Lycanroc - Midnight
  • Lycanroc - Dusk

Challenge Road #3

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Fletchling
  • Woobat
  • Rufflet or Vullaby
  • Emolga
  • Fletchinder
  • Braviary or Mandibuzz
  • Swoobat
  • Talonflame

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Hoothoot
  • Pidove
  • Rufflet or Vullaby
  • Tranquil
  • Swoobat
  • Noctowl
  • Unfeazant
  • Talonflame
  • Emolga
  • Braviary or Mandibuzz

Challenge Road #4

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Carvanha
  • Pawniard
  • Zorua
  • Sharpedo
  • Malamar
  • Drapion
  • Bisharp
  • Zoroark

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Zorua
  • Carvanha
  • Inkay
  • Krokorok
  • Malamar
  • Thieval
  • Zoroark
  • Sharpedo
  • Liepard
  • Krookodile
Area

Courageous Cavern #1

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Sandshrew
  • Sandile
  • Cubone
  • Krokorok
  • Sandslash
  • Sandaconda
  • Marowak
  • Krookodile
  • Kangaskhan

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Sandshrew
  • Cubone
  • Trapinch
  • Krokorok
  • Sandslash
  • Marowak
  • Krookodile
  • Kangaskhan
  • Flygon
  • Golurk

Courageous Cavern #2

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Psyduck
  • Chewtle
  • Arrokuda
  • Barboach
  • Golduck
  • Cramorant
  • Barraskewda
  • Drednaw
  • Whiscash

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Chewtle
  • Psyduck
  • Barboach
  • Basculin
  • Golduck
  • Cramorant
  • Barraskewda
  • Whiscash
  • Gigantamax Drednaw

Courageous Cavern #3

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Sandygast
  • Frillish
  • Cubone
  • Drifloon
  • Jellicent
  • Drifblim
  • Palossand
  • Marowak

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Sandygast
  • Frillish
  • Drifloon
  • Jellicent
  • Drifblim
  • Gourgeist
  • Palossand

Courageous Cavern #4

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Klefki
  • Magnemite
  • Pawniard
  • Skarmory
  • Magneton
  • Bisharp
  • Magnezone

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Magnemite
  • Skarmory
  • Bronzor
  • Meowth
  • Magneton
  • Klinklang
  • Bronzong
  • Perrserker
  • Lucario
  • Bisharp

Courageous Cavern #5

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Poliwag
  • Wooper
  • Goldeen
  • Poliwhirl
  • Crawdaunt
  • Seaking
  • Quagsire
  • Poliwrath
  • Politoed

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Corphish
  • Dewpider
  • Goldeen
  • Poliwhirl
  • Crawdaunt
  • Quagsire
  • Seaking
  • Poliwrath
  • Araquanid
  • Politoed

Courageous Cavern #6

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Whismur
  • Lickitung
  • Miltank
  • Loudred
  • Bouffalant
  • Tauros
  • Exploud
  • Licklilicky

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Whismur
  • Tauros
  • Lickitung
  • Miltank
  • Bouffalant
  • Exploud
  • Cinccino
  • Lickilicky
Area

Fields of Honor #1

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Roggenrola
  • Rhyhorn
  • Rockruff
  • Boldore
  • Rhydon
  • Crustle
  • Gigalith
  • Lycanroc (Midday or Midnight)
  • Rhyperior

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Rockruff
  • Bonsly
  • Rhyhorn
  • Rhydon
  • Shuckle
  • Lycanroc (Midday or Midnight)
  • Sudowoodo
  • Gigalith
  • Crustle
  • Rhyperior

Fields of Honor #2

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Igglybuff
  • Arurill
  • Comfey
  • Jigglypuff
  • Marill
  • Klefki
  • Azumarill
  • Wigglytuff
  • Gardevoir

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Cleffa
  • Morelull
  • Marill
  • Clefairy
  • Kirlia
  • Klefki
  • Comfey
  • Clefable
  • Gardevoir
  • Shiinotic
  • Azumarill

Fields of Honor #3

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Pinsir of Heracross
  • Dwebble
  • Dottler
  • Crustle
  • Scyther
  • Orbeetle
  • Scizor

