While Pokémon Unite is a free game, it does have microtransactions in the same way other popular free-to-play games do. That also includes its very own battle pass — a purchase you make with real money that'll unlock tons of cosmetics and items for your character and Pokemon, but is it worth it? Well, let's break it down.

The new free-to-play MOBA, Pokémon Unite , has quickly become one of the most popular multiplayer games on the Nintendo Switch, iPhone, and Android phones. Players choose from their favorite Pokémon and compete for the highest score, battling wild and Legendary Pokemon, and just about anything that gets in their way.

Nothing's more important than showing up to an event decked out in the finest Pokémon fashion. If you care at all about you or your Pokémon's looks, the battle pass might be right for you. For about $8, you'll get 100 cosmetics that can be unlocking by leveling up your battle pass rank. To do that, you must play the game, of course. Win or lose, you'll still earn experience points that'll count towards your battle pass rank. The higher the level, the better the unlocks. You can also pay $16 for the premium pass plus, which gives you 10 additional levels.

In addition to cosmetics, you'll also unlock Aeos coins and other currencies, as well as Item Enhancers which can be used to level up Held items, giving you a competitive edge in battle. With that being said, you can unlock a good amount of cosmetics and currencies without buying anything. However, in total, players who pay for the pass will earn 5,000 more Aeos Tickets and 60 more Item Enhancers than those on the free tier.

Most cosmetics are also available to buy in the in-game shops, so if you like something on the battle pass, chances are you can buy it in the shop. However, the battle pass does have some exclusive gear in it. Overall, if you see yourself playing Pokémon Unite seriously, you might enjoy the battle pass, but if you're playing casually, you're better off saving your money.

More money, more Pokémon

Pokémon Unite has many microtransactions, but it also has a lot of free content available to players who are willing to put the time in. As the game matures, there are bound to be plenty of different events and giveaways to those who stick with the game. Over time you'll learn some tips and tricks to help you get on your feet and lead your team to victory whether playing on iPhone, Android device, or Nintendo Switch.