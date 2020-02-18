Game Freak recently announced that a new mythical Pokémon would be coming to Sword and Shield in the near future. The developers behind the Pokémon franchise have only left us a silhouette of the new creature and gone on to say that more information will be revealed on February 27, 2020. In the meantime, the internet is making both hilarious and awesome guesses for what this mythical Pokémon will look like. Check them out!

It's always Charizard

Many people haven't been too happy with how much effort Game Freak has put into making Charizard variants. After all, there are plenty of other Pokémon out there who could use a cool new version. This image makes fun of Charizard's ubiquity. Note the Charizard heads on the Sword and Shield logos.

Or Pikachu

Pikachu is obviously the most identifiable Pokémon of them all. There have been a few different Pikachu variants, including ones where this adorable mouse is wearing various hats. Perhaps the new mythical Pokémon is a crazy looking Pikachu.

Mime time

This creepy Mr. Mime looks like it's going to tear you apart in your sleep while smiling all the while.

they leaked the new pokemon mythical..... pic.twitter.com/qGAWgNvNSA — Briandude (@Brightmarefuel) February 15, 2020

It's purrrfect

If it's not Pikachu or Charizard, there's always a chance it's just a variant for an existing Pokémon, like Purugly. You've got to admit; those ears do look similar.

Sonic crossover

Question: What would Egghead/Dr. Robotnik look like as a mythical Pokémon? Answer:

I think I know what the new Mythical Pokemon looks like. #SonicTheMovie pic.twitter.com/YRBKfwSuWu — MarMar (@MarDrawz) February 15, 2020

Crash hands

I guess those claws could belong to a crazy looking Crash Bandicoot. Lol

Tekken a stab at it

Heihachi's hair definitely does look a lot like the new mythical Pokémon's ears.

Michelin Man or pencil grips?

I've got to admit that the ribbing on those arms does put me in mind of those brightly colored pencil grips.

All I can think of when I see the silhouette of the new Mythical Pokemon: pencil grips pic.twitter.com/CVWP54Rut8 — Matt Brandl (@TheAbsol) February 13, 2020

Unique take

While there are a lot of jokes flying around, there are also some artistic interpretations for what the new mythical Pokémon will actually look like. Here's @CringeBoomer's prediction.

New monkey

Seriously though, with the way the toes are shaped, it's likely some kind of monkey Pokémon. Take a look at this gorgeous creation by @TomycaseM. The final reveal might actually look something like this.

Attempt at guessing the new mythical Pokemon, that wasn't easy! pic.twitter.com/2O5ThmqVmr — Tơm̵͡y̷case (@TomycaseM) February 15, 2020

Gotta see 'em all!

Thanks to the creative people of the internet, we can see a few serious predictions as well as tongue-in-cheek jibes for the new mythical Pokémon. If you see any funny memes that we missed, be sure to tell us about it in the comments below. We'll be sure to report on the new mythical Pokémon when it finally gets revealed on February 27, 2020.