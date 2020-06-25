The highly anticipated Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass DLC: Isle of Armor is here and with it come many more Pokémon Dens to challenge Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon. Each Den has specific Pokémon which can be challenged in Max Raid Battles and we here at iMore have the locations of every single den, as well as all the Pokémon you can find in each!
Every Den and the Pokémon within
Much like in the original Wild Area all the Pokémon Dens found in and around the Isle of Armor have specific Pokémon that can be found within outside of special events. There is a list of Pokémon that can be found in common raids (the red beam) and a list for the rare raid (the purple beam), and a handful of version specific Pokémon that can only be found in Sword or Shield. Here you can find every Den, divided up by the different areas, along with every Pokémon that can potentially spawn there. Keep in mind though, not every Pokémon has an equal chance of spawning, so you might have to return to a Den over and over before you find the Pokémon you want. In cases of version specific Pokémon, Sword will be listed first, Shield second.
Brawlers' Cave
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Klefki
- Magnemite
- Pawniard
- Skarmory
- Magneton
- Bisharp
- Magnezone
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Magnemite
- Skarmory
- Bronzor
- Meowth
- Magneton
- Klinklang
- Bronzong
- Perrserker
- Lucario
- Bisharp
Challenge Beach #1
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Fletchling
- Salandit
- Larvestra
- Fletchinder
- Torkoal
- Talonflame
- Salazzle
- Volcarona
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Larvesta
- Litwick
- Salandit
- Torkoal
- Salazzle
- Talonflame
- Chandelure
- Volcarona
- Ninetails or Arcanine
- Charizard
Challenge Beach #2
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Psyduck
- Chewtle
- Arrokuda
- Barboach
- Golduck
- Cramorant
- Barraskewda
- Drednaw
- Whiscash
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Arrokuda
- Tympole
- Psyduck
- Palpitoad
- Golduck
- Whiscash
- Barraskewda
- Seismitoad
- Gyarados
- Basculin
Challenge Beach #3
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Dedenne
- Magnemite
- Shinx
- Morpeko
- Luxio
- Magneton
- Pincurchin
- Luxray
- Magnezone
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Shinx
- Pichu
- Pikachu
- Pincurchin
- Luxio
- Raichu
- Boltund
- Dedenne
- Manectric
- Luxray
- Magnezone
Challenge Beach #4
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Mienfoo
- Clobbopus
- Scraggy or Croagunk
- Scrafty or Toxicroak
- Mienshao
- Grapploct
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Mienfoo
- Scraggy or Croagunk
- Throh or Sawk
- Mienshao
- Falinks
- Scrafty or Toxicroak
- Grapploct
Challenge Beach #5
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Exeggcute
- Abra
- Ralts
- Kadabra
- Kirlia
- Exeggutor
- Gardevoir
- Alakazam
- Starmie
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Elgyem
- Abra
- Slowpoke
- Kadabra
- Musharna
- Indeedee (Male or Female)
- Beheeyem
- Alakazam
- Meowstic (Male or Female)
Challenge Beach #6
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Tentacool
- Krabby
- Remoraid
- Tentacruel
- Wishiwashi
- Octillery
- Mantine
- Kingler
- Cloyster
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Shellder
- Binacle
- Mareanie
- Remoraid
- Tentacruel
- Pyukumuku
- Octillery
- Mantine
- Barbaracle
- Cloyster
- Toxapex
Challenge Beach #7
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Sandshrew
- Sandile
- Cubone
- Krokorok
- Sandslash
- Sandaconda
- Marowak
- Krookodile
- Kangaskhan
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Sandshrew
- Cubone
- Trapinch
- Krokorok
- Sandslash
- Marowak
- Krookodile
- Kangaskhan
- Flygon
- Golurk
Challenge Beach #8
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Sandygast
- Frillish
- Cubone
- Drifloon
- Jellicent
- Drifblim
- Palossand
- Marowak
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Sandygast
- Frillish
- Drifloon
- Jellicent
- Drifblim
