If you've been hunting Gigantamax Pokémon for the last few months, your hunt just got a bit easier. To help players catch every Gigantamax Pokémon in the lead up to the Isle of Armor DLC, Pokémon Sword and Shield have a new Gigantamax event called the Gigantamax Festival. The event sees two dozen types of Gigantamax Pokémon appear throughout the Wild Area. These Gigantamax Pokémon appear with much greater frequency than normal and aren't limited to the tall glowing purple beams. Unlike previous events which were limited to a small number of types of Gigantamax Pokémon, this event has almost every type of Gigantamax Pokémon available.

Gigantamax Snorlax is more likely to appear in both Pokémon Sword and Shield, but the Gigantamax Pokémon that are most likely to appear other than Snorlax vary based on the version you have.

Here are the Pokémon more likely to appear in Pokémon Sword:

Gengar

Kingler

Lapras

Garbodor

Corviknight

Appletun

Toxtricity (Amped Form)

Centiskorch

Grimmsnarl

Alcremie

Duraludon

Here are the Pokémon more likely to appear in Pokémon Shield:

Charizard

Butterfree

Machamp

Orbeetle

Drednaw

Coalossal

Flapple

Sandaconda

Toxtricity (Low Key Form)

Hatterene

Copperajah

To take part in the Gigantamax Festival, you have to check the Wild Area news. Here's how to do that:

Press X to open the menu within Pokémon Sword or Shield. Select Get the Wild Area News.

This will connect you to the internet and get you the latest news, meaning the Pokémon from the event will appear in the Wild Area.