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Scyther
  • Pinsir or Heracross
  • Shuckle
  • Whirlipede
  • Crustle
  • Scolipede
  • Accelgor
  • Escavalier
  • Scizor

Fields of Honor #4

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Poliwag
  • Wooper
  • Goldeen
  • Poliwhirl
  • Crawdaunt
  • Seaking
  • Quagsire
  • Poliwrath
  • Politoed

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Corphish
  • Dewpider
  • Goldeen
  • Poliwhirl
  • Crawdaunt
  • Quagsire
  • Seaking
  • Poliwrath
  • Araquanid
  • Politoed

Fields of Honor #5

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Foongus
  • Fomantis
  • Petilil
  • Lurantis
  • Amoonguss
  • Tangela
  • Lilligant
  • Tangrowth

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Tangela
  • Fomantis
  • Foongus
  • Lurantis
  • Maractus
  • Lilligant
  • Amoonguss
  • Tangrowth
  • Abomasnow

Fields of Honor #6

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Fletchling
  • Salandit
  • Larvestra
  • Fletchinder
  • Torkoal
  • Talonflame
  • Salazzle
  • Volcarona

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Larvesta
  • Litwick
  • Salandit
  • Torkoal
  • Salazzle
  • Talonflame
  • Chandelure
  • Volcarona
  • Ninetails or Arcanine
  • Charizard

Fields of Honor #7

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Igglybuff
  • Lillipup
  • Bunneary
  • Jigglypuff
  • Herdier
  • Lopunny
  • Wigglytuff
  • Dunsparce
  • Stoutland

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Lillipup
  • Stufful
  • Jigglypuff
  • Bunneary
  • Dunsparce
  • Dubwool
  • Lopunny
  • Stoutland
  • Bewear
  • Wigglytuff

Fields of Honor #8

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Dedenne
  • Magnemite
  • Shinx
  • Morpeko
  • Luxio
  • Magneton
  • Pincurchin
  • Luxray
  • Magnezone

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Shinx
  • Pichu
  • Pikachu
  • Pincurchin
  • Luxio
  • Raichu
  • Boltund
  • Dedenne
  • Manectric
  • Luxray
  • Magnezone

Fields of Honor #9

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Mienfoo
  • Clobbopus
  • Scraggy or Croagunk
  • Scrafty or Toxicroak
  • Mienshao
  • Grapploct

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Mienfoo
  • Scraggy or Croagunk
  • Throh or Sawk
  • Mienshao
  • Falinks
  • Scrafty or Toxicroak
  • Grapploct

Fields of Honor #10

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Tentacool
  • Krabby
  • Remoraid
  • Tentacruel
  • Wishiwashi
  • Octillery
  • Mantine
  • Kingler
  • Cloyster

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Shellder
  • Binacle
  • Mareanie
  • Remoraid
  • Tentacruel
  • Pyukumuku
  • Octillery
  • Mantine
  • Barbaracle
  • Cloyster
  • Toxapex
Area

Forest of Focus #1

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Pinsir of Heracross
  • Dwebble
  • Dottler
  • Crustle
  • Scyther
  • Orbeetle
  • Scizor

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Scyther
  • Pinsir or Heracross
  • Shuckle
  • Whirlipede
  • Crustle
  • Scolipede
  • Accelgor
  • Escavalier
  • Scizor

Forest of Focus #2

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Foongus
  • Fomantis
  • Exeggcute
  • Tangela
  • Lurantis
  • Exeggutor
  • Amoonguss
  • Tangrowth
  • Venusaur

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Foongus
  • Exeggcute
  • Tangela
  • Roselia
  • Exeggutor
  • Venusaur
  • Tangrowth
  • Roserade
  • Gigantamax Venusaur

Forest of Focus #3

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Dedenne
  • Magnemite
  • Shinx
  • Morpeko
  • Luxio
  • Magneton
  • Pincurchin
  • Luxray
  • Magnezone

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Shinx
  • Pichu
  • Pikachu
  • Pincurchin
  • Luxio
  • Raichu
  • Boltund
  • Dedenne
  • Manectric
  • Luxray
  • Magnezone

Forest of Focus #4

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Igglybuff
  • Arurill
  • Comfey
  • Jigglypuff
  • Marill
  • Klefki
  • Azumarill
  • Wigglytuff
  • Gardevoir