- Gourgeist
- Palossand
Challenge Road #1
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Mienfoo
- Clobbopus
- Scraggy or Croagunk
- Scrafty or Toxicroak
- Mienshao
- Grapploct
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Mienfoo
- Scraggy or Croagunk
- Throh or Sawk
- Mienshao
- Falinks
- Scrafty or Toxicroak
- Grapploct
Challenge Road #2
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Rockruff
- Lycanroc - Midday
- Lycanroc - Midnight
- Lycanroc - Dusk
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Rockruff
- Lycanroc - Midday
- Lycanroc - Midnight
- Lycanroc - Dusk
Challenge Road #3
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Fletchling
- Woobat
- Rufflet or Vullaby
- Emolga
- Fletchinder
- Braviary or Mandibuzz
- Swoobat
- Talonflame
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Hoothoot
- Pidove
- Rufflet or Vullaby
- Tranquil
- Swoobat
- Noctowl
- Unfeazant
- Talonflame
- Emolga
- Braviary or Mandibuzz
Challenge Road #4
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Carvanha
- Pawniard
- Zorua
- Sharpedo
- Malamar
- Drapion
- Bisharp
- Zoroark
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Zorua
- Carvanha
- Inkay
- Krokorok
- Malamar
- Thieval
- Zoroark
- Sharpedo
- Liepard
- Krookodile
Courageous Cavern #1
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Sandshrew
- Sandile
- Cubone
- Krokorok
- Sandslash
- Sandaconda
- Marowak
- Krookodile
- Kangaskhan
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Sandshrew
- Cubone
- Trapinch
- Krokorok
- Sandslash
- Marowak
- Krookodile
- Kangaskhan
- Flygon
- Golurk
Courageous Cavern #2
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Psyduck
- Chewtle
- Arrokuda
- Barboach
- Golduck
- Cramorant
- Barraskewda
- Drednaw
- Whiscash
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Chewtle
- Psyduck
- Barboach
- Basculin
- Golduck
- Cramorant
- Barraskewda
- Whiscash
- Gigantamax Drednaw
Courageous Cavern #3
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Sandygast
- Frillish
- Cubone
- Drifloon
- Jellicent
- Drifblim
- Palossand
- Marowak
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Sandygast
- Frillish
- Drifloon
- Jellicent
- Drifblim
- Gourgeist
- Palossand
Courageous Cavern #4
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Klefki
- Magnemite
- Pawniard
- Skarmory
- Magneton
- Bisharp
- Magnezone
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Magnemite
- Skarmory
- Bronzor
- Meowth
- Magneton
- Klinklang
- Bronzong
- Perrserker
- Lucario
- Bisharp
Courageous Cavern #5
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Poliwag
- Wooper
- Goldeen
- Poliwhirl
- Crawdaunt
- Seaking
- Quagsire
- Poliwrath
- Politoed
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Corphish
- Dewpider
- Goldeen
- Poliwhirl
- Crawdaunt
- Quagsire
- Seaking
- Poliwrath
- Araquanid
- Politoed
Courageous Cavern #6
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Whismur
- Lickitung
- Miltank
- Loudred
- Bouffalant
- Tauros
- Exploud
- Licklilicky
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Whismur
- Tauros
- Lickitung
- Miltank
- Bouffalant
- Exploud
- Cinccino
- Lickilicky
Fields of Honor #1
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Roggenrola
- Rhyhorn
- Rockruff
- Boldore
- Rhydon
- Crustle
- Gigalith
- Lycanroc (Midday or Midnight)
- Rhyperior
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Rockruff
- Bonsly
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Shuckle
- Lycanroc (Midday or Midnight)
- Sudowoodo
- Gigalith
- Crustle
- Rhyperior
Fields of Honor #2
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Igglybuff
- Arurill
- Comfey
- Jigglypuff
- Marill
- Klefki
- Azumarill
- Wigglytuff
- Gardevoir
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Cleffa
- Morelull
- Marill
- Clefairy
- Kirlia
- Klefki
- Comfey
- Clefable
- Gardevoir
- Shiinotic
- Azumarill
Fields of Honor #3
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Pinsir of Heracross
- Dwebble
- Dottler
- Crustle
- Scyther
- Orbeetle
- Scizor
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Scyther
- Pinsir or Heracross
- Shuckle
- Whirlipede
- Crustle
- Scolipede
- Accelgor
