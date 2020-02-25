Proving that you're "the very best like no one ever was" is actually an option for competitive Pokémon players. Starting Thursday, February 27, at 4:00 p.m. PST and running through Monday, March 1, at 3:59 p.m. PST, Pokémon Sword and Shield players can participate in the 2020 International Challenge.

Those who do well in the challenge will earn points towards getting invited to the Pokémon World Championships, a highly competitive event that will take place in London, England in August. However, in order to participate in the International Challenge, players must sign up before Thursday, February 27, at 3:59 p.m. PST on their Nintendo Switch devices.

If you're not much of a competitive person, there's an added incentive to participate. Those who compete in at least one battle during the February International Challenge could win a t-shirt featuring the popular Ball Guy from the Sword and Shield games.

What majesty! What style! This Ball Guy T-shirt COULD BE YOURS by competing in at least one battle in the February International Challenge at the end of this month.



Registration for this online event is open until February 27, at 3:59 p.m. PST—don’t miss your chance! pic.twitter.com/r1STZjZhI7 — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) February 25, 2020

Whether you're a competitive Pokémon player or simply like to play casually, you might as well compete in at least one battle within the International Challenge. Who knows, maybe you'll get that sweet Ball Guy swag and can show it off the next time you play Sword and Shield. Good luck to all those who participate. We and Ball Guy will be rooting for you.