Fields of Honor #1

Common Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Chansey

Roggenrola

Rhyhorn

Rockruff

Boldore

Rhydon

Crustle

Gigalith

Lycanroc (Midday or Midnight)

Rhyperior Rare Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Blissey

Rockruff

Bonsly

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Shuckle

Lycanroc (Midday or Midnight)

Sudowoodo

Gigalith

Crustle

Rhyperior Fields of Honor #2

Common Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Chansey

Igglybuff

Arurill

Comfey

Jigglypuff

Marill

Klefki

Azumarill

Wigglytuff

Gardevoir Rare Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Blissey

Cleffa

Morelull

Marill

Clefairy

Kirlia

Klefki

Comfey

Clefable

Gardevoir

Shiinotic

Azumarill Fields of Honor #3

Common Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Chansey

Pinsir of Heracross

Dwebble

Dottler

Crustle

Scyther

Orbeetle

Scizor Rare Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Blissey

Scyther

Pinsir or Heracross

Shuckle

Whirlipede

Crustle

Scolipede

Accelgor

Escavalier

Scizor Fields of Honor #4

Common Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Chansey

Poliwag

Wooper

Goldeen

Poliwhirl

Crawdaunt

Seaking

Quagsire

Poliwrath

Politoed Rare Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Blissey

Corphish

Dewpider

Goldeen

Poliwhirl

Crawdaunt

Quagsire

Seaking

Poliwrath

Araquanid

Politoed Fields of Honor #5

Common Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Chansey

Foongus

Fomantis

Petilil

Lurantis

Amoonguss

Tangela

Lilligant

Tangrowth Rare Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Blissey

Tangela

Fomantis

Foongus

Lurantis

Maractus

Lilligant

Amoonguss

Tangrowth

Abomasnow Fields of Honor #6

Common Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Chansey

Fletchling

Salandit

Larvestra

Fletchinder

Torkoal

Talonflame

Salazzle

Volcarona Rare Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Blissey

Larvesta

Litwick

Salandit

Torkoal

Salazzle

Talonflame

Chandelure

Volcarona

Ninetails or Arcanine

Charizard Fields of Honor #7

Common Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Chansey

Igglybuff

Lillipup

Bunneary

Jigglypuff

Herdier

Lopunny

Wigglytuff

Dunsparce

Stoutland Rare Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Blissey

Lillipup

Stufful

Jigglypuff

Bunneary

Dunsparce

Dubwool

Lopunny

Stoutland

Bewear

Wigglytuff Fields of Honor #8

Common Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Chansey

Dedenne

Magnemite

Shinx

Morpeko

Luxio

Magneton

Pincurchin

Luxray

Magnezone Rare Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Blissey

Shinx

Pichu

Pikachu

Pincurchin

Luxio

Raichu

Boltund

Dedenne

Manectric

Luxray

Magnezone Fields of Honor #9

Common Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Chansey

Mienfoo

Clobbopus

Scraggy or Croagunk

Scrafty or Toxicroak

Mienshao

Grapploct Rare Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Blissey

Mienfoo

Scraggy or Croagunk

Throh or Sawk

Mienshao

Falinks

Scrafty or Toxicroak

Grapploct Fields of Honor #10