- Escavalier
- Scizor
Fields of Honor #4
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Poliwag
- Wooper
- Goldeen
- Poliwhirl
- Crawdaunt
- Seaking
- Quagsire
- Poliwrath
- Politoed
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Corphish
- Dewpider
- Goldeen
- Poliwhirl
- Crawdaunt
- Quagsire
- Seaking
- Poliwrath
- Araquanid
- Politoed
Fields of Honor #5
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Foongus
- Fomantis
- Petilil
- Lurantis
- Amoonguss
- Tangela
- Lilligant
- Tangrowth
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Tangela
- Fomantis
- Foongus
- Lurantis
- Maractus
- Lilligant
- Amoonguss
- Tangrowth
- Abomasnow
Fields of Honor #6
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Fletchling
- Salandit
- Larvestra
- Fletchinder
- Torkoal
- Talonflame
- Salazzle
- Volcarona
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Larvesta
- Litwick
- Salandit
- Torkoal
- Salazzle
- Talonflame
- Chandelure
- Volcarona
- Ninetails or Arcanine
- Charizard
Fields of Honor #7
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Igglybuff
- Lillipup
- Bunneary
- Jigglypuff
- Herdier
- Lopunny
- Wigglytuff
- Dunsparce
- Stoutland
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Lillipup
- Stufful
- Jigglypuff
- Bunneary
- Dunsparce
- Dubwool
- Lopunny
- Stoutland
- Bewear
- Wigglytuff
Fields of Honor #8
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Dedenne
- Magnemite
- Shinx
- Morpeko
- Luxio
- Magneton
- Pincurchin
- Luxray
- Magnezone
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Shinx
- Pichu
- Pikachu
- Pincurchin
- Luxio
- Raichu
- Boltund
- Dedenne
- Manectric
- Luxray
- Magnezone
Fields of Honor #9
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Mienfoo
- Clobbopus
- Scraggy or Croagunk
- Scrafty or Toxicroak
- Mienshao
- Grapploct
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Mienfoo
- Scraggy or Croagunk
- Throh or Sawk
- Mienshao
- Falinks
- Scrafty or Toxicroak
- Grapploct
Fields of Honor #10
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Tentacool
- Krabby
- Remoraid
- Tentacruel
- Wishiwashi
- Octillery
- Mantine
- Kingler
- Cloyster
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Shellder
- Binacle
- Mareanie
- Remoraid
- Tentacruel
- Pyukumuku
- Octillery
- Mantine
- Barbaracle
- Cloyster
- Toxapex
Forest of Focus #1
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Pinsir of Heracross
- Dwebble
- Dottler
- Crustle
- Scyther
- Orbeetle
- Scizor
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Scyther
- Pinsir or Heracross
- Shuckle
- Whirlipede
- Crustle
- Scolipede
- Accelgor
- Escavalier
- Scizor
Forest of Focus #2
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Foongus
- Fomantis
- Exeggcute
- Tangela
- Lurantis
- Exeggutor
- Amoonguss
- Tangrowth
- Venusaur
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Foongus
- Exeggcute
- Tangela
- Roselia
- Exeggutor
- Venusaur
- Tangrowth
- Roserade
- Gigantamax Venusaur
Forest of Focus #3
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Dedenne
- Magnemite
- Shinx
- Morpeko
- Luxio
- Magneton
- Pincurchin
- Luxray
- Magnezone
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Shinx
- Pichu
- Pikachu
- Pincurchin
- Luxio
- Raichu
- Boltund
- Dedenne
- Manectric
- Luxray
- Magnezone
Forest of Focus #4
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Igglybuff
- Arurill
- Comfey
- Jigglypuff
- Marill
- Klefki
- Azumarill
- Wigglytuff
- Gardevoir
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Cleffa
- Morelull
- Marill
- Clefairy
- Kirlia
- Klefki
- Comfey
- Clefable
- Gardevoir
- Shiinotic
- Azumarill
Forest of Focus #5
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Venipede
- Skorupi
- Tentacool
- Whirlipede
- Drapion
- Tentacruel
- Scolipede
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Mareanie
- Qwilfish
- Whirlipede
- Amoonguss
- Toxapex
- Scolipede
- Drapion
- Weezing
Forest of Focus #6
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Psyduck
- Chewtle
- Arrokuda
- Barboach
- Golduck
- Cramorant
- Barraskewda
- Drednaw
- Whiscash
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Arrokuda
- Tympole
- Psyduck
- Palpitoad