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Cleffa
  • Morelull
  • Marill
  • Clefairy
  • Kirlia
  • Klefki
  • Comfey
  • Clefable
  • Gardevoir
  • Shiinotic
  • Azumarill

Forest of Focus #5

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Venipede
  • Skorupi
  • Tentacool
  • Whirlipede
  • Drapion
  • Tentacruel
  • Scolipede

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Mareanie
  • Qwilfish
  • Whirlipede
  • Amoonguss
  • Toxapex
  • Scolipede
  • Drapion
  • Weezing

Forest of Focus #6

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Psyduck
  • Chewtle
  • Arrokuda
  • Barboach
  • Golduck
  • Cramorant
  • Barraskewda
  • Drednaw
  • Whiscash

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Arrokuda
  • Tympole
  • Psyduck
  • Palpitoad
  • Golduck
  • Whiscash
  • Barraskewda
  • Seismitoad
  • Gyarados
  • Basculin
Area

Honeycalm Island #1-6

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

All six Pokémon Dens on Honeycalm Island have the same Raids

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Combee
  • Vespiqueen

Rare Raid

  • Chansey
  • Combee
  • Vespiqueen
Area

Honeycalm Sea #1

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Jangmo-o or Goomy
  • Horsea
  • Applin
  • Seadra
  • Druddigon
  • Hakamo-o or Sliggoo
  • Gyarados
  • Flapple or Appletun
  • Kingdra
  • Kommo-o or Goodra

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Horsea
  • Druddigon
  • Turtonator or Drampa
  • Jangmo-o or Goomy
  • Seadra
  • Hakamo-o or Sliggoo
  • Noivern
  • Kingdra
  • Kommo-o or Goodra

Honeycalm Sea #2

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Mienfoo
  • Clobbopus
  • Scraggy or Croagunk
  • Scrafty or Toxicroak
  • Mienshao
  • Grapploct

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Mienfoo
  • Scraggy or Croagunk
  • Throh or Sawk
  • Mienshao
  • Falinks
  • Scrafty or Toxicroak
  • Grapploct

Honeycalm Sea #3

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Carvanha
  • Pawniard
  • Zorua
  • Sharpedo
  • Malamar
  • Drapion
  • Bisharp
  • Zoroark

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Zorua
  • Carvanha
  • Inkay
  • Krokorok
  • Malamar
  • Thieval
  • Zoroark
  • Sharpedo
  • Liepard
  • Krookodile

Honeycalm Sea #4

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Chinchou
  • Clauncher or Skrelp
  • Staryu
  • Wailmer
  • Wishiwashi
  • Wailord
  • Lanturn
  • Starmie
  • Clawitzer or Dragalge
  • Sharpedo

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Clauncher or Skrelp
  • Staryu
  • Wailmer
  • Pelipper
  • Lanturn
  • Seadra
  • Clawitzer or Dragalge
  • Starmie
  • Sharpedo

Honeycalm Sea #5

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Dedenne
  • Magnemite
  • Shinx
  • Morpeko
  • Luxio
  • Magneton
  • Pincurchin
  • Luxray
  • Magnezone

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Shinx
  • Pichu
  • Pikachu
  • Pincurchin
  • Luxio
  • Raichu
  • Boltund
  • Dedenne
  • Manectric
  • Luxray
  • Magnezone
Area

Insular Sea #1

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Igglybuff
  • Arurill
  • Comfey
  • Jigglypuff
  • Marill
  • Klefki
  • Azumarill
  • Wigglytuff
  • Gardevoir

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Cleffa
  • Morelull
  • Marill
  • Clefairy
  • Kirlia
  • Klefki
  • Comfey
  • Clefable
  • Gardevoir
  • Shiinotic
  • Azumarill

Insular Sea #2

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Chinchou
  • Clauncher or Skrelp
  • Staryu
  • Wailmer
  • Wishiwashi
  • Wailord
  • Lanturn
  • Starmie
  • Clawitzer or Dragalge
  • Sharpedo

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Clauncher or Skrelp
  • Staryu
  • Wailmer
  • Pelipper
  • Lanturn
  • Seadra
  • Clawitzer or Dragalge
  • Starmie
  • Sharpedo

