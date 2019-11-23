You might not know this, but every Pokémon you catch in Sword and Shield has a unique nature that affects their stats. There are 25 different natures total, which means there's a lot of room for variance between the creatures you catch. With that being the case, you might want to catch the same Pokémon multiple times until you get one with a nature that matches your battle style. Here's a list of all of the natures a Pokémon can have in Sword and Shield along with how those natures affect battle stats.
- All Pokémon Natures
- How nature affects stats
- How to check your Pokémon's nature
- It's possible to change a Pokémon's nature
All Pokémon Natures
- Adamant
- Bashful
- Brave
- Bold
- Calm
- Careful
- Docile
- Gentle
- Hardy
- Hasty
- Impish
- Jolly
- Lax
- Lonely
- Mild
- Modest
- Naive
- Naughty
- Quiet
- Quirky
- Rash
- Relaxed
- Sassy
- Serious
- Timid
How natures affect stats
The nature of your Pokémon affects its stats. If you tend to battle with a focus on defense or a focus on attack, then you should try to get Pokémon that have condusive natures.
|Raises
|Lowers
|Adamant
|Attack
|Special Attack
|Bashful
|None
|None
|Brave
|Attack
|Speed
|Bold
|Defense
|Attack
|Calm
|Special Attack
|Attack
|Careful
|Special Defense
|Special Attack
|Docile
|None
|None
|Gentle
|Special Defense
|Defense
|Hardy
|None
|None
|Hasty
|Speed
|Defense
|Impish
|Defense
|Special Attack
|Jolly
|Speed
|Special Attack
|Lax
|Defense
|Special Defense
|Lonely
|Attack
|Defense
|Mild
|Special Attack
|Defense
|Modest
|Special Attack
|Attack
|Naive
|Speed
|Special Defense
|Naughty
|Attack
|Special Defense
|Quiet
|Special Attack
|Speed
|Quirky
|None
|None
|Rash
|Special Attack
|Special Defense
|Relaxed
|Defense
|Speed
|Sassy
|Special Defense
|Speed
|Serious
|None
|None
|Timid
|Speed
|Attack
How to check your Pokémon's nature
- While your game is on, Press X to enter the main menu.
When the next page pops up, Select Pokémon.
- If the Pokémon you want to check is in your party, hover over it and press A. If it's not in your party, press R to go to your Boxes and then click on it.
Next click Check Summary.
Use the joystick to scroll over to the pencil and paper icon. Your Pokémon's information and nature will display.
It's possible to change your Pokémon's nature in Sword and Shield
Once you complete the main storyline in Sword and Shield you have the ability to purchase Mints from the Battle Tower. When fed to your Pokémon, these treats change your Pokémon's nature and therefore change its stats. We're currently working on a guide that lists all of the mints you can get and explains how they change your Pokémon's stats. We'll update when it's done.
The laws of nature
Pokémon Sword and Shield are a lot more complicated than they initially seem. Casual gamers can enjoy the storyline and the thrill of catching Pokémon while serious gamers can really dig into the stats of their party and work to complete their Pokédex. Now that you know about natures in Sword and Shield, you can check your party and see what stats each of your main Pokémon have.
Pokémon Sword and Shield
Where to find the Disney Plus apps for download: Every platform in 2019
Disney+ has arrived and with it a whole host of ways to watch! We have a list of as many as we could find.
Apple scores a partial win over FaceTime patent troll VirnetX
Apple and licensing firm VirnetX have been in something of a legal spat for around a decade, all relating to claimed patent infringements by the iPhone maker. Apple was previously ordered to pay $503 million to VirnetX, but that's now been overturned.
Here are iMore's picks for the best Apple and related products of 2019
We searched through all the gadgets and gizmos that launched in 2019 to come up with our favorite Apple and related products and have crowned the winners and runners-up.
Turn your Nintendo Switch into the ultimate console with a microSD card
With only 32GB on board, you’re going to need to make the most of the Switch’s expandable storage with a microSD card. Here’s our top picks to keep you gaming strong.