- Golduck
- Whiscash
- Barraskewda
- Seismitoad
- Gyarados
- Basculin
Honeycalm Island #1-6
All six Pokémon Dens on Honeycalm Island have the same Raids
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Combee
- Vespiqueen
Rare Raid
- Chansey
- Combee
- Vespiqueen
Honeycalm Sea #1
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Jangmo-o or Goomy
- Horsea
- Applin
- Seadra
- Druddigon
- Hakamo-o or Sliggoo
- Gyarados
- Flapple or Appletun
- Kingdra
- Kommo-o or Goodra
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Horsea
- Druddigon
- Turtonator or Drampa
- Jangmo-o or Goomy
- Seadra
- Hakamo-o or Sliggoo
- Noivern
- Kingdra
- Kommo-o or Goodra
Honeycalm Sea #2
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Mienfoo
- Clobbopus
- Scraggy or Croagunk
- Scrafty or Toxicroak
- Mienshao
- Grapploct
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Mienfoo
- Scraggy or Croagunk
- Throh or Sawk
- Mienshao
- Falinks
- Scrafty or Toxicroak
- Grapploct
Honeycalm Sea #3
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Carvanha
- Pawniard
- Zorua
- Sharpedo
- Malamar
- Drapion
- Bisharp
- Zoroark
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Zorua
- Carvanha
- Inkay
- Krokorok
- Malamar
- Thieval
- Zoroark
- Sharpedo
- Liepard
- Krookodile
Honeycalm Sea #4
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Chinchou
- Clauncher or Skrelp
- Staryu
- Wailmer
- Wishiwashi
- Wailord
- Lanturn
- Starmie
- Clawitzer or Dragalge
- Sharpedo
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Clauncher or Skrelp
- Staryu
- Wailmer
- Pelipper
- Lanturn
- Seadra
- Clawitzer or Dragalge
- Starmie
- Sharpedo
Honeycalm Sea #5
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Dedenne
- Magnemite
- Shinx
- Morpeko
- Luxio
- Magneton
- Pincurchin
- Luxray
- Magnezone
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Shinx
- Pichu
- Pikachu
- Pincurchin
- Luxio
- Raichu
- Boltund
- Dedenne
- Manectric
- Luxray
- Magnezone
Insular Sea #1
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Igglybuff
- Arurill
- Comfey
- Jigglypuff
- Marill
- Klefki
- Azumarill
- Wigglytuff
- Gardevoir
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Cleffa
- Morelull
- Marill
- Clefairy
- Kirlia
- Klefki
- Comfey
- Clefable
- Gardevoir
- Shiinotic
- Azumarill
Insular Sea #2
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Chinchou
- Clauncher or Skrelp
- Staryu
- Wailmer
- Wishiwashi
- Wailord
- Lanturn
- Starmie
- Clawitzer or Dragalge
- Sharpedo
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Clauncher or Skrelp
- Staryu
- Wailmer
- Pelipper
- Lanturn
- Seadra
- Clawitzer or Dragalge
- Starmie
- Sharpedo
Insular Sea #3
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Foongus
- Fomantis
- Petilil
- Lurantis
- Amoonguss
- Tangela
- Lilligant
- Tangrowth
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Tangela
- Fomantis
- Foongus
- Lurantis
- Maractus
- Lilligant
- Amoonguss
- Tangrowth
- Abomasnow
Insular Sea #4
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Igglybuff
- Lillipup
- Bunneary
- Jigglypuff
- Herdier
- Lopunny
- Wigglytuff
- Dunsparce
- Stoutland
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Lillipup
- Stufful
- Jigglypuff
- Bunneary
- Dunsparce
- Dubwool
- Lopunny
- Stoutland
- Bewear
- Wigglytuff
Insular Sea #5
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Tentacool
- Krabby
- Remoraid
- Tentacruel
- Wishiwashi
- Octillery
- Mantine
- Kingler
- Cloyster
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Krabby
- Binacle
- Tentacool
- Remoraid
- Tentacruel
- Octillery
- Avalugg
- Beartic
- Kingler
- Cloyster
- Gigantamax Kingler
Loop Lagoon #1
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Fletchling
- Salandit
- Larvestra
- Fletchinder
- Torkoal
- Talonflame
- Salazzle
- Volcarona
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Larvesta
- Litwick
- Salandit
- Torkoal
- Salazzle
- Talonflame
- Chandelure
- Volcarona
- Ninetails or Arcanine
- Charizard
Loop Lagoon #2
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Jangmo-o or Goomy
- Horsea
- Applin
- Seadra
- Druddigon
- Hakamo-o or Sliggoo
- Gyarados
- Flapple or Appletun
- Kingdra
