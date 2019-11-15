While Eevee and Pikachu can be caught in Pokémon Sword and Shield, before you can ever encounter them in the wild, there is a way to get both as gifts. And not just that, you can get special Gigantimax versions of each of these iconic Gen I Pokémon without having to throw a single Poké Ball. The only catch: you have to have played Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu! or Let's Go Eevee!

Let's Go, Gigantimax!

Gigantimax is the next big thing for Pokémon, but few can do it. In general, Pokémon that can Gigantimax are a rare reward for Max Raid Battles, but there are a few that you can get without having to battle or throw a single Poké Ball. Our guide over here explains how every player can claim a Gigantimax Meowth for free but only those who also played Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! or Let's Go, Eevee! can get these special Gigantimax Pikachu and Eevee before making it to the second town. Here's how.

How to get Gigantimax Pikachu and Eevee

Complete the first town of Wedgehurst and board the train. Once your train ride has been interrupted by the cutest delay ever, exit into the Wild Area Station. If you've played Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! talk to the boy in the top left corner of the screen. After a brief explanation, he will give you a Gigantimax Eevee and tell you to try Dynamaxing it. If you've played Pokémon: Let's go, Pikachu! talk to the girl in the top left corner of the screen. After a brief explanation, she will give you a Gigantimax Pikachu and tell you to try Dynamaxing it. Once collected, you can go to your Pokédex to see your new Gigantimax Pikachu and Gigantimax Eevee.

What if I haven't played Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! or Let's Go, Eevee!?