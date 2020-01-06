So, you've finished Pokémon Sword and Shield and are wondering if there are any other Pokémon-related challenges you can tackle instead of letting the game collect dust. Perhaps you're looking into competitive battling, and are wondering how to get started building a powerful team to tackle opponents beyond the story-only NPCs. If that's what's catching your eye, then you need to learn how to EV train your Pokémon first. What is EV training?

Why EV train?

How does it work?

Raising EVs

Lowering EVs

Training efficiently What is EV training?

EV stands for "effort values," which are a sort of secondary stat in the Pokémon games that affects the rate at which a Pokémon's visible stats (Attack, Defense, and so forth) grow when they level up. If you're just playing through the story of the game and not paying attention, you'll probably never need to consider EVs. But if you're trying to build a competitive team, they'll quickly become important. Buy one iPhone 11, get one for FREE at Verizon That's because if you're working toward the most powerful team possible, you want to make sure that your Pokémon have the best stats they can. If you're trying to raise a Pokémon to be able to take a lot of hits, for instance, you don't want to use one whose Defense or Special Defense is growing incredibly slowly. By picking the right Pokémon and then EV training it for the stats you want, you'll get a Pokémon with maximized potential. Why do I need to EV train my Pokémon?

If you're not planning on battling online or in the Battle Tower in the post-game, you absolutely don't need to. It's plenty sufficient for the game's story and current max raid battles to rely on type advantages and high-level Pokémon to tackle any challenge that comes your way. However, if you're interested in fighting in the Battle Tower and want to use your own team (as opposed to a rental team), or if you want to fight competitively with others online, you'll want a team that can stand up to other trainers who are maximizing their Pokémon's potential. That's where EV training comes in. If you're not EV training, you'll be at a serious disadvantage. How do EVs work?

Every Pokémon can have a maximum of 510 EVs -- with four EVs equaling a single stat point raise -- and they start at 0 when you first hatch or capture them. There are various ways to add EVs to a Pokémon, and one particular failsafe if you need to remove EVs. You can track a Pokémon's EVs on its stats page. Press X on that page to see a hexagon with all six stats on the corners and a yellow fill-in indicating which EVs a Pokémon has. The color will move closer toward the corner of a stat as EVs increase and will sparkle when an EV is maxed out. Because you can have 510 EVs total, you can max out the EVs of two stats with a couple of points left over. How do I raise my Pokémon's EVs?

There are several ways to raise EVs in Pokémon Sword and Shield. Fighting other Pokémon Every time your Pokémon defeats another Pokémon, they will gain 1-3 EVs in a particular stat. That stat is determined by the type of Pokémon is defeated. For instance, defeating a Skwovet will always give HP EVs. For specific stats, here are some common Pokémon you can hunt for: HP: Skwovet, Noctowl

Attack: Timburr, Chewtle

Defense: Rolycoly

Special Attack: Vanillite, Gastly, Oddish

Special Defense: Blipbug, Duskull, Gossifleur

Speed: Rookiedee, Galarian Zigzagoon You'll get EVs regardless of whether you're fighting a wild or trained Pokémon, so if you're trying to EV train, make sure you're not sending the EV trainee out into battles you don't want it in. Vitamins You can buy Vitamins with PokeDollars (10,000 apiece!) at the Pokémon Center in Wyndon or from an NPC in the Hammerlocke Pokémon Center who sells them for Battle Points (obtained at the Battle Tower). Though pricey, a single vitamin gives a free 10 EVs in the indicated stat: HP: HP Up

Attack: Protein

Defense: Iron

Special Attack: Calcium

Special Defense: Zinc

Speed: Carbos Wings Wings, like Vitamins, increase EVs on use. Unlike Vitamins, they're not purchasable -- you can only find them on the bridges in the world outside Hulbury and Motostoke. They respawn every day, so if you pick them all up one day, new ones will spawn the next. Also, unlike Vitamins, Wings increase an EV by only one. HP: Health Wing

Attack: Muscle Wing

Defense: Resist Wing

Special Attack: Genius Wing

Special Defense: Clever Wing

Speed: Swift Wing Poke Jobs Once you beat the fourth Gym, you'll notice some new Poke Jobs appear called Seminars, from Hammerlocke University. These Seminars will raise the EV of the indicated stat (HP seminar will raise HP EVs) by an amount depending on how long they are at the job. A little while (1 hour) - 4 EVs

Very short (2 hours) - 8 EVs

Short (3 hours) - 12 EVs

Long (4 hours) - 16 EVs

Very Long (8 hours) - 32 EVs

Half Day (12 hours) - 48 EVs

Whole Day (24 hours) - 96 EVs How do I lower my Pokémon's EVs?

If you mess up and need to lower an EV you didn't mean to train, there's one way to do that. Pokémon Sword and Shield have certain berries that will lower certain EVs by 10 per berry, and increase your Pokémon's happiness as a bonus. HP: Pomeg Berry

Attack: Kelpsey Berry

Defense: Qualot Berry

Special Attack: Hondew Berry

Special Defense: Grepa Berry

Speed: Tamato Berry How can I EV train Pokémon more efficiently?