- Kommo-o or Goodra
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Applin
- Cherubi
- Steenee
- Flapple or Appletun
- Greedent
- Tsareena
- Gigantamax Flapple or Gigantamax Appletun
Loop Lagoon #3
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Tentacool
- Krabby
- Remoraid
- Tentacruel
- Wishiwashi
- Octillery
- Mantine
- Kingler
- Cloyster
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Shellder
- Binacle
- Mareanie
- Remoraid
- Tentacruel
- Pyukumuku
- Octillery
- Mantine
- Barbaracle
- Cloyster
- Toxapex
Loop Lagoon #4
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Fletchling
- Woobat
- Rufflet or Vullaby
- Emolga
- Fletchinder
- Braviary or Mandibuzz
- Swoobat
- Talonflame
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Hoothoot
- Pidove
- Rufflet or Vullaby
- Tranquil
- Swoobat
- Noctowl
- Unfeazant
- Talonflame
- Emolga
- Braviary or Mandibuzz
Potbottom Desert #1
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Sandshrew
- Sandile
- Cubone
- Krokorok
- Sandslash
- Sandaconda
- Marowak
- Krookodile
- Kangaskhan
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Silicobra
- Drillbur
- Sandslash
- Krokorok
- Sandaconda
- Excadrill
- Krookodile
- Gigantamax Sandaconda
Potbottom Desert #2
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Fletchling
- Salandit
- Larvestra
- Fletchinder
- Torkoal
- Talonflame
- Salazzle
- Volcarona
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Larvesta
- Litwick
- Salandit
- Torkoal
- Salazzle
- Talonflame
- Chandelure
- Volcarona
- Ninetails or Arcanine
- Charizard
Potbottom Desert #3
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Roggenrola
- Rhyhorn
- Rockruff
- Boldore
- Rhydon
- Crustle
- Gigalith
- Lycanroc (Midday or Midnight)
- Rhyperior
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Rockruff
- Bonsly
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Shuckle
- Lycanroc (Midday or Midnight)
- Sudowoodo
- Gigalith
- Crustle
- Rhyperior
Soothing Wetlands #1
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Psyduck
- Chewtle
- Arrokuda
- Barboach
- Golduck
- Cramorant
- Barraskewda
- Drednaw
- Whiscash
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Arrokuda
- Tympole
- Psyduck
- Palpitoad
- Golduck
- Whiscash
- Barraskewda
- Seismitoad
- Gyarados
- Basculin
Soothing Wetlands #2
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Foongus
- Fomantis
- Petilil
- Lurantis
- Amoonguss
- Tangela
- Lilligant
- Tangrowth
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Tangela
- Fomantis
- Foongus
- Lurantis
- Maractus
- Lilligant
- Amoonguss
- Tangrowth
- Abomasnow
Soothing Wetlands #3
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Igglybuff
- Arurill
- Comfey
- Jigglypuff
- Marill
- Klefki
- Azumarill
- Wigglytuff
- Gardevoir
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Cleffa
- Morelull
- Marill
- Clefairy
- Kirlia
- Klefki
- Comfey
- Clefable
- Gardevoir
- Shiinotic
- Azumarill
Soothing Wetlands #4
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Carvanha
- Pawniard
- Zorua
- Sharpedo
- Malamar
- Drapion
- Bisharp
- Zoroark
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Zorua
- Carvanha
- Inkay
- Krokorok
- Malamar
- Thieval
- Zoroark
- Sharpedo
- Liepard
- Krookodile
Soothing Wetlands #5
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Venipede
- Skorupi
- Tentacool
- Whirlipede
- Drapion
- Tentacruel
- Scolipede
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Mareanie
- Qwilfish
- Whirlipede
- Amoonguss
- Toxapex
- Scolipede
- Drapion
- Weezing
Soothing Wetlands #6
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Exeggcute
- Abra
- Ralts
- Kadabra
- Kirlia
- Exeggutor
- Gardevoir
- Alakazam
- Starmie
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Elgyem
- Abra
- Slowpoke
- Kadabra
- Musharna
- Indeedee (Male or Female)
- Beheeyem
- Alakazam
- Meowstic (Male or Female)
Soothing Wetlands #7
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Whismur
- Lickitung
- Miltank
- Loudred
- Bouffalant
- Tauros
- Exploud
- Licklilicky
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Whismur
- Tauros
- Lickitung
- Miltank
- Bouffalant
- Exploud
- Cinccino
- Lickilicky
