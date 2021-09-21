Nintendo Switch players will not be able to access Pokémon Unite from now until tomorrow at 3:00 AM ET/12:00 AM PT on September 22, 2021 as the game is undergoing scheduled maintenance during that time. This is likely due to the fact that the mobile version of the game releases tomorrow for compatible iOS and Android devices .

Anyone attempting to play the game currently only makes it to the game's start menu. However, players are currently unable to click Start or log in to their accounts. Among other things, this update is likely adding cross-play and cross-platform functions, which will allow anyone to play together regardless of if they're using a Nintendo Switch or a phone to access the game. Additionally, players will be able to play on their Nintendo Switch and then continue playing their same account from their compatible phone and vice versa.

This is a simplified multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game where gameplay revolves around players grouping up into 5-vs-5 battles. Each Pokémon in the roster has unique attacks and skills they can use in the arena. Defeating either a wild Pokémon or an opponent gives you points, but you must score those points in the enemy's goal zones for them to count towards the overall score.

The mobile version is currently available for pre-download in anticipation for tomorrow.