Insular Sea #3

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Foongus
  • Fomantis
  • Petilil
  • Lurantis
  • Amoonguss
  • Tangela
  • Lilligant
  • Tangrowth

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Tangela
  • Fomantis
  • Foongus
  • Lurantis
  • Maractus
  • Lilligant
  • Amoonguss
  • Tangrowth
  • Abomasnow

Insular Sea #4

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Igglybuff
  • Lillipup
  • Bunneary
  • Jigglypuff
  • Herdier
  • Lopunny
  • Wigglytuff
  • Dunsparce
  • Stoutland

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Lillipup
  • Stufful
  • Jigglypuff
  • Bunneary
  • Dunsparce
  • Dubwool
  • Lopunny
  • Stoutland
  • Bewear
  • Wigglytuff

Insular Sea #5

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Tentacool
  • Krabby
  • Remoraid
  • Tentacruel
  • Wishiwashi
  • Octillery
  • Mantine
  • Kingler
  • Cloyster

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Krabby
  • Binacle
  • Tentacool
  • Remoraid
  • Tentacruel
  • Octillery
  • Avalugg
  • Beartic
  • Kingler
  • Cloyster
  • Gigantamax Kingler
Area

Loop Lagoon #1

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Fletchling
  • Salandit
  • Larvestra
  • Fletchinder
  • Torkoal
  • Talonflame
  • Salazzle
  • Volcarona

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Larvesta
  • Litwick
  • Salandit
  • Torkoal
  • Salazzle
  • Talonflame
  • Chandelure
  • Volcarona
  • Ninetails or Arcanine
  • Charizard

Loop Lagoon #2

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Jangmo-o or Goomy
  • Horsea
  • Applin
  • Seadra
  • Druddigon
  • Hakamo-o or Sliggoo
  • Gyarados
  • Flapple or Appletun
  • Kingdra
  • Kommo-o or Goodra

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Applin
  • Cherubi
  • Steenee
  • Flapple or Appletun
  • Greedent
  • Tsareena
  • Gigantamax Flapple or Gigantamax Appletun

Loop Lagoon #3

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Tentacool
  • Krabby
  • Remoraid
  • Tentacruel
  • Wishiwashi
  • Octillery
  • Mantine
  • Kingler
  • Cloyster

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Shellder
  • Binacle
  • Mareanie
  • Remoraid
  • Tentacruel
  • Pyukumuku
  • Octillery
  • Mantine
  • Barbaracle
  • Cloyster
  • Toxapex

Loop Lagoon #4

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Fletchling
  • Woobat
  • Rufflet or Vullaby
  • Emolga
  • Fletchinder
  • Braviary or Mandibuzz
  • Swoobat
  • Talonflame

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Hoothoot
  • Pidove
  • Rufflet or Vullaby
  • Tranquil
  • Swoobat
  • Noctowl
  • Unfeazant
  • Talonflame
  • Emolga
  • Braviary or Mandibuzz
Area

Potbottom Desert #1

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Sandshrew
  • Sandile
  • Cubone
  • Krokorok
  • Sandslash
  • Sandaconda
  • Marowak
  • Krookodile
  • Kangaskhan

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Silicobra
  • Drillbur
  • Sandslash
  • Krokorok
  • Sandaconda
  • Excadrill
  • Krookodile
  • Gigantamax Sandaconda

Potbottom Desert #2

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Fletchling
  • Salandit
  • Larvestra
  • Fletchinder
  • Torkoal
  • Talonflame
  • Salazzle
  • Volcarona

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Larvesta
  • Litwick
  • Salandit
  • Torkoal
  • Salazzle
  • Talonflame
  • Chandelure
  • Volcarona
  • Ninetails or Arcanine
  • Charizard

Potbottom Desert #3

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Roggenrola
  • Rhyhorn
  • Rockruff
  • Boldore
  • Rhydon
  • Crustle
  • Gigalith
  • Lycanroc (Midday or Midnight)
  • Rhyperior

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Rockruff
  • Bonsly
  • Rhyhorn
  • Rhydon
  • Shuckle
  • Lycanroc (Midday or Midnight)
  • Sudowoodo
  • Gigalith
  • Crustle
  • Rhyperior
Area

