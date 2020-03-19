One of the biggest staples of the core Pokémon RPGs is version exclusive Pokémon. Basically, either version of the game has Pokémon that the other doesn't, which encourages trading between players. In a truly unprecedented move by Game Freak and The Pokémon Company, version exclusive Pokémon and items from Sword and Shield will show up for a limited time in either game. This event begins today and runs until March 25, 2020 at 4:59pm PT/ 7:59pm ET

To find these previously version-locked creatures and items, you'll need to take to the Wild Area and participate in Max Raid Battles. We have learned that not all version exclusives will be unlocked, however. Fortunately, Serebii has put together a list of Pokémon that will be appearing in raids for this Pokédex Completion Event.

In addition to Pokémon, players are more likely to find version exclusive items as a reward for completing these raids. Players have reported finding fossils, curry ingredients, and even the Sweet Apple or Tart Apple needed to evolve Applin into its version exclusive evolutions.

To help you out, here's a list of all version exclusive Pokémon. Just remember that not all of these Pokémon will be appearing in Max Raid Battles.