Soothing Wetlands #8
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Igglybuff
- Lillipup
- Bunneary
- Jigglypuff
- Herdier
- Lopunny
- Wigglytuff
- Dunsparce
- Stoutland
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Lillipup
- Stufful
- Jigglypuff
- Bunneary
- Dunsparce
- Dubwool
- Lopunny
- Stoutland
- Bewear
- Wigglytuff
Soothing Wetlands #9
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Poliwag
- Wooper
- Goldeen
- Poliwhirl
- Crawdaunt
- Seaking
- Quagsire
- Poliwrath
- Politoed
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Corphish
- Dewpider
- Goldeen
- Poliwhirl
- Crawdaunt
- Quagsire
- Seaking
- Poliwrath
- Araquanid
- Politoed
Stepping Stone Sea #1
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Sandshrew
- Sandile
- Cubone
- Krokorok
- Sandslash
- Sandaconda
- Marowak
- Krookodile
- Kangaskhan
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Sandshrew
- Cubone
- Trapinch
- Krokorok
- Sandslash
- Marowak
- Krookodile
- Kangaskhan
- Flygon
- Golurk
Stepping Stone Sea #2
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Exeggcute
- Abra
- Ralts
- Kadabra
- Kirlia
- Exeggutor
- Gardevoir
- Alakazam
- Starmie
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Elgyem
- Abra
- Slowpoke
- Kadabra
- Musharna
- Indeedee (Male or Female)
- Beheeyem
- Alakazam
- Meowstic (Male or Female)
Stepping Stone Sea #3
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Magikarp
- Tentacool
- Staryu
- Shellder
- Tentacruel
- Gyarados
- Starmie
- Cloyster
- Blastoise
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Magikarp
- Tentacool
- Staryu
- Binacle
- Tentacruel
- Gyarados
- Starmie
- Barbaracle
- Gigantamax Blastoise
Stepping Stone Sea #4
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Venipede
- Skorupi
- Tentacool
- Whirlipede
- Drapion
- Tentacruel
- Scolipede
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Mareanie
- Qwilfish
- Whirlipede
- Amoonguss
- Toxapex
- Scolipede
- Drapion
- Weezing
Stepping Stone Sea #5
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Klefki
- Magnemite
- Pawniard
- Skarmory
- Magneton
- Bisharp
- Magnezone
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Magnemite
- Skarmory
- Bronzor
- Meowth
- Magneton
- Klinklang
- Bronzong
- Perrserker
- Lucario
- Bisharp
Stepping Stone Sea #6
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Igglybuff
- Lillipup
- Bunneary
- Jigglypuff
- Herdier
- Lopunny
- Wigglytuff
- Dunsparce
- Stoutland
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Lillipup
- Stufful
- Jigglypuff
- Bunneary
- Dunsparce
- Dubwool
- Lopunny
- Stoutland
- Bewear
- Wigglytuff
Stepping Stone Sea #7
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Sandygast
- Frillish
- Cubone
- Drifloon
- Jellicent
- Drifblim
- Palossand
- Marowak
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Sandygast
- Frillish
- Drifloon
- Jellicent
- Drifblim
- Gourgeist
- Palossand
Stepping Stone Sea #8
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Chinchou
- Clauncher or Skrelp
- Staryu
- Wailmer
- Wishiwashi
- Wailord
- Lanturn
- Starmie
- Clawitzer or Dragalge
- Sharpedo
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Clauncher or Skrelp
- Staryu
- Wailmer
- Pelipper
- Lanturn
- Seadra
- Clawitzer or Dragalge
- Starmie
- Sharpedo
Stepping Stone Sea #9
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Fletchling
- Woobat
- Rufflet or Vullaby
- Emolga
- Fletchinder
- Braviary or Mandibuzz
- Swoobat
- Talonflame
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Hoothoot
- Pidove
- Rufflet or Vullaby
- Tranquil
- Swoobat
- Noctowl
- Unfeazant
- Talonflame
- Emolga
- Braviary or Mandibuzz
Training Lowlands #1
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Venipede
- Skorupi
- Tentacool
- Whirlipede
- Drapion
- Tentacruel
- Scolipede
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Mareanie
- Qwilfish
- Whirlipede
- Amoonguss
- Toxapex
- Scolipede
- Drapion
- Weezing
Training Lowlands #2
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Foongus
- Fomantis
- Exeggcute
- Tangela
- Lurantis
- Exeggutor
- Amoonguss
- Tangrowth
- Venusaur
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Foongus