Soothing Wetlands #1

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Psyduck
  • Chewtle
  • Arrokuda
  • Barboach
  • Golduck
  • Cramorant
  • Barraskewda
  • Drednaw
  • Whiscash

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Arrokuda
  • Tympole
  • Psyduck
  • Palpitoad
  • Golduck
  • Whiscash
  • Barraskewda
  • Seismitoad
  • Gyarados
  • Basculin

Soothing Wetlands #2

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Foongus
  • Fomantis
  • Petilil
  • Lurantis
  • Amoonguss
  • Tangela
  • Lilligant
  • Tangrowth

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Tangela
  • Fomantis
  • Foongus
  • Lurantis
  • Maractus
  • Lilligant
  • Amoonguss
  • Tangrowth
  • Abomasnow

Soothing Wetlands #3

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Igglybuff
  • Arurill
  • Comfey
  • Jigglypuff
  • Marill
  • Klefki
  • Azumarill
  • Wigglytuff
  • Gardevoir

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Cleffa
  • Morelull
  • Marill
  • Clefairy
  • Kirlia
  • Klefki
  • Comfey
  • Clefable
  • Gardevoir
  • Shiinotic
  • Azumarill

Soothing Wetlands #4

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Carvanha
  • Pawniard
  • Zorua
  • Sharpedo
  • Malamar
  • Drapion
  • Bisharp
  • Zoroark

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Zorua
  • Carvanha
  • Inkay
  • Krokorok
  • Malamar
  • Thieval
  • Zoroark
  • Sharpedo
  • Liepard
  • Krookodile

Soothing Wetlands #5

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Venipede
  • Skorupi
  • Tentacool
  • Whirlipede
  • Drapion
  • Tentacruel
  • Scolipede

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Mareanie
  • Qwilfish
  • Whirlipede
  • Amoonguss
  • Toxapex
  • Scolipede
  • Drapion
  • Weezing

Soothing Wetlands #6

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Exeggcute
  • Abra
  • Ralts
  • Kadabra
  • Kirlia
  • Exeggutor
  • Gardevoir
  • Alakazam
  • Starmie

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Elgyem
  • Abra
  • Slowpoke
  • Kadabra
  • Musharna
  • Indeedee (Male or Female)
  • Beheeyem
  • Alakazam
  • Meowstic (Male or Female)

Soothing Wetlands #7

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Whismur
  • Lickitung
  • Miltank
  • Loudred
  • Bouffalant
  • Tauros
  • Exploud
  • Licklilicky

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Whismur
  • Tauros
  • Lickitung
  • Miltank
  • Bouffalant
  • Exploud
  • Cinccino
  • Lickilicky

Soothing Wetlands #8

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Igglybuff
  • Lillipup
  • Bunneary
  • Jigglypuff
  • Herdier
  • Lopunny
  • Wigglytuff
  • Dunsparce
  • Stoutland

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Lillipup
  • Stufful
  • Jigglypuff
  • Bunneary
  • Dunsparce
  • Dubwool
  • Lopunny
  • Stoutland
  • Bewear
  • Wigglytuff

Soothing Wetlands #9

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Poliwag
  • Wooper
  • Goldeen
  • Poliwhirl
  • Crawdaunt
  • Seaking
  • Quagsire
  • Poliwrath
  • Politoed

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Corphish
  • Dewpider
  • Goldeen
  • Poliwhirl
  • Crawdaunt
  • Quagsire
  • Seaking
  • Poliwrath
  • Araquanid
  • Politoed
Area

Stepping Stone Sea #1

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Sandshrew
  • Sandile
  • Cubone
  • Krokorok
  • Sandslash
  • Sandaconda
  • Marowak
  • Krookodile
  • Kangaskhan

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Sandshrew
  • Cubone
  • Trapinch
  • Krokorok
  • Sandslash
  • Marowak
  • Krookodile
  • Kangaskhan
  • Flygon
  • Golurk

Stepping Stone Sea #2

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Exeggcute
  • Abra
  • Ralts
  • Kadabra
  • Kirlia
  • Exeggutor
  • Gardevoir
  • Alakazam
  • Starmie

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Elgyem
  • Abra
  • Slowpoke
  • Kadabra
  • Musharna
  • Indeedee (Male or Female)
  • Beheeyem
  • Alakazam
  • Meowstic (Male or Female)

