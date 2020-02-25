Pokemon 2020 International Challenge Ball GuySource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Pokémon's 2020 International Challenge takes place from February 27, at 4:00 p.m. PST through March 1, at 3:59 p.m. PST.
  • This challenge allows players to battle others around the world.
  • Top competitors earn points towards getting invited to the Pokémon World Championships.
  • Additionally, those who participate in as little as one battle could win a Ball Guy t-shirt for their Sword and Shield character to wear.
  • In order to participate, you must sign up before February 27, at 3:59 p.m. PST.

Proving that you're "the very best like no one ever was" is actually an option for competitive Pokémon players. Starting Thursday, February 27, at 4:00 p.m. PST and running through Monday, March 1, at 3:59 p.m. PST, Pokémon Sword and Shield players can participate in the 2020 International Challenge.

Those who do well in the challenge will earn points towards getting invited to the Pokémon World Championships, a highly competitive event that will take place in London, England in August. However, in order to participate in the International Challenge, players must sign up before Thursday, February 27, at 3:59 p.m. PST on their Nintendo Switch devices.

Save big with VPN deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN, Surfshark & more

If you're not much of a competitive person, there's an added incentive to participate. Those who compete in at least one battle during the February International Challenge could win a t-shirt featuring the popular Ball Guy from the Sword and Shield games.

Whether you're a competitive Pokémon player or simply like to play casually, you might as well compete in at least one battle within the International Challenge. Who knows, maybe you'll get that sweet Ball Guy swag and can show it off the next time you play Sword and Shield. Good luck to all those who participate. We and Ball Guy will be rooting for you.

Nintendo cash

$20 Nintendo Switch Currency Card

Buy some video games

Grab a Nintendo gift card for yourself or for a friend. You can use it to purchase digital games from the Nintendo eShop.

Pokémon Sword and Shield

Main

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.