- Exeggcute
- Tangela
- Roselia
- Exeggutor
- Venusaur
- Tangrowth
- Roserade
- Gigantamax Venusaur
Training Lowlands #3
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Exeggcute
- Abra
- Ralts
- Kadabra
- Kirlia
- Exeggutor
- Gardevoir
- Alakazam
- Starmie
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Elgyem
- Abra
- Slowpoke
- Kadabra
- Musharna
- Indeedee (Male or Female)
- Beheeyem
- Alakazam
- Meowstic (Male or Female)
Training Lowlands #4
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Roggenrola
- Rhyhorn
- Rockruff
- Boldore
- Rhydon
- Crustle
- Gigalith
- Lycanroc (Midday or Midnight)
- Rhyperior
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Rockruff
- Bonsly
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Shuckle
- Lycanroc (Midday or Midnight)
- Sudowoodo
- Gigalith
- Crustle
- Rhyperior
Training Lowlands #5
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Foongus
- Fomantis
- Petilil
- Lurantis
- Amoonguss
- Tangela
- Lilligant
- Tangrowth
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Tangela
- Fomantis
- Foongus
- Lurantis
- Maractus
- Lilligant
- Amoonguss
- Tangrowth
- Abomasnow
Training Lowlands #6
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Pinsir of Heracross
- Dwebble
- Dottler
- Crustle
- Scyther
- Orbeetle
- Scizor
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Blipbug
- Cutiefly
- Joltik
- Pinsir or Heracross
- Dottler
- Ninjask
- Orbeetle
- Galvantula
- Ribombee
- Gigantamax Orbeetle
Training Lowlands #7
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Whismur
- Lickitung
- Miltank
- Loudred
- Bouffalant
- Tauros
- Exploud
- Licklilicky
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Whismur
- Tauros
- Lickitung
- Miltank
- Bouffalant
- Exploud
- Cinccino
- Lickilicky
Workout Sea #1
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Magikarp
- Tentacool
- Staryu
- Shellder
- Tentacruel
- Gyarados
- Starmie
- Cloyster
- Blastoise
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Magikarp
- Tentacool
- Staryu
- Binacle
- Tentacruel
- Gyarados
- Starmie
- Barbaracle
- Gigantamax Blastoise
Workout Sea #2
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Chinchou
- Clauncher or Skrelp
- Staryu
- Wailmer
- Wishiwashi
- Wailord
- Lanturn
- Starmie
- Clawitzer or Dragalge
- Sharpedo
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Clauncher or Skrelp
- Staryu
- Wailmer
- Pelipper
- Lanturn
- Seadra
- Clawitzer or Dragalge
- Starmie
- Sharpedo
Workout Sea #3
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Ditto
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Ditto
Workout Sea #4
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Carvanha
- Pawniard
- Zorua
- Sharpedo
- Malamar
- Drapion
- Bisharp
- Zoroark
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Zorua
- Carvanha
- Inkay
- Krokorok
- Malamar
- Thieval
- Zoroark
- Sharpedo
- Liepard
- Krookodile
Workout Sea #5
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Pinsir of Heracross
- Dwebble
- Dottler
- Crustle
- Scyther
- Orbeetle
- Scizor
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Scyther
- Pinsir or Heracross
- Shuckle
- Whirlipede
- Crustle
- Scolipede
- Accelgor
- Escavalier
- Scizor
Workout Sea #6
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Fletchling
- Woobat
- Rufflet or Vullaby
- Emolga
- Fletchinder
- Braviary or Mandibuzz
- Swoobat
- Talonflame
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Hoothoot
- Pidove
- Rufflet or Vullaby
- Tranquil
- Swoobat
- Noctowl
- Unfeazant
- Talonflame
- Emolga
Workout Sea #7
Common Raid
- Chansey
- Jangmo-o or Goomy
- Horsea
- Applin
- Seadra
- Druddigon
- Hakamo-o or Sliggoo
- Gyarados
- Flapple or Appletun
- Kingdra
- Kommo-o or Goodra
Rare Raid
- Blissey
- Horsea
- Druddigon
- Turtonator or Drampa
- Jangmo-o or Goomy
- Seadra
- Hakamo-o or Sliggoo
- Noivern
- Kingdra
- Kommo-o or Goodra
Questions?
There you have it. Every Pokémon Den in the Isle of Armor! Have any questions? Want to show off your latest Max Raid Pokémon? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Sword and Shield Guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
Pokémon Sword and Shield
