Pokémon Unite is the latest Pokemon multiplayer on Nintendo Switch, iPhone, and Android devices. In this MOBA game, players choose from a roster of Pokémon and fight an opposing team while attempting to score points. Now, playing Pokémon Unite with friends is the best way to play, but you have to set it up first. Here's what you need to do to play with your pals.

How to invite friends to Pokémon Unite on the Nintendo Switch

Inviting friends to Pokémon Unite on the Nintendo Switch is pretty simple. You will need to exchange friend codes with the people you want to play with, so make sure to have it handy.

  1. Open Pokémon Unite.

  2. At the main menu, select Unite Battle and start a lobby.

    Pokemon Unite Switch Home Menu SelectHow to invite friends to Pokémon Unite on the Nintendo Switch: At the main menu, select Unite Battle and start a lobby.Source: iMore

  3. Select one of the plus signs around your character or press the Y button to open up your friends list.

  4. Choose the person you want to invite, and select Player Info.

    How to invite friends to Pokémon Unite on the Nintendo Switch: Select one of the plus signs around your character, or press the Y button to open up your friends list.How to invite friends to Pokémon Unite on the Nintendo Switch: Choose the person you want to invite, and select Player Info.Source: iMore

  5. Then select Invite Friends.

    How to invite friends to Pokémon Unite on the Nintendo Switch: Then select Invite Friends.Source: iMore

The invitation you send will pop up on your friend(s) screen(s). They simply have to interact with the notification to join your lobby.

How to invite players using a Lobby ID

If you want to play with someone you're not friends with, you can still invite them to your game without adding their friend code.

  1. Start Pokémon Unite.

  2. Select Unite Battle and start a lobby.

    Pokemon Unite Switch Home Menu SelectPokemon Unite Main MenuSource: iMore

  3. Look in the top left and you'll see a Lobby ID. You'll need to share the ID so others can use it to join you.

    How to invite players using a Lobby ID: At the top left of the screen, you'll see a **Lobby ID**. Share that ID with whoever you'd like.Source: iMore

That's all it takes. The player joining just has to input the Lobby ID into the Lobby Search option of the main menu.

How to invite cross-platform players

Pokemon Unite is available on the Switch but will come to iOS and Android in September. You won't need their friend code to invite them, but you'll need to share your Trainer ID.

  1. Start Pokémon Unite.

  2. When you're in the main menu, press L to open your Trainer Info.

    Pokemon Unite Switch Home Menu SelectHow to invite cross platform players:At the main menu, press L to open your Trainer Info. Source: iMore

  Share the code at the bottom of the screen so your friend can join.

This third and final method gives you a total of three different ways to join the same lobby with your friends. So get out there and good luck!

