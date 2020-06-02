What you need to know
- A Gigantamax event in Pokémon Sword and Shield with two dozen Pokémon is now live.
- The event allows you to catch almost every type of Gigantamax Pokémon much more easily than normal.
- The event runs until June 29, 2020 at 11:59 pm UTC.
If you've been hunting Gigantamax Pokémon for the last few months, your hunt just got a bit easier. To help players catch every Gigantamax Pokémon in the lead up to the Isle of Armor DLC, Pokémon Sword and Shield have a new Gigantamax event called the Gigantamax Festival. The event sees two dozen types of Gigantamax Pokémon appear throughout the Wild Area. These Gigantamax Pokémon appear with much greater frequency than normal and aren't limited to the tall glowing purple beams. Unlike previous events which were limited to a small number of types of Gigantamax Pokémon, this event has almost every type of Gigantamax Pokémon available.
Gigantamax Snorlax is more likely to appear in both Pokémon Sword and Shield, but the Gigantamax Pokémon that are most likely to appear other than Snorlax vary based on the version you have.
Here are the Pokémon more likely to appear in Pokémon Sword:
- Gengar
- Kingler
- Lapras
- Garbodor
- Corviknight
- Appletun
- Toxtricity (Amped Form)
- Centiskorch
- Grimmsnarl
- Alcremie
- Duraludon
Here are the Pokémon more likely to appear in Pokémon Shield:
- Charizard
- Butterfree
- Machamp
- Orbeetle
- Drednaw
- Coalossal
- Flapple
- Sandaconda
- Toxtricity (Low Key Form)
- Hatterene
- Copperajah
To take part in the Gigantamax Festival, you have to check the Wild Area news. Here's how to do that:
- Press X to open the menu within Pokémon Sword or Shield.
- Select Get the Wild Area News.
This will connect you to the internet and get you the latest news, meaning the Pokémon from the event will appear in the Wild Area.
Nintendo Switch Online 12-month Membership
Play online with all your friends, and backup game saves to the cloud with ease with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.
Steel spirit
Pokémon Sword
A whole new region to explore
Travel around the Galar region competing against rivals, battling gym leaders, and encountering a smattering of new and old Pokémon. There are plenty of new game elements to explore.
Iron defense
Pokémon Shield
Discover new Pokémon in Galar
As you travel around the UK-inspired Galar region, you'll come across new and familiar Pokémon. See if you have what it takes to become the Champion and capture the new legendary Pokémon.
Pokémon Sword and Shield
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
You can own a former Apple CEO's California home for just $37.5 million
Former Apple CEO Mike Markkula might not be as infamous as Steve Jobs but he still managed to rack up enough cash to pick up a pretty swanky home in California. And it could be yours for a snip at just $37.5 million.
Eufy clears up HomeKit delay for its indoor cameras
Eufy has sought to clear up some confusion about HomeKit support for its Indoor Cam 2K and Indoor Cam 2K Pan & Tilt hardware. It's still coming, and it'll have HomeKit Secure Video to boot.
Apple Music observing 'Black Out Tuesday' to support #BlackLivesMatter
Apple Music is running a 'Black Out Tuesday' campaign as part of #TheShowMustBePaused, raising awareness for Black Lives Matter.
Third-party Nintendo Switch docks that won't brick your console
Third-party docks have been known to break Nintendo Switch consoles in the past. We've done the research and identified three docks that are safe to use. See which one fits your needs.