What you need to know
- UK Pokémon fans can participate in a new snapshot contest in Pokémon Sword and Shield.
- For the first three Mondays in June, a new theme will be announced.
- Winners will be rewarded with £100 in Nintendo eShop credit.
The Pokémon snapshot contest has returned to celebrate the upcoming release of the first DLC for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield: the Isle of Armor expansion pass. This DLC is set to release at the end of June, 2020, although an official date has not been given yet. For three weeks in June, players will be able to take pictures in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield fitting a different theme each week.
The first week, which will begin on June 1, 2020, is Pokémon Camp. Trainers are encouraged to take their Pokémon camping, where they can cook new and tasty curries, play with toys, and build friendship with their Pokémon team. Using the built in screenshot, video capture, and sharing features on the Switch, players can capture their favorite moments in their Pokémon camp. Then, upload your best screenshot or video to Twitter with the hashtags #SnapshotContest and #PokemonSwordShield.
This contest is open to UK residents, 13 or older, and each week another player will win a £100 Nintendo eShop credit. On Monday, June 8 and Monday, June 15, the next week's themes will be announced on the official Nintendo UK Twitter.
Are you excited to try out this snapshot contest? Want to share your favorite moments camping in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield? Drop us a comment below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Sword and Shield guides, so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
Pokémon Sword and Shield
