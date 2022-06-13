Best Answer: Yes! Not only can you play against other Pokémon UNITE players regardless of whether they are playing on the Nintendo Switch or mobile versions, but you can continue playing with your same account from both your Nintendo Switch and your phone.

What is Pokémon UNITE?

Pokémon UNITE is a free 5v5 battle arena game where players accumulate points by defeating wild Pokémon or their opponents. However, they must take the time to actually sink goals for these points to actually count toward the round's overall score. Each playable Pokémon levels up during the course of the round and unlocks more powerful attacks by doing so. Some even evolve in the process.

Pokémon UNITE has been received favorably by MOBA veterans and beginners alike and is played by millions. While over 900 Pokémon currently exist, only a few dozen are in the Pokémon UNITE roster. However, new characters are being added as time goes on.

Pokémon UNITE: Cross-platform play