Stepping Stone Sea #3

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor Den Stepping Stone SeaSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Magikarp
  • Tentacool
  • Staryu
  • Shellder
  • Tentacruel
  • Gyarados
  • Starmie
  • Cloyster
  • Blastoise

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Magikarp
  • Tentacool
  • Staryu
  • Binacle
  • Tentacruel
  • Gyarados
  • Starmie
  • Barbaracle
  • Gigantamax Blastoise

Stepping Stone Sea #4

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Venipede
  • Skorupi
  • Tentacool
  • Whirlipede
  • Drapion
  • Tentacruel
  • Scolipede

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Mareanie
  • Qwilfish
  • Whirlipede
  • Amoonguss
  • Toxapex
  • Scolipede
  • Drapion
  • Weezing

Stepping Stone Sea #5

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Klefki
  • Magnemite
  • Pawniard
  • Skarmory
  • Magneton
  • Bisharp
  • Magnezone

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Magnemite
  • Skarmory
  • Bronzor
  • Meowth
  • Magneton
  • Klinklang
  • Bronzong
  • Perrserker
  • Lucario
  • Bisharp

Stepping Stone Sea #6

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Igglybuff
  • Lillipup
  • Bunneary
  • Jigglypuff
  • Herdier
  • Lopunny
  • Wigglytuff
  • Dunsparce
  • Stoutland

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Lillipup
  • Stufful
  • Jigglypuff
  • Bunneary
  • Dunsparce
  • Dubwool
  • Lopunny
  • Stoutland
  • Bewear
  • Wigglytuff

Stepping Stone Sea #7

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Sandygast
  • Frillish
  • Cubone
  • Drifloon
  • Jellicent
  • Drifblim
  • Palossand
  • Marowak

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Sandygast
  • Frillish
  • Drifloon
  • Jellicent
  • Drifblim
  • Gourgeist
  • Palossand

Stepping Stone Sea #8

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Chinchou
  • Clauncher or Skrelp
  • Staryu
  • Wailmer
  • Wishiwashi
  • Wailord
  • Lanturn
  • Starmie
  • Clawitzer or Dragalge
  • Sharpedo

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Clauncher or Skrelp
  • Staryu
  • Wailmer
  • Pelipper
  • Lanturn
  • Seadra
  • Clawitzer or Dragalge
  • Starmie
  • Sharpedo

Stepping Stone Sea #9

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Fletchling
  • Woobat
  • Rufflet or Vullaby
  • Emolga
  • Fletchinder
  • Braviary or Mandibuzz
  • Swoobat
  • Talonflame

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Hoothoot
  • Pidove
  • Rufflet or Vullaby
  • Tranquil
  • Swoobat
  • Noctowl
  • Unfeazant
  • Talonflame
  • Emolga
  • Braviary or Mandibuzz
Area

Training Lowlands #1

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Venipede
  • Skorupi
  • Tentacool
  • Whirlipede
  • Drapion
  • Tentacruel
  • Scolipede

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Mareanie
  • Qwilfish
  • Whirlipede
  • Amoonguss
  • Toxapex
  • Scolipede
  • Drapion
  • Weezing

Training Lowlands #2

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Foongus
  • Fomantis
  • Exeggcute
  • Tangela
  • Lurantis
  • Exeggutor
  • Amoonguss
  • Tangrowth
  • Venusaur

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Foongus
  • Exeggcute
  • Tangela
  • Roselia
  • Exeggutor
  • Venusaur
  • Tangrowth
  • Roserade
  • Gigantamax Venusaur

Training Lowlands #3

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Exeggcute
  • Abra
  • Ralts
  • Kadabra
  • Kirlia
  • Exeggutor
  • Gardevoir
  • Alakazam
  • Starmie

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Elgyem
  • Abra
  • Slowpoke
  • Kadabra
  • Musharna
  • Indeedee (Male or Female)
  • Beheeyem
  • Alakazam
  • Meowstic (Male or Female)

Training Lowlands #4

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Roggenrola
  • Rhyhorn
  • Rockruff
  • Boldore
  • Rhydon
  • Crustle
  • Gigalith
  • Lycanroc (Midday or Midnight)
  • Rhyperior

