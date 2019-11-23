Pokemon Sword and Shield CinderaceSource: iMore

You might not know this, but every Pokémon you catch in Sword and Shield has a unique nature that affects their stats. There are 25 different natures total, which means there's a lot of room for variance between the creatures you catch. With that being the case, you might want to catch the same Pokémon multiple times until you get one with a nature that matches your battle style. Here's a list of all of the natures a Pokémon can have in Sword and Shield along with how those natures affect battle stats.

All Pokémon Natures

  • Adamant
  • Bashful
  • Brave
  • Bold
  • Calm
  • Careful
  • Docile
  • Gentle
  • Hardy
  • Hasty
  • Impish
  • Jolly
  • Lax
  • Lonely
  • Mild
  • Modest
  • Naive
  • Naughty
  • Quiet
  • Quirky
  • Rash
  • Relaxed
  • Sassy
  • Serious
  • Timid

How natures affect stats

The nature of your Pokémon affects its stats. If you tend to battle with a focus on defense or a focus on attack, then you should try to get Pokémon that have condusive natures.

Raises Lowers
Adamant Attack Special Attack
Bashful None None
Brave Attack Speed
Bold Defense Attack
Calm Special Attack Attack
Careful Special Defense Special Attack
Docile None None
Gentle Special Defense Defense
Hardy None None
Hasty Speed Defense
Impish Defense Special Attack
Jolly Speed Special Attack
Lax Defense Special Defense
Lonely Attack Defense
Mild Special Attack Defense
Modest Special Attack Attack
Naive Speed Special Defense
Naughty Attack Special Defense
Quiet Special Attack Speed
Quirky None None
Rash Special Attack Special Defense
Relaxed Defense Speed
Sassy Special Defense Speed
Serious None None
Timid Speed Attack

How to check your Pokémon's nature

  1. While your game is on, Press X to enter the main menu.

  2. When the next page pops up, Select Pokémon.

  3. If the Pokémon you want to check is in your party, hover over it and press A. If it's not in your party, press R to go to your Boxes and then click on it.

  4. Next click Check Summary.

  5. Use the joystick to scroll over to the pencil and paper icon. Your Pokémon's information and nature will display.

It's possible to change your Pokémon's nature in Sword and Shield

Once you complete the main storyline in Sword and Shield you have the ability to purchase Mints from the Battle Tower. When fed to your Pokémon, these treats change your Pokémon's nature and therefore change its stats. We're currently working on a guide that lists all of the mints you can get and explains how they change your Pokémon's stats. We'll update when it's done.

The laws of nature

Pokémon Sword and Shield are a lot more complicated than they initially seem. Casual gamers can enjoy the storyline and the thrill of catching Pokémon while serious gamers can really dig into the stats of their party and work to complete their Pokédex. Now that you know about natures in Sword and Shield, you can check your party and see what stats each of your main Pokémon have.

Pokémon Sword and Shield

