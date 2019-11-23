You might not know this, but every Pokémon you catch in Sword and Shield has a unique nature that affects their stats. There are 25 different natures total, which means there's a lot of room for variance between the creatures you catch. With that being the case, you might want to catch the same Pokémon multiple times until you get one with a nature that matches your battle style. Here's a list of all of the natures a Pokémon can have in Sword and Shield along with how those natures affect battle stats.

All Pokémon Natures

Adamant

Bashful

Brave

Bold

Calm

Careful

Docile

Gentle

Hardy

Hasty

Impish

Jolly

Lax

Lonely

Mild

Modest

Naive

Naughty

Quiet

Quirky

Rash

Relaxed

Sassy

Serious

Timid

How natures affect stats

The nature of your Pokémon affects its stats. If you tend to battle with a focus on defense or a focus on attack, then you should try to get Pokémon that have condusive natures.