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Rockruff
  • Bonsly
  • Rhyhorn
  • Rhydon
  • Shuckle
  • Lycanroc (Midday or Midnight)
  • Sudowoodo
  • Gigalith
  • Crustle
  • Rhyperior

Training Lowlands #5

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Foongus
  • Fomantis
  • Petilil
  • Lurantis
  • Amoonguss
  • Tangela
  • Lilligant
  • Tangrowth

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Tangela
  • Fomantis
  • Foongus
  • Lurantis
  • Maractus
  • Lilligant
  • Amoonguss
  • Tangrowth
  • Abomasnow

Training Lowlands #6

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Pinsir of Heracross
  • Dwebble
  • Dottler
  • Crustle
  • Scyther
  • Orbeetle
  • Scizor

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Blipbug
  • Cutiefly
  • Joltik
  • Pinsir or Heracross
  • Dottler
  • Ninjask
  • Orbeetle
  • Galvantula
  • Ribombee
  • Gigantamax Orbeetle

Training Lowlands #7

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Whismur
  • Lickitung
  • Miltank
  • Loudred
  • Bouffalant
  • Tauros
  • Exploud
  • Licklilicky

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Whismur
  • Tauros
  • Lickitung
  • Miltank
  • Bouffalant
  • Exploud
  • Cinccino
  • Lickilicky
Area

Workout Sea #1

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor Den Workout SeaSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Magikarp
  • Tentacool
  • Staryu
  • Shellder
  • Tentacruel
  • Gyarados
  • Starmie
  • Cloyster
  • Blastoise

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Magikarp
  • Tentacool
  • Staryu
  • Binacle
  • Tentacruel
  • Gyarados
  • Starmie
  • Barbaracle
  • Gigantamax Blastoise

Workout Sea #2

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Chinchou
  • Clauncher or Skrelp
  • Staryu
  • Wailmer
  • Wishiwashi
  • Wailord
  • Lanturn
  • Starmie
  • Clawitzer or Dragalge
  • Sharpedo

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Clauncher or Skrelp
  • Staryu
  • Wailmer
  • Pelipper
  • Lanturn
  • Seadra
  • Clawitzer or Dragalge
  • Starmie
  • Sharpedo

Workout Sea #3

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Ditto

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Ditto

Workout Sea #4

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Carvanha
  • Pawniard
  • Zorua
  • Sharpedo
  • Malamar
  • Drapion
  • Bisharp
  • Zoroark

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Zorua
  • Carvanha
  • Inkay
  • Krokorok
  • Malamar
  • Thieval
  • Zoroark
  • Sharpedo
  • Liepard
  • Krookodile

Workout Sea #5

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Pinsir of Heracross
  • Dwebble
  • Dottler
  • Crustle
  • Scyther
  • Orbeetle
  • Scizor

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Scyther
  • Pinsir or Heracross
  • Shuckle
  • Whirlipede
  • Crustle
  • Scolipede
  • Accelgor
  • Escavalier
  • Scizor

Workout Sea #6

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Fletchling
  • Woobat
  • Rufflet or Vullaby
  • Emolga
  • Fletchinder
  • Braviary or Mandibuzz
  • Swoobat
  • Talonflame

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Hoothoot
  • Pidove
  • Rufflet or Vullaby
  • Tranquil
  • Swoobat
  • Noctowl
  • Unfeazant
  • Talonflame
  • Emolga

Workout Sea #7

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor DenSource: iMore

Common Raid

  • Chansey
  • Jangmo-o or Goomy
  • Horsea
  • Applin
  • Seadra
  • Druddigon
  • Hakamo-o or Sliggoo
  • Gyarados
  • Flapple or Appletun
  • Kingdra
  • Kommo-o or Goodra

Rare Raid

  • Blissey
  • Horsea
  • Druddigon
  • Turtonator or Drampa
  • Jangmo-o or Goomy
  • Seadra
  • Hakamo-o or Sliggoo
  • Noivern
  • Kingdra
  • Kommo-o or Goodra

Questions?

There you have it. Every Pokémon Den in the Isle of Armor! Have any questions? Want to show off your latest Max Raid Pokémon? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Sword and Shield Guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!

Pokémon Sword and Shield

Main

