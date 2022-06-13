Pokemon Unite IosSource: Rebecca Spear / iMore

Best Answer: Yes! Not only can you play against other Pokémon UNITE players regardless of whether they are playing on the Nintendo Switch or mobile versions, but you can continue playing with your same account from both your Nintendo Switch and your phone.

What is Pokémon UNITE?

Pokémon UNITE is a free 5v5 battle arena game where players accumulate points by defeating wild Pokémon or their opponents. However, they must take the time to actually sink goals for these points to actually count toward the round's overall score. Each playable Pokémon levels up during the course of the round and unlocks more powerful attacks by doing so. Some even evolve in the process.

Pokémon UNITE has been received favorably by MOBA veterans and beginners alike and is played by millions. While over 900 Pokémon currently exist, only a few dozen are in the Pokémon UNITE roster. However, new characters are being added as time goes on.

Pokémon UNITE: Cross-platform play

Pokémon UNITE was originally released on Nintendo Switch and on iOS and Android phones a few months after. The nice thing about this crossplay is that all players compete against each other whether they're playing the Switch or mobile version of the game. That makes it a whole lot easier to play with friends since it's both one of the best Nintendo Switch games and one of the best mobile games.

Pokémon UNITE: Cross-saves

In addition to playing with any player regardless of the compatible hardware they're using, players can continue their Pokémon UNITE account from either device. Have your Switch handy? Start the game there. At the doctor's office waiting to be seen? Just pull out your phone and you'll still have all of the Pokémon and levels you unlocked ready to go. However, playing on Switch may be more comfortable for some players due to the physical controls. If you think playing with one of the best mobile controllers would help you when playing on mobile, be sure to check those out as well.

