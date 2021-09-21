What you need to know
- Pokémon Unite's server is down for maintenance right now.
- Players will not be able to log in until the maintenance window ends.
- Maintenance should end by 3:00 AM ET/12:00AM PT on September 22.
- The mobile version of the game launches tomorrow.
Nintendo Switch players will not be able to access Pokémon Unite from now until tomorrow at 3:00 AM ET/12:00 AM PT on September 22, 2021 as the game is undergoing scheduled maintenance during that time. This is likely due to the fact that the mobile version of the game releases tomorrow for compatible iOS and Android devices.
Anyone attempting to play the game currently only makes it to the game's start menu. However, players are currently unable to click Start or log in to their accounts. Among other things, this update is likely adding cross-play and cross-platform functions, which will allow anyone to play together regardless of if they're using a Nintendo Switch or a phone to access the game. Additionally, players will be able to play on their Nintendo Switch and then continue playing their same account from their compatible phone and vice versa.
This is a simplified multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game where gameplay revolves around players grouping up into 5-vs-5 battles. Each Pokémon in the roster has unique attacks and skills they can use in the arena. Defeating either a wild Pokémon or an opponent gives you points, but you must score those points in the enemy's goal zones for them to count towards the overall score.
The mobile version is currently available for pre-download in anticipation for tomorrow.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Betas never stop: watchOS 8.1 seeded to developers
watchOS 8.1 beta 1 is now available to developers.
Here's everything you can do with Siri even when you're offline
Siri is much quicker to respond with on-device processing and you can even make certain requests without an internet connection at all.
Apple confirms iCloud+ upgrades with iOS 15 rollout
Apple is sending emails to customers confirming their free upgrades to iCloud+ with the rollout of iOS 15.
All the limited and special edition Nintendo Switch consoles you can buy
Don't want your Nintendo Switch to look like everyone else's? These limited edition Switch consoles will stand out in a crowd